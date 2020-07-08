2020 New Orleans Saints position breakdown: Wide receivers

2020 New Orleans Saints wide receiver positional breakdown
The 6-foot-3, 203-pound wide receiver had a record breaking 2019 season finishing with winning his second consecutive receiving title. Michael Thomas set an NFL-record with 149 receptions for a league-high and club-record 1,725 yards and nine touchdowns. The former Ohio State standout was selected to his third consecutive Pro Bowl and named an Associated Press first-team All-Pro for the second consecutive campaign. In his first four campaigns, Thomas has recorded 470 receptions for 5,512 yards and 32 touchdowns, the most receptions and receiving yards by a player in NFL history in his first four seasons.
Originally selected ninth overall in the 2007 NFL Draft, Emmanuel Sanders enters his 11th season, his first with the Saints. The elusive 5-foot-11, 180-pound speedster has played in Super Bowls for three teams, winning one with the Denver Broncos. Sanders has appeared in 144 regular seasons games, posting career totals of 601 receptions for 7,893 yards (13.1 avg.) with 42 touchdowns. The former SMU wideout has been selected to two Pro Bowls.
Originally drafted by the Saints in the third round (91st overall in 2018), wide receiver Tre'Quan Smith enters his third season with the Black and Gold, looking to build on his first two seasons. A former Central Florida star, Smith, has appeared in 26 games with 13 starts, posting 46 receptions for 661 (yards 14.4 avg.) and 10 touchdowns.
A former Northwestern standout, Austin Carr, joined the the Saints off waivers from New England at the start of the 2017 regular season. The 6-foot-1, 195-pounder has appeared in 21 games with five starts, posting 10 receptions for 106 yards and two touchdowns. Carr will enter the 2020 campaign looking to improve his game and compete for more playing time.
The elusive 5-foot-6, 170-pound wideout/return specialist enters his second campaign with the Black and Gold. The undrafted free agent out of NCAA Division II Assumption College, appeared in 14 regular season games, carrying the ball four times for 31 yards (7.8 avg.) and caught six passes for 24 yards. Harris also has proven to be an explosive weapon on special teams.
OTHER NEW ORLEANS SAINTS WIDE RECEIVERS
|Player
|#
|Position
|College
|Emmanuel Butler
|18
|WR
|Northern Arizona
|Marquez Callaway
|12
|WR
|Tennessee
|Maurice Harris
|16
|WR
|California
|Krishawn Hogan
|81
|WR
|Marian
|Lil'Jordan Humphrey
|84
|WR
|Texas
|Juwan Johnson
|83
|WR
|Oregon
|Tommylee Lewis
|15
|WR
|Palm Beach Gardens, Fla.