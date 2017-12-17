Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Week 15 Postgame Quotes: Coach Sean Payton

Postgame reactions from Coach Sean Payton after the week 15 victory over the Jets.

Dec 17, 2017 at 11:40 AM

New York Jets vs. New Orleans Saints
Sunday, Dec. 17, 2017 Mercedes-Benz Superdome
Saints Head Coach Sean Payton

Opening statement:
"First off, it was good to get the win. I didn't feel like this was one of our better games, nonetheless we were able to win the game."

On defense:
"I thought in this game alone we played pretty well. Overall I thought we did a good job. We've got to eliminate the penalties. It shows up every week. Same guys. Every week."

On efforts to eliminate defensive penalties:
"You work on it in practice. That's what you do in practice. We've got to do a better job of coaching that." (on gratification of the win) "It is what it is. We've got to improve."

On why he didn't challenge Mark Ingram II's foot being out of bounds on the screen in the first quarter:
"You can't challenge it. The whistle blew. If the whistle hadn't blown I could but they blew the whistle. The play was dead."

On Cameron Jordan:
"I think his disruptions have been pretty consistent all year and that's been very important for us"

On his plan for Andrus Peat today:
"The original plan is he was going to back up tackle and guard, mainly tackle. He went out to play some Jumbo. I think he played a snap or two of Jumbo so he was out there for a reason. We able to get through a game and still get him healthier."

On Reggie Bush's retirement announcement:
"I'm proud of him. He had a really good career. He was really instrumental in what we did and having the success we had. He was our first draft pick. I think he'll do well on TV."

On his message to the team this week with the fight for the NFC South, playing the Atlanta Falcons next Sunday, the Carolina Panthers playing at the same time and the Falcons playing at Tampa Bay tomorrow night:
"Our message was to focus on playing our best game today. Of course there was one other game, but it was not like we were looking at three scenarios. We are in a round-robin tournament here. Everyone's playing everyone. Whether it is Atlanta and Carolina, Carolina and New Orleans, New Orleans and Tampa Bay we just have to focus on the game we're playing. I know that sounds a little bit cliché, but it is the honestly. It is the truth. I wasn't thinking about or looking at what was going on with another game. Certainly that might be an issue. We looked like we were a little sloppy and we'll get that corrected. We have to."

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Uniform Watch: Saints at Cardinals | 2022 NFL Week 7

New Orleans to wear white jerseys and white pants for Week 7 against Vikings

news

Cardinals vs. Saints Week 7 Game Preview | 2022 NFL

Despite early season struggles, the New Orleans Saints & Arizona Cardinals are both only one game out of first place in the NFC South & NFC West respectively heading into Week 7.

news

Ways to Watch: Saints vs Cardinals | 2022 NFL Week 7

How to watch, listen and live stream New Orleans Saints vs Arizona Cardinals on October 20, 2022

news

Postgame quotes from Saints Coach Dennis Allen, players

Allen: 'I was proud of the way our guys competed'

news

New Orleans Saints, Cincinnati Bengals game notes | 2022 NFL Week 6

Saints ran for 228 yards in loss

news

Game recap: Cincinnati Bengals 30, New Orleans Saints 26 | 2022 NFL Week 6

Saints fall to 2-4 with close loss

news

Replay of Live Updates for Bengals at Saints - October 16, 2022 - NFL Week 6

Cincinnati Bengals at New Orleans Saints live game updates from social media for their Week 6 game during the 2022 NFL season.

news

Saints Gameday Guide 2022: Week 6 vs. Bengals

Helpful tips and information for the New Orleans Saints' Week 6 game against the Cincinnati Bengals

news

Saints vs. Bengals Week 6 Game Preview | 2022 NFL

news

Ways to Watch: Saints vs Bengals | 2022 NFL Week 6

How to watch, listen and live stream New Orleans Saints vs Cincinnati Bengals on October 16, 2022

news

Postgame quotes: New Orleans Saints Coach Dennis Allen, players talk about win over Seahawks | 2022 NFL Week 5

'We have a lot of things that we have to clean up, but we had a good win'

news

New Orleans Saints manufacture enough clean play to post 39-32 victory over Seattle

Offense scores season high, totals 438 yards

Advertising