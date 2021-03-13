Zach Strief talks about his move to New Orleans Saints coaching staff

New Orleans Saints assistant coach Zach Strief appeared on the Saints Podcast presented by SeatGeek this week to talk about his move from broadcasting to the Saints coaching staff. Below is a transcript of his interview with John DeShazier.

Well, welcome today to the New Orleans Saints podcast. I'm John, I'm senior writer for NewOrleansSaints.com. I know I have to give a little title, so everybody won't think I just snuck in the room while Caroline (Gonzalez) was away. My capable co-host is off. So it's just me flying the mothership by myself. And today we've got Saints assistant coach Zach Strief. OK. First thing, my first question is what the hell, man? How you, how did you not tell us this was coming?

Well, I would say first of all, it's good to talk to you, John. The biggest reason is because I didn't know it was coming. You know, this was, this kind of came on fairly quickly. It certainly wasn't something that had had been planned or thought of even really you know, got into the off season and, and talk to Sean (Payton) a couple of times just about, you know, life. It wasn't, it was not necessarily about you know, coming back and he kind of made a comment to me you know, about, about coaching and I kind of blew it off and I got off the phone and my wife said, you know, what did Sean say? And I, you know, just, we talked about, I don't even remember what it was. I said, and then at the end he hit me with the, when are you, when are you going to come coach, you know, comment? And, and she goes, well, what'd you say? And I said, I told him no. And she goes, you just, that seems weird. Like you, you don't have any interest in it. And it kind of started a conversation. And you know, and I think that conversation over time led to the acceptance more than anything of just how big of an opportunity it really was and, and how much I miss being, you know, in the building. And, and I think it's hard for players to make the decision, to go back to coaching for a lot of reasons. The biggest of which as you watch those guys work and grind and you see them and how hard they work at it and you go, I don't wanna have to do that. That looks hard. Right. And I mean, I think that's kind of your mentality as a player. And you know, and yet you, except eventually, you know what, it's, it's what I really love. And as great as my role was at WWL and as much as I loved doing what I was doing, cause I genuinely loved doing it. You know, I felt like this was going to be more fulfilling to me and, and decided to make the dive in. So I wasn't hiding it from you, John. It, wasn't sitting there all year long as we're sitting in airports, flying around the country, going to watch games. It kind of came on me pretty quick and before I knew it, I'm getting home for my first day and my wife is going, I can't believe this is happening. So yeah.

Well, you know, now first let me back track a little bit. I got to tell the three people who don't know Zach Strief was the radio play-by-play guy for WWL radio, the flagship station of the New Orleans Saints. So he was the voice of the Saints for the last three years. I must say that you guys (Zach and analyst Deuce McAllister) are, are extremely knowledgeable about the game. So I would think this would be a natural segue for you to go into, but you had never considered going into coach.

No. And again, I think as a player, you, you talk yourself out of it and I think that's a lot more common. And you know, when I really finally came and sat down with Sean and talked about it seriously, it was like, yeah, it takes people time, you know, to get away from it, especially if there's other options, right. And and I think players universally have this desire to prove or to to show, you know, I can do more than football and, you know, I understand I had that mentality and I understand that mentality, but I also think that you come to a point where you accept, or at least I did that, Hey, it's OK to be best at football. Right. Like that's all right. It's a, it's a real profession, you know? And and, and everybody, John, you know, they want to do what they're good at, right. If you walk into a gym, you know, you very rarely see a guy my size just like, you know, slugging away on the treadmill for two hours. Right. If you're a good bench presser, you like to bench press, if you're a runner you like to run. I mean, and so, you know, at this point, you know, I think I realized and accepted, Hey, I think that's probably, you know, my, my skill set and where I could benefit the most and, and had a strong desire to come back and be in the building and be a part of the Saints organization again, and was really just fortunate to have, you know, been given the opportunity to step into the role that I have.

Now. It sounds like your wonderful wife was extremely supportive here. Now, was this, you know, or is this just a way for her to get you out of the house more because, you know, I know my wife doesn't necessarily mind all the time when I'm not home because I'd get in the way sometimes, you know, so what was the conversation like at home? It seems like she was very supportive of this.