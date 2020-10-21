SAINTS-PANTHERS GAME PREVIEW

Coming off of a Week Six bye, the New Orleans Saints (3-2) will return to the Mercedes-Benz Superdome on Sunday at 12 p.m. CT, hosting the Carolina Panthers.

The Saints came up with a convincing comeback win in overtime against the Los Angeles Chargers on Monday Night Football on October 12. New Orleans got back to a winning record, as the offense, defense and special teams worked in complementary fashion to work back from a 20-3 second quarter deficit. QB ﻿Drew Brees﻿ completed 33-of- 47 passes for 325 yards with one passing touchdown and one rushing touchdown as he led the Black and Gold on his 42nd fourth quarter/overtime comeback since joining the team in 2006. WR ﻿Emmanuel Sanders﻿ led the receiving attack with 12 receptions for 122 yards. RB ﻿Alvin Kamara﻿ showed the versatility that has made him famous, finishing with 150 all-purpose yards.

The Saints defense settled down for the most part in the second half after some early struggles, giving up only ten points in the second half and with CB ﻿Marshon Lattimore﻿ ending the contest in overtime, stopping Chargers WR Mike Williams on a fourth down play, one yard short of the first down marker. DE ﻿Trey Hendrickson﻿ tied a career-high with 1.5 sacks, while LB ﻿Demario Davis﻿ and DE ﻿Cameron Jordan﻿ tied for the team lead with ten tackles apiece.

On Sunday, New Orleans will return to division play for the first time since a season-opening win over Tampa Bay. They will face a Carolina team with significant change but led by the steady hands of new Head Coach Matt Rhule and QB Teddy Bridgewater, who played for the Saints the last two seasons, winning all five of his starts in 2019. Under the leadership of Bridgewater, the Carolina offense has stood out in the past month, with the signal-caller distributing the ball to WR Robby Anderson and RB Mike Davis, who has impressed in both the running and passing attack substituting for Christian McCaffrey.

