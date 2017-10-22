Week 7 Postgame Quotes: Sean Payton

On the game as a whole:

"Look, it was a hard fought game. We had felt at halftime, even with the mistakes we made, with (it) being a one-score game, if we cleaned up a few things, that we would have a chance to be in it. Fortunately, we were able to do that in the second half."

On the weather conditions:

"Maybe a little bit more at the start. We felt like it was going to be a tough footing game. Our equipment guys were outstanding. We had the right shoes. There were so many plays on my tape of guys not wearing the right shoes. We've been over in London, went through that. We were on point with the footing and that was important. But yeah, it was a little bit windier. I felt that in the first half and in the second half the flags were pretty still."

On Ted Ginn's play:

"Well, considering a couple of balls just hit the ground after his punt return, those were significant. The third down and nine or 10 jailbreak screen when the conditions weren't great changed field positions for us. He made a few big plays. I thought the [offensive] line really did well. I thought we blocked them well. It's a real good football team and it's a hard place to win, especially when you lose in the turnover ratio. I bet that's happened once or twice in 12 years here. In fact, I know it's happened just two times in 12 years - they win the turnover ratio and still lose the game at Lambeau Field. I think it's happened once or twice in 12 or 13 years. So look, we were able to overcome that. That was significant."

On field position:

"We felt like that was going to be important. And we felt like it got better, especially in the second half. Obviously there's hitting yardage. When you start with the ball, let's say on your own 25, two to three first downs changes from a neutral to an advantage field position. But we got the run game going and had some balance in the second half. Although defensively, I felt like in the second half, we really improved in hitting some of the blocks. We gave up the big run early in the game and I thought we tackled well. It was overall a good team effort."

On Brees' two turnovers:

"At halftime you could have, against this team, easily have been down 14, 21 points. We were down seven and looking at each other like, 'let's go.' Some of the things we talked about a week ago, our field goal protection again had an issue in the left A-gap. We've got to get that cleaned up. Those early takeaways, look, those are just percentages and numbers. It just becomes harder and harder. I think our guys will continue work and improve it, but overall it was a good team effort."