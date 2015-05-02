2015 New Orleans Saints Draft picks

Nw Orleans Saints 2015 Draft picks:

First Round

Pick No. 13

OT Andrus Peat, Stanford

*The 6-foot-7, 316-pound Peat started his last 27 games played at left tackle for Stanford.

*In 2014, the first-team All-Pac-12 selection opened every contest and was selected a first-team All-American by The Sporting News, SI.com and ESPN.com and earned second-team honors from the Associated Press.

*A native of Mesa, Ariz., Peat's father Todd, played six seasons in the NFL for the St. Louis/Phoenix Cardinals (1987-89) and Los Angeles Raiders (1990, 1992-93).

Pick No. 31

LB Stephone Anthony, Clemson

*In four seasons at Clemson, Anthony finished his career with 330 tackles, 34.5 tackles for loss, 9.5 sacks, three interceptions, 13 passes defensed, five forced fumbles and one fumble recovery over 52 games (35 starts).

*The 6-3, 243-pound linebacker led his team in tackles wth 90 in 2014.

*In 2014 as a senior, Anthony was a consensus first-team All-ACC selection, Butkus Award semifinalist and team co-captain, who had 10.5 tackles for loss, 2.5 sacks, one interception, four passes defensed and two forced fumbles in 13 games (12 starts).

*As a junior in 2013, the Anson, N.C., native was a second-team All-ACC selection by Phil Steele and third-team selection by league media and coaches, as he had a team-high 131 tackles, 13.5 tackles for loss, four sacks, one interception, five passes defensed and one fumble recovery, over 13 games, all of which he started. In the Orange Bowl against Ohio State, he had a game-high 11 tackles and an interception on the Buckeyes' last drive that clinched the victory.

Second Round

Pick No. 44

LB Hau'oli Kikaha Washington

*Kikaha (pronounced ha-OH-lee key-KAH-hah) is the sixth player picked by the Saints out of the University of Washington all-time and the first Husky picked since tight end Cameron Cleeland with the 40th overall pick in 1998.

*The native of Hau'ula Hawai'i was the nation's leader with a school-record 19 sacks for the Huskies in 2014, as he was the finalist for five national postseason awards and just the fifth unanimous All-American in UW annals. Kikaha joins center Max Unger as the second Hawai'i native on the Saints roster.

*Kikaha and first round draft pick Stephone Anthony are the first linebackers chosen in the first or second round by New Orleans since Courtney Watson in 2004.

*Overall in his career, Kikaha, who hails from Polynesian heritage played in 44 career games and is the Huskies' all-time leader with 36 career takedowns, adding 206 tackles, 51.5 tackles for loss, six passes defensed, seven forced fumbles and one fumble recovery.

Third Round

Pick No. 75

QB Garrett Grayson, Colorado State

*The choice of Grayson with the 75ht pick is the earliest New Orleans has chosen a quarterback since Archie Manning was picked with the second overall choice in 1971 (note-Dave Wilson was taken with a first round supplemental pick in 1981). Overall, Grayson is the 19th quarterback drafted by the Saints all-time.

*Grayson is only the second player taken by Colorado State in Saints history, joining defensive end Brady Smith, who was also a third round draft pick in 1996.

*Grayson is the first quarterback picked by New Orleans since former Oregon State signal-caller Sean Canfield was picked in the seventh round in 2010.

*In 2014, Grayson was named the Mountain West offensive Player of the Year and first-team All-Conference, as he started all 13 games, completing 64.3% of his passes (270-420) for 4,006 yards and 32 touchdowns, with seven interceptions. His passing yardage total set a new CSU single-season record and ranked fourth among NCAA FBS leaders.

*As a junior in 2013, Grayson started all 14 games and completed 62.1% of his passes (297-478) for 3,696 yards and 23 touchdowns, with 11 interceptions.

Pick No. 78 (from Miami)

DB P.J. Williams, Florida State

*Williams is the 10th player selected by New Orleans from Florida State University all-time.

*The two-time All-ACC selection compiled 123 tackles along with 18 passes defensed and four interceptions over 40 career games with 24 starts.

*In the 2013 BCS Championship Game versus Auburn, the Ocala, Fla. native captured Defensive MVP honors after making seven tackles, including a half-tackle for a loss and interception at the start of the fourth quarter when the Seminoles trailed 21-13, as his pick of Tigers quarterback Nick Marshall provided a spark and led to an FSU touchdown. During his sophomore season, he posted 35 stops, three picks and seven passes defensed.

*As a junior in 2014, Williams was a semifinalist for the Thorpe Award and a first-team All-ACC selection when he started all 13 games he played in and posted 74 tackles, 6.5 tackles for loss, one interception and 10 passes defensed.

Fifth Round

Pick No. 148

LB Davis Tull, Tennessee-Chattanooga

Three-time Southern Conference Defensive Player of the Year (2012, 2013, 2014). First-Team FCS All-American as a senior with 10.5 sacks and 18 tackles for loss. As a junior, was named First-Team FCS All-American with 9 sacks and 15 tackles for loss while posting a 4.0 GPA during the fall. In 2012, became first SoCon sophomore to be selected as SoCon Defensive Player of the Year since Dallas Cowboys 1997 third-round pick Dexter Coakley. Set single-season UTC sack record with 12.5 and was fourth in the nation with 19 tackles for loss. Made the SoCon All-Freshman team, starting all 11 games at defensive end. Former walk-on. Colleges stopped recruiting Tull after he broke his femur in the second game of his senior season and missed the rest of the year. Was an Honor Society member at Bearden High School in Knoxville, Tennessee.

Pick No. 154 (from Kansas City)

DT Tyeler Davison, Fresno State

Played in 2015 East-West Shrine Game. Posted at least 40 tackles, 7 tackles for loss and 2 sacks for three straight seasons. Selected first-team All-Mountain West in 2014 after leading team in sacks with 8. Had slow start to 2014 season thanks to move outside, but came on after being moved back inside to nose guard. Selected second-team All-Mountain West in 2013 and first-team All-Mountain West in 2012. Football player and wrestler in high school. Nicknamed "Rhino" due to playing style.

Pick No. 167

CB Damian Swann, Georgia (From Washington through Seattle)

2014: Second-team All-SEC. Started 12 games.

2013: Started all 13 games.

2012: Started all 14 games.

2011: Played in 11 games with one start.

Seventh Round

Pick No. 230

RB Marcus Murphy, Missouri

2014:

First-team All-SEC (all-purpose). Played in all 14 games with 11 starts.

2013:

Second-team All-SEC (all-purpose). Led team in all-purpose, KR and PR yards.

2012:

First-team All-SEC return specialist.

2011:

Redshirted with a torn right shoulder labrum suffered during July 7-on-7 drills.

2010: