Week 7 Postgame Notes: Saints at Packers

Postgame notes from the Saints-Packers game on October 22, 2017

Oct 22, 2017 at 10:50 AM

• With the win, New Orleans moves to 4-2 on the season, giving them their first four-game winning streak since they won five straight to start the 2013 season. It is also their first three-game winning streak on the road since they captured their final four road contests in 2014.

• The Saints take on the Chicago Bears for a week eight match-up on October 29 at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome. Kickoff is set for 12:00 p.m. CST. The game will be aired on FOX (WVUE-FOX 8 in the New Orleans area).

• With the win, the Saints improved their record against the Packers to 9-16 and improve their record at Lambeau Field to 2-4.

• New Orleans outgained Green Bay 485-260.

• New Orleans passed for a total of 324 yards to the Packers 79 yards.

• Saints Head Coach Sean Payton tallied his 104th career win as Saints head coach (regular season and postseason). He has a 4-1 overall record against Green Bay head coach Mike McCarthy.

• QB Drew Brees, completed 27-of-38 passes for a total of 331 yards and a 84.4 passer rating. He threw a touchdown to WR Brandon Coleman and also had a one-yard rushing touchdown. Brees now has 500 career touchdown passes (regular season and postseason combined). Also, Brees became the first quarterback in NFL history with seven straight 300-yard passing games vs. a single opponent.

• Today's win marks Brees' 37th career fourth quarter/overtime game-winning drive and 29th since 2006, third in the NFL over that time period. With the Saints trailing the Packers 17-16 early in the fourth quarter after a Green Bay field goal, Brees and the Saints got the ball back and he engineered a nine-play, 60-yard drive where he completed two-of-three passes for 29 yards to set up the go-ahead 44-yard field goal by K Wil Lutz.

• RB Mark Ingram II led the Saints in rushing with 22 carries for 105 yards and one touchdown. He scored the Saints' first touchdown of the game, with a 12-yard run. Ingram now has 39 career touchdowns, putting him in a tie with WR Lance Moore in a tie for eighth place on the club's all-time list. It was his 11th career 100-yard rushing game, the Saints are 9-2 when Ingram runs for more than 100 yards.

• RB Alvin Kamara finished the game with 57 yards on nine attempts. Kamara also added 50 yards on five receptions.

• WR Ted Ginn Jr.  recorded the longest reception of the game, hauling in a 47-yard reception. Ginn finished with seven catches for a team-high 141 receiving yards, both highs for him in his six-game tenure in a Saints uniform.

• WR Brandon Coleman scored the Saints' second touchdown of the game with a 22-yard reception, tying his season career-high with three TD grabs.

• DE Alex Okafor had the Saints' only sack of the game, dropping QB Brett Hundley for an eight-yard loss.

• LBs A.J. Klein and Craig Robertson tied for the team lead with six tackles apiece.

• DE Cameron Jordan played in his 102nd consecutive game and 102nd overall, recording three total tackles.

• S Kenny Vaccaro finished the game with four tackles, an interception, giving him the team lead on the season for interceptions with his third pick (career-high).

• S Chris Banjo played in his 50th career NFL game in his return to play the team he played for from 2013-16.

• K Wil Lutz nailed 28 and 45-yard field goals.

• P Thomas Morstead punted two times for 78 yards (39.0 avg.) with a long of 43 yards. Morstead appeared in his 132nd career game, moving him into sole possession of 24th on the club's all-time list past T William Roaf.

