2020 New Orleans Saints position breakdown: Wide receivers

The 6-foot-3, 203-pound wide receiver had a record breaking 2019 season finishing with winning his second consecutive receiving title. Michael Thomas set an NFL-record with 149 receptions for a league-high and club-record 1,725 yards and nine touchdowns. The former Ohio State standout was selected to his third consecutive Pro Bowl and named an Associated Press first-team All-Pro for the second consecutive campaign. In his first four campaigns, Thomas has recorded 470 receptions for 5,512 yards and 32 touchdowns, the most receptions and receiving yards by a player in NFL history in his first four seasons.