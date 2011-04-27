Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Wednesday at the Square Tonight

Irvin Mayfield & the Jazz Playhouse Revue to perform

Apr 27, 2011 at 02:52 AM

The 12th Annual Young Leadership Council Wednesday at the Square concert series will continue on April 27 at 5:00 p.m. with Irvin Mayfield and the Jazz Playhouse Revue performing.

The New Orleans Saints are once again a sponsor of the annual concert series, which has become a rite of spring in downtown New Orleans.

The concert series will take place in Lafayette Square in downtown New Orleans every Wednesday evening through June 15 from 5:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Admission to the series is free. Ruffins is a New Orleans native who is one of the co-founders of the Rebirth Brass Band.

