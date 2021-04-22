Watch New Orleans Saints Coach Sean Payton make an epic par save at Zurich Classic pro-am

New Orleans Saints Coach Sean Payton had a memorable final hole in the Zurich Classic of New Orleans pro-am Wednesday, April 21 at TPC Louisiana.
Playing in a group with former Saints quarterback Drew Brees and PGA Tour pros Ryan Palmer and Jon Rahm, Payton hit his tee shot on the tough par-3 ninth hole (the group's 18th hole of the day) far right into a hospitality area.
Facing a tight lie, a steep bank and a water hazard on the other side of the green, Payton hit a tour-worthy pitch and made the par putt. The PGA Tour social team was there to capture it all on video. Nicely played Coach.
