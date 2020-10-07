Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Week 5 2020 Ways to Watch: Saints vs. Chargers

How to watch, listen and live stream New Orleans Saints vs. Los Angeles Chargers on October 12, 2020

Oct 06, 2020 at 11:14 PM
Thumbnail-LogoBlk-2560x1440-050118
New Orleans Saints
Gallery-Saints-Chargers-Pre-Wk2-Game-Action-1-081819_017
Layne Murdoch Jr./2019 New Orleans Saints
Photos of the New Orleans Saints vs L.A. Chargers preseason Game 2 at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson CA. on August 18, 2019.

SAINTS-CHARGERS GAME PREVIEW

Following a 35-29 road win at Detroit, the Saints (2-2) return to the Mercedes-Benz Superdome for a Monday Night Football showdown hosting the Chargers (1-3) at 7:15PM CT.

The Saints delivered in all phases of the game to secure a win against the Lions and break a two-game losing streak. The New Orleans offense headed into the game with injury losses of WR Michael Thomas and TE Jared Cook. They put up 35 consecutive points, overcoming a two-touchdown deficit to start. QB Drew Brees led an efficient offense on Sunday afternoon, completing 19 of 25 with 246 passing yards, two touchdowns and one interception. Brees consistently connected with WR Emmanuel Sanders and WR Tre'Quan Smith throughout the contest. Sanders snatched 93 yards, a season-high, on six receptions. Smith had four receptions for 54 yards, two of which reached the end zone for touchdowns.

New Orleans produced a dominant run game, incorporating both RBs Alvin Kamara and Latavius Murray. Kamara carried 19 times for 83 yards, including a pivotal touchdown, his seventh of this season. Murray accounted for 64 yards rushing, with 14 touches and 2 rushing scores. Kamara ended the game averaging 4.4 yards per attempt, along with Murray who averaged 4.6 yards per clip.

The Saints defense came up big at Ford Field, not allowing the Lions to score on four straight possessions following the 14-0 start. The New Orleans defense also faced crucial injuries, losing starting CBs Janoris Jenkins and Marshon Lattimore, and DE Marcus Davenport. The defense prevailed, coming up with three sacks, a turnover and held Detroit to complete only 4 of 11 in third down conversions. CB Patrick Robinson entered the game with his first start in two years. Robinson had a standout performance, consisting of an impactful interception in the second quarter. The Saints defense held Lions RB Adrian Peterson for only 36 yards rushing.

New Orleans will face-off against an electric Los Angeles offense, led by rookie QB Justin Herbert and WR Keenan Allen, as well as a defense with a productive pass rush, conducted by DE Joey Bosa.

WATCH ON TV

Fans can catch the action on the following television stations:

TV: ESPN (WDSU locally)

  • Announcers: Steve Levy (play-by-play), Brian Griese and Louis Riddick (analysts)

WATCH ON MOBILE

Watch the Saints on the go this season via the Yahoo Sports or Saints app presented by Verizon, free on your phone or tablet. Geographic restrictions apply. Local & primetime games only. Data charges may apply. WAYS TO WATCH SAINTS GAMES

LISTEN LIVE

Fans can catch the action on the following radio stations:

Local radio: WWL-870 AM and 105.3 FM

  • Announcers: Zach Strief (play-by-play), Deuce McAllister (analyst)

National radio: Westwood One

  • Announcers: Kevin Harlan (play-by-play) and Kurt Warner (color analyst)

Spanish language radio: KGLA 830 AM and 105.7 FM

  • Announcers: Mario Jerez (play-by-play), Juan Carlos Ramos (color analyst) and Victor Quinonez (sideline)

NFL GAME PASS

Fans can get unprecedented access to every play, of every game, all season long, including the playoffs and Super Bowl with NFL Game Pass. A $99.99 subscription gives fans access to replays of every game, exclusive camera angles the pros & GMs use, condensed game replays to see every snap in around 45 minutes, player search options and live hometown radio feeds.

Also, the games go where you go as NFL Game Pass is available across devices including the NFL app via your smart phone, tablet, and connected TV devices.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE INFORMATION OR DETAILS ON YOUR FREE TRIAL.

For a full description of features, requirements, limitations, and other information, visit our FAQ at NFL.com/help/GamePass

Photo-Game-Pass-Devices-Transparent-687x385

ADDITIONAL GAME COVERAGE

FEDEX DOME AT HOME LIVE PREGAME SHOW:
Catch a gameday preview with Caroline Gonzalez and John DeShazier one hour prior to kickoff between the Saints and Chargers in Week 5. Fans can stream and watch LIVE on NewOrleansSaints.com, the Saints mobile app, Twitter, Facebook, and YouTube.

DOME AT HOME:
Can't be at the Dome? Bring gameday home! Whether home or away, make the most of gameday with Dome at Home second screen experience on the Saints mobile app. Huddle up for exclusive content and features including:

  • A new live pre-game show one hour before kickoff
  • Live highlights and entertainment during the game
  • Chance to win $1,000
  • Access to the game day rituals you love, including player intros and countdown to kickoff

SAINTS POSTGAME SHOW PRESENTED BY MERCEDES-BENZ:
Fans can get full analysis, highlights and player postgame reactions following Week 5 against the Saints and Chargers on the Saints Postgame Show presented by Mercedes-Benz. Fans can stream and watch LIVE on NewOrleansSaints.com, the Saints mobile app, Twitter, Facebook, and YouTube.

