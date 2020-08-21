Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

WWL Radio to re-air 2009 NFC Championship Game and Super Bowl XLIV broadcasts

Re-broadcasts take place Sunday, Aug. 23 and Sunday, Aug. 30

Aug 21, 2020 at 02:26 PM
Thumbnail-LogoBlk-2560x1440-050118
New Orleans Saints

It has been announced by the New Orleans Saints and their flagship radio station WWL Radio (870 AM, 105.3 FM and WWL.com) that fans will be able to listen to two of the most memorable wins in franchise history during training camp. The re-airs will feature the iconic commentary of the former "Voice of the Saints" Jim Henderson, late color analyst Hokie Gajan and sideline reporter Kristian Garic.

On Sunday, Aug. 23 at 2 p.m., the first of two New Orleans postseason classics kicks off with the Saints' triumphant 31-28 victory over the Minnesota Vikings in the 2009 NFC Championship game, which was played on Jan. 24, 2010. After a back-and-forth shootout between the top two seeds in the NFC, New Orleans prevailed in overtime thanks to a 40-yard field goal by kicker Garrett Hartley to send the Saints to the Super Bowl for the first time in their 43-year history.

The following Sunday, Aug. 30 at 2 p.m., fans will enjoy the club's victory over the Indianapolis Colts in South Florida when Super Bowl XLIV is re-aired. After trailing 10-0 at the end of the first quarter, New Orleans overcame the largest deficit ever faced to win a Super Bowl at the time. After regaining the lead in the fourth quarter, cornerback Tracy Porter intercepted Colts quarterback and New Orleans native Peyton Manning to seal the 31-17 victory and the city's first championship. The matchup of the two top seeded teams in their respective conferences was the most watched television event in American history at the time.

In addition to the re-broadcasts, WWL will air two three-hour pregame shows both beginning at 11 a.m. Hosted by Bobby Hebert, Garic and the Saints Radio Network play-by-play team featuring the current "Voice of the Saints" Zach Strief and color analyst Deuce McAllister, the shows will include the latest news and information from Saints training camp along with interviews with Saints legends. Hartley, linebacker Jonathan Vilma and wide receiver Lance Moore will join the NFC Championship pregame show. The Super Bowl XLIV re-broadcast pregame show will feature former Saints tackle Jon Stinchcomb, linebacker Scott Shanle and running back Pierre Thomas.

Related Content

FOX 8 to rebroadcast four classic Saints games
news

FOX 8 to rebroadcast four classic Saints games

"Epic Encores & Premier Predictions" debuts Saturday, August 22
Saints announce team's first regular season home game to be played without fans
news

Saints announce team's first regular season home game to be played without fans

New Orleans to open 2020 season at home on September 13 vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
RAMS 27 - SAINTS 9 (L) 1-0 2019 New Orleans Saints All Images Copyright Michael C. Hebert
news

New Orleans Saints defensive end Marcus Davenport has simple goal for 2020

Third-year player is 'trying to be better than Cam'
Saints sign Bennie Fowler and waive Taylor Stallworth
news

Saints sign Bennie Fowler and waive Taylor Stallworth

Wide receiver joins New Orleans after a 2019 stint with the New York Giants
New Orleans Saints reduce roster
news

New Orleans Saints reduce roster

Nine players let go
New Orleans Saints receiver Michael Thomas makes NFL Network's list of Top 100 players at No. 5
news

New Orleans Saints receiver Michael Thomas makes NFL Network's list of Top 100 players at No. 5

Wideout finished his fourth season in record-breaking fashion
New Orleans Saints stars Cameron Jordan, Drew Brees make NFL Network's list of Top 100 players
news

New Orleans Saints stars Cameron Jordan, Drew Brees make NFL Network's list of Top 100 players

Jordan comes in at No. 23, Brees is No. 12
New Orleans Saints stars Demario Davis, Alvin Kamara make NFL Network's list of Top 100 players
news

New Orleans Saints stars Demario Davis, Alvin Kamara make NFL Network's list of Top 100 players

Davis comes in at No. 67, Kamara is No. 42
Brees Dream Foundation supports community with $5 million donation to Ochsner Health
news

Brees Dream Foundation supports community with $5 million donation to Ochsner Health

The donation will support the creation of community health centers in Louisiana. 
Michigan offensive lineman Cesar Ruiz during Michigan's annual spring NCAA college football game, Saturday, April 13, 2019, in Ann Arbor, Mich. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)
news

New Orleans Saints sign 2020 draft class

Cesar Ruiz, Zack Baun, Adam Trautman and Tommy Stevens all under contract
New Orleans Saints stars Marshon Lattimore, Ryan Ramczyk make NFL Network's list of Top 100 players
news

New Orleans Saints stars Marshon Lattimore, Ryan Ramczyk make NFL Network's list of Top 100 players

Ramczyk comes in at No. 82, Lattimore is No. 76

Advertising