Week 9 Postgame Quotes: Saints Players

Saints RB Alvin Kamara

On bouncing back after the early fumble:

"It stinks about the fumble, but it happened last week with Mark (Ingram). We are human. I just had to shake it off. Everybody was supportive. I just had to move on to the next play."

On getting in a groove:

"Drew (Brees), Mark and the offensive line are making it real easy for me. They are doing a great job. It's making me comfortable to go out there and make the plays that I am supposed to make."

On winning a division game today:

"Wining a division game is huge. We still have some more games to play. We have to go to Buffalo next week and get a win."