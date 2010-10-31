Worth Noting

Pittsburgh Steelers vs. New Orleans Saints ● Sunday, October 31, 2010
Saints Postgame Notes
- The Saints improved to 5-3 in 2010. They now have a 7-7 all-time record against Pittsburgh. Including a Super Bowl XLIV triumph over Indianapolis, New Orleans has won nine of its last ten games against AFC opponents.
- QB Drew Brees completed 34 of 44 passes for 305 yards, two touchdowns, one interception and 101.0 passer rating. It was the 34th regular season game where Brees had a passer rating of 100 or more. New Orleans has a 26-8 record in these games. Brees now has 32,980 career passing yards, moving past Ken Andersonand Troy Aikmaninto 23rd all-time.
- WR Marques Colston finished with six receptions for 75 yards and a touchdown. It was the second straight game where he had a score. Colston now has 211 career points, as he moved into tenth place on the club's all-time list past FB Tony Galbreath.
- WR Robert Meachemenjoyed his most productive game of the season with six grabs for a team-leading 76 yards, including a season-long 50-yard catch.
- WR Lance Moore led the Saints in receptions with seven grabs for 54 yards. His fourth quarter 16-yard grab for a TD was his team-leading fifth of the season and gave New Orleans a 20-10 lead.
- The Saints defense held Cleveland to 279 total yards. The Saints have allowed 287.3 yards per game on the season. New Orleans entered Week 8 ranked third in the league in total defense.
- New Orleans allowed Pittsburgh to convert only three-of-ten third down attempts. The Steelers got into the red zone only once. The one time, came from a goal line stand, where following a successful challenge by New Orleans on a second quarter pass play, the ruling was reversed that the runner did not cross the plane. With the ball placed six inches from the goal line, the Saints defense was able to rebuff attempts by Pittsburgh on three occasions from getting into the end zone, forcing them to kick a field goal.
- S Darren Sharperhad only one tackle, but his biggest contribution was his fourth quarter fumble recovery that he returned 11 yards that led to New Orleans' final score and a 20-10 lead.
- S Malcolm Jenkinshad five tackles (four solo) and a team-best three passes defensed as he started at cornerback with Jabari Greerand Tracy Portersidelined.
- LBs Scott Shanle and Jonathan Vilmatied for the team lead with eight tackles apiece. Vilma also added a sack for a loss of 12 yards in the fourth quarter
- DE Will Smithhad three tackles and shared a sack with S Pierson Prioleauand had a second quarter takedown of Roethlisberger. He now has 52 sacks as a Saint and has sole possession of fifth place in the club's all-time record books. He also had a pass defense at the line of scrimmage on a possession near the end of the first half.