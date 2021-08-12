Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Presented by

Winston cousins combine for one of the most impressive plays of New Orleans Saints training camp

'I just put my head down and I thought it was out of reach at first'

Aug 12, 2021 at 04:17 PM
Headshot-DeShazier-2560x1440-043018
John DeShazier

Senior Writer

Photos: 2021 Saints Training Camp - August 12, 2021

The New Orleans Saints take the field on Aug. 12, 2021 for Day 13 of Training Camp presented by SeatGeek at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center

Thumbnail-LogoBlk-2560x1440-050118
New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints take the field for Day 13 of Training Camp presented by SeatGeek at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center
1 / 51

The New Orleans Saints take the field for Day 13 of Training Camp presented by SeatGeek at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center

Leslie Gamboni/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints take the field for Day 13 of Training Camp presented by SeatGeek at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center
2 / 51

The New Orleans Saints take the field for Day 13 of Training Camp presented by SeatGeek at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center

Leslie Gamboni/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints take the field for Day 13 of Training Camp presented by SeatGeek at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center
3 / 51

The New Orleans Saints take the field for Day 13 of Training Camp presented by SeatGeek at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center

Leslie Gamboni/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints take the field for Day 13 of Training Camp presented by SeatGeek at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center
4 / 51

The New Orleans Saints take the field for Day 13 of Training Camp presented by SeatGeek at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center

Leslie Gamboni/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints take the field for Day 13 of Training Camp presented by SeatGeek at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center
5 / 51

The New Orleans Saints take the field for Day 13 of Training Camp presented by SeatGeek at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center

Leslie Gamboni/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints take the field for Day 13 of Training Camp presented by SeatGeek at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center
6 / 51

The New Orleans Saints take the field for Day 13 of Training Camp presented by SeatGeek at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center

Leslie Gamboni/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints take the field for Day 13 of Training Camp presented by SeatGeek at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center
7 / 51

The New Orleans Saints take the field for Day 13 of Training Camp presented by SeatGeek at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center

Leslie Gamboni/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints take the field for Day 13 of Training Camp presented by SeatGeek at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center
8 / 51

The New Orleans Saints take the field for Day 13 of Training Camp presented by SeatGeek at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center

Leslie Gamboni/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints take the field for Day 13 of Training Camp presented by SeatGeek at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center
9 / 51

The New Orleans Saints take the field for Day 13 of Training Camp presented by SeatGeek at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center

Leslie Gamboni/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints take the field for Day 13 of Training Camp presented by SeatGeek at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center
10 / 51

The New Orleans Saints take the field for Day 13 of Training Camp presented by SeatGeek at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center

Leslie Gamboni/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints take the field for Day 13 of Training Camp presented by SeatGeek at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center
11 / 51

The New Orleans Saints take the field for Day 13 of Training Camp presented by SeatGeek at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center

Leslie Gamboni/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints take the field for Day 13 of Training Camp presented by SeatGeek at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center
12 / 51

The New Orleans Saints take the field for Day 13 of Training Camp presented by SeatGeek at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center

Leslie Gamboni/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints take the field for Day 13 of Training Camp presented by SeatGeek at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center
13 / 51

The New Orleans Saints take the field for Day 13 of Training Camp presented by SeatGeek at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center

Leslie Gamboni/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints take the field for Day 13 of Training Camp presented by SeatGeek at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center
14 / 51

The New Orleans Saints take the field for Day 13 of Training Camp presented by SeatGeek at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center

Leslie Gamboni/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints take the field for Day 13 of Training Camp presented by SeatGeek at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center
15 / 51

The New Orleans Saints take the field for Day 13 of Training Camp presented by SeatGeek at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center

Leslie Gamboni/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints take the field for Day 13 of Training Camp presented by SeatGeek at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center
16 / 51

The New Orleans Saints take the field for Day 13 of Training Camp presented by SeatGeek at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center

Leslie Gamboni/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints take the field for Day 13 of Training Camp presented by SeatGeek at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center
17 / 51

The New Orleans Saints take the field for Day 13 of Training Camp presented by SeatGeek at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center

Leslie Gamboni/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints take the field for Day 13 of Training Camp presented by SeatGeek at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center
18 / 51

The New Orleans Saints take the field for Day 13 of Training Camp presented by SeatGeek at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center

Leslie Gamboni/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints take the field for Day 13 of Training Camp presented by SeatGeek at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center
19 / 51

The New Orleans Saints take the field for Day 13 of Training Camp presented by SeatGeek at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center

Leslie Gamboni/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints take the field for Day 13 of Training Camp presented by SeatGeek at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center
20 / 51

The New Orleans Saints take the field for Day 13 of Training Camp presented by SeatGeek at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center

Leslie Gamboni/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints take the field for Day 13 of Training Camp presented by SeatGeek at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center
21 / 51

The New Orleans Saints take the field for Day 13 of Training Camp presented by SeatGeek at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center

Leslie Gamboni/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints take the field for Day 13 of Training Camp presented by SeatGeek at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center
22 / 51

The New Orleans Saints take the field for Day 13 of Training Camp presented by SeatGeek at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center

Leslie Gamboni/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints take the field for Day 13 of Training Camp presented by SeatGeek at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center
23 / 51

The New Orleans Saints take the field for Day 13 of Training Camp presented by SeatGeek at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center

Leslie Gamboni/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints take the field for Day 13 of Training Camp presented by SeatGeek at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center
24 / 51

The New Orleans Saints take the field for Day 13 of Training Camp presented by SeatGeek at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center

Leslie Gamboni/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints take the field for Day 13 of Training Camp presented by SeatGeek at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center
25 / 51

The New Orleans Saints take the field for Day 13 of Training Camp presented by SeatGeek at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center

Leslie Gamboni/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints take the field for Day 13 of Training Camp presented by SeatGeek at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center
26 / 51

The New Orleans Saints take the field for Day 13 of Training Camp presented by SeatGeek at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center

Leslie Gamboni/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints take the field for Day 13 of Training Camp presented by SeatGeek at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center
27 / 51

The New Orleans Saints take the field for Day 13 of Training Camp presented by SeatGeek at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center

Leslie Gamboni/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints take the field for Day 13 of Training Camp presented by SeatGeek at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center
28 / 51

The New Orleans Saints take the field for Day 13 of Training Camp presented by SeatGeek at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center

Leslie Gamboni/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints take the field for Day 13 of Training Camp presented by SeatGeek at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center
29 / 51

The New Orleans Saints take the field for Day 13 of Training Camp presented by SeatGeek at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center

Leslie Gamboni/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints take the field for Day 13 of Training Camp presented by SeatGeek at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center
30 / 51

The New Orleans Saints take the field for Day 13 of Training Camp presented by SeatGeek at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center

Leslie Gamboni/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints take the field for Day 13 of Training Camp presented by SeatGeek at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center
31 / 51

The New Orleans Saints take the field for Day 13 of Training Camp presented by SeatGeek at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center

Leslie Gamboni/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints take the field for Day 13 of Training Camp presented by SeatGeek at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center
32 / 51

The New Orleans Saints take the field for Day 13 of Training Camp presented by SeatGeek at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center

Leslie Gamboni/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints take the field for Day 13 of Training Camp presented by SeatGeek at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center
33 / 51

The New Orleans Saints take the field for Day 13 of Training Camp presented by SeatGeek at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center

Leslie Gamboni/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints take the field for Day 13 of Training Camp presented by SeatGeek at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center
34 / 51

The New Orleans Saints take the field for Day 13 of Training Camp presented by SeatGeek at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center

Leslie Gamboni/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints take the field for Day 13 of Training Camp presented by SeatGeek at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center
35 / 51

The New Orleans Saints take the field for Day 13 of Training Camp presented by SeatGeek at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center

Leslie Gamboni/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints take the field for Day 13 of Training Camp presented by SeatGeek at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center
36 / 51

The New Orleans Saints take the field for Day 13 of Training Camp presented by SeatGeek at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center

Leslie Gamboni/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints take the field for Day 13 of Training Camp presented by SeatGeek at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center
37 / 51

The New Orleans Saints take the field for Day 13 of Training Camp presented by SeatGeek at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center

Leslie Gamboni/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints take the field for Day 13 of Training Camp presented by SeatGeek at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center
38 / 51

The New Orleans Saints take the field for Day 13 of Training Camp presented by SeatGeek at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center

Leslie Gamboni/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints take the field for Day 13 of Training Camp presented by SeatGeek at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center
39 / 51

The New Orleans Saints take the field for Day 13 of Training Camp presented by SeatGeek at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center

Leslie Gamboni/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints take the field for Day 13 of Training Camp presented by SeatGeek at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center
40 / 51

The New Orleans Saints take the field for Day 13 of Training Camp presented by SeatGeek at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center

Leslie Gamboni/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints take the field for Day 13 of Training Camp presented by SeatGeek at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center
41 / 51

The New Orleans Saints take the field for Day 13 of Training Camp presented by SeatGeek at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center

Leslie Gamboni/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints take the field for Day 13 of Training Camp presented by SeatGeek at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center
42 / 51

The New Orleans Saints take the field for Day 13 of Training Camp presented by SeatGeek at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center

Leslie Gamboni/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints take the field for Day 13 of Training Camp presented by SeatGeek at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center
43 / 51

The New Orleans Saints take the field for Day 13 of Training Camp presented by SeatGeek at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center

Leslie Gamboni/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints take the field for Day 13 of Training Camp presented by SeatGeek at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center
44 / 51

The New Orleans Saints take the field for Day 13 of Training Camp presented by SeatGeek at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center

Leslie Gamboni/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints take the field for Day 13 of Training Camp presented by SeatGeek at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center
45 / 51

The New Orleans Saints take the field for Day 13 of Training Camp presented by SeatGeek at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center

Leslie Gamboni/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints take the field for Day 13 of Training Camp presented by SeatGeek at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center
46 / 51

The New Orleans Saints take the field for Day 13 of Training Camp presented by SeatGeek at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center

Leslie Gamboni/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints take the field for Day 13 of Training Camp presented by SeatGeek at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center
47 / 51

The New Orleans Saints take the field for Day 13 of Training Camp presented by SeatGeek at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center

Leslie Gamboni/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints take the field for Day 13 of Training Camp presented by SeatGeek at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center
48 / 51

The New Orleans Saints take the field for Day 13 of Training Camp presented by SeatGeek at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center

Leslie Gamboni/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints take the field for Day 13 of Training Camp presented by SeatGeek at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center
49 / 51

The New Orleans Saints take the field for Day 13 of Training Camp presented by SeatGeek at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center

Leslie Gamboni/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints take the field for Day 13 of Training Camp presented by SeatGeek at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center
50 / 51

The New Orleans Saints take the field for Day 13 of Training Camp presented by SeatGeek at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center

Leslie Gamboni/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints take the field for Day 13 of Training Camp presented by SeatGeek at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center
51 / 51

The New Orleans Saints take the field for Day 13 of Training Camp presented by SeatGeek at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center

Leslie Gamboni/New Orleans Saints
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

The first portion of Thursday's training camp practice was held in the New Orleans Saints' indoor facility, so you'll just have to trust us on this:

﻿Jameis Winston﻿ and ﻿Easop Winston Jr.﻿ connected on a 60-plus yard throw that was equally impressive on both ends. Jameis, flushed a bit to his right, rocket launched a pass and Easop, running a post pattern, tracked it full speed before launching at the end, laying out and somehow cradling the ball against his body before landing at the 2-yard line and skidding into the end zone.

"I saw Jameis step up and I knew I had to kick into second gear," Easop said. "I just put my head down and I thought it was out of reach at first. I just stretched my hands out and thankfully it fell in there and I just had to secure it on impact coming down."

It ascended to the top of the "best catch in camp" chart, but Easop put it in its proper perspective.

"It feels good," he said. "From day to day, I'm just trying to get better, just trying to take a step forward every day. Some days might not be the best but you've just got to have that next play mentality. So every play, whether it's good or bad, I'm trying to do better than the last play."

Maybe, having his "cousin" at quarterback helped. Jameis playfully called Easop his cousin during one media availability.

"That's a joke," Easop said. "When I first met him, Winston-Winston, he was calling me 'cousin.' I'm like, 'Let's run with it then.' I don't know for sure if we're actual blood, but I'm gonna run with it."

POSITION SHIFT: The concept of playing safety wasn't foreign to ﻿Bryce Thompson﻿. While primarily a cornerback, he played the position in a couple of packages at Tennessee.

But the undrafted rookie never had played it this much until his first NFL training camp.

"I love new challenges, so I'm embracing it. It helps me learn different concepts with football. I can learn the field from a whole different perspective."

It's a perspective that Thompson likes.

"It's a whole lot easier," he said. "You can see everything instead of being on that one island. But I don't mind being on that island."

He said the time he has spent at corner has helped at safety, especially mentally.

"Because being on that island, it's all about confidence," Thompson said. "It helps me with confidence. You know nine times out of 10, you're on that island, that ball is probably going to come to you, especially in a pass situation. It just helps me with the confidence and understanding leverages, playing the right spot, knowing I've got to help my corner if I'm in the middle of the field."

The Saints have had some experience with the move; P.J. Williams was a cornerback his first three seasons until, for the final two games of his fourth year, he played safety – for the first time since high school – due to injuries in the secondary. He settled in to the position last season, while retaining the ability to play corner when needed.

SATURDAY NIGHT LIGHTS: Among the Saints who are looking forward to Saturday's preseason opener against Baltimore at M&T Bank Stadium, put Easop Winston and Thompson, an undrafted rookie in '20 and '21, respectively, at the top of the list.

"I'm extremely excited," Thompson said. "I haven't played since November of last year. This is my first NFL game, ever, and not a lot of people can say that. So I'm extremely excited. I just can't wait for it."

"Last year with Covid and everything, no preseason, so I was kind of bummed about that," Winston said. "But knowing Saturday, I'll be able to suit up, it's a dream come true and I know it's going to hit me even harder when I get to Baltimore."

BITS AND PIECES: Officials were present for the second consecutive day. The Saints pretty much live tackling on a short-yardage drill, highlighted by a Kaden Elliss stick against running back Latavius Murray.. ... Among the players not practicing Thursday were running back Alvin Kamara, safeties Malcolm Jenkins and Marcus Williams, defensive end Payton Turner and linebacker Pete Werner.

Related Content

news

New Orleans Saints announce roster moves

Saints awarded defensive lineman R.J. McIntosh, place Jalen McCleskey on IR
news

New Orleans Saints evaluation process raises a notch for preseason game against Baltimore

'As a coach, you want to see some clean execution'
news

Replay of updates: New Orleans Saints Training Camp | August 12, 2021

See the tweets from the Saints, John DeShazier, and Todd Graffagnini
news

Saints Training Camp 2021: Transcripts of Coach Sean Payton, Taysom Hill, Jameis Winston

Payton on Gardner-Johnson: 'He's been at the scene of a few crimes'
news

NFL officials in town for several New Orleans Saints camp practices

'It's good to have, especially when we get our league officials out here for a period of time'
news

New Orleans Saints receiver Marquez Callaway embracing No. 1

'I've got to make a name for myself, and I feel comfortable in that 1'
news

Replay of live updates: New Orleans Saints Training Camp | August 11, 2021

See the tweets from the Saints, John DeShazier, and Todd Graffagnini
news

Saints Training Camp 2021: Transcript of Coach Sean Payton from Tuesday, Aug. 10

Payton on Patrick Robinson: 'This was something he felt deep down inside he had to do'
news

New Orleans Saints kicker Brett Maher hopes path to sticking on a roster this season begins in New Orleans

'You come here and expect to make kicks, and that's what I did (in tryout)'
news

New Orleans Saints ability to adjust tested yet again with Patrick Robinson retirement

'It was something that deep down inside he felt'
news

New Orleans Saints announce roster moves

Team signs veteran kicker Brett Maher, cornerback Patrick Robinson retires
Advertising