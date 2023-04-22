Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

WGNO/WNOL Saints Hall of Fame Open House set for Sunday, May 14

Apr 22, 2023 at 09:45 AM
The WGNO Saints Hall of Fame Open House event is set for Sunday, May 14 from 5 p.m.- 8 p.m. at the New Orleans Saints indoor facility and cafeteria at 5800 Airline Drive. The event includes hamburgers, hot dogs and potato salad with drinks. New Orleans Saints alumni will attend.

Guided tours of part of the New Orleans Saints facility will take place, along with activities for adolescents on the indoor facility playing field, courtesy of the New Orleans Saints Experience. There will be a silent auction of sports memorabilia from Pro Dreams, as well as a live auction of select items as well.

Admission is $60 for adults, $30 for children ages 4-17. Children under three are free. In honor of Mother's Day, all mothers will be admitted for just $30.

To secure your spot, please visit saintshalloffame.com or call the Saints Hall of Fame at (504) 471-2192.

Additionally, the 30th Annual Saints Hall of Fame Celebrity Golf Classic is Monday, May 15 at. 9 a.m. at Chateau Country Club in Kenner, featuring coach Dennis Allen, general manager Mickey Loomis, many current New Orleans Saints players and many prominent former Saints players. Entries are still available by calling (504) 471-2192.

To learn more about the Saints Hall of Fame, visit saintshalloffame.com.

