WWL Radio to re-air 2009 NFC Championship Game and Super Bowl XLIV broadcasts

It has been announced by the New Orleans Saints and their flagship radio station WWL Radio (870 AM, 105.3 FM and WWL.com) that fans will be able to listen to two of the most memorable wins in franchise history during training camp. The re-airs will feature the iconic commentary of the former "Voice of the Saints" Jim Henderson, late color analyst Hokie Gajan and sideline reporter Kristian Garic.

On Sunday, Aug. 23 at 2 p.m., the first of two New Orleans postseason classics kicks off with the Saints' triumphant 31-28 victory over the Minnesota Vikings in the 2009 NFC Championship game, which was played on Jan. 24, 2010. After a back-and-forth shootout between the top two seeds in the NFC, New Orleans prevailed in overtime thanks to a 40-yard field goal by kicker Garrett Hartley to send the Saints to the Super Bowl for the first time in their 43-year history.

The following Sunday, Aug. 30 at 2 p.m., fans will enjoy the club's victory over the Indianapolis Colts in South Florida when Super Bowl XLIV is re-aired. After trailing 10-0 at the end of the first quarter, New Orleans overcame the largest deficit ever faced to win a Super Bowl at the time. After regaining the lead in the fourth quarter, cornerback Tracy Porter intercepted Colts quarterback and New Orleans native Peyton Manning to seal the 31-17 victory and the city's first championship. The matchup of the two top seeded teams in their respective conferences was the most watched television event in American history at the time.