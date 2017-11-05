Week 9 Postgame Quotes: Saints Players

Saints RB Alvin Kamara
On bouncing back after the early fumble:
"It stinks about the fumble, but it happened last week with Mark (Ingram). We are human. I just had to shake it off. Everybody was supportive. I just had to move on to the next play."
On getting in a groove:
"Drew (Brees), Mark and the offensive line are making it real easy for me. They are doing a great job. It's making me comfortable to go out there and make the plays that I am supposed to make."
On winning a division game today:
"Wining a division game is huge. We still have some more games to play. We have to go to Buffalo next week and get a win."
On the first touchdown scoring drive:
"It was huge. We got a lot of momentum coming off that drive. We had a lot of energy. The sideline was hyped. The defense played great and got us the ball back. It's great to play complementary football."
Saints DE Cameron Jordan
On the young guys:
"We started out being one of the youngest defenses in the league. I could not be prouder of our defense and the way that they are playing. We are attacking offenses. We are trying to assert our identity in the football world."
On chasing perfection:
"We talked about eliminating big plays. We talked about eliminating the quarterback scramble. I think Jameis (Winston) probably scrambled twice. Ryan Fitzpatrick had a major scramble up the middle. I take pride in eliminating that scramble. We'll get after the quarterback next week and eliminate some of those mistakes. The defensive backs are playing awesome."
Saints DB Justin Hardee
On what Head Coach Sean Payton said to him after the punt block that he returned for a touchdown:
"Good job. He does not really say too much. He keeps me humble. He tells me good job and I know next week that I have to prove him even more."
On being a rookie and his punt block setting the tone:
"I feel like I worked hard to be in this position. I'm not surprised at all that it happened to me because at practice I work hard. I believe in myself and I work hard. It's just hard work paying off."
On the punt block:
"They blocked down. They left me free. I saw a clear path. I was so surprised that it was so clear. Coaches talked about it all week. I was just so glad that I was in the position. I had enough speed to get to the ball."
Check out the division football action between the Saints and Buccaneers in Week 9.