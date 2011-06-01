Wednesday At The Square Today

The 12th Annual Young Leadership Council Wednesday at the Square concert series will continue on June 1 at 5:00 p.m. with New Orleans favorite and nationally renowned artist Eric Lindell as the headliner. Local favorite the Revivalists will be the opening act.
The New Orleans Saints are once again a sponsor of the annual concert series, which has become a rite of spring in downtown New Orleans.
The concert series will take place in Lafayette Square in downtown New Orleans every Wednesday evening through June 15 from 5:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.