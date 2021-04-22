Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Watch New Orleans Saints Coach Sean Payton make an epic par save at Zurich Classic pro-am

Payton gets up-and-down from hospitality area alongside No. 9 at TPC Louisiana

Apr 22, 2021 at 08:11 AM
Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton and former team quarterback Drew Brees played along side PGA Tour pros Jon Rahm and Ryan Palmer at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans pro-am on Wednesday April 21, 2021.

New Orleans Saints Coach Sean Payton had a memorable final hole in the Zurich Classic of New Orleans pro-am Wednesday, April 21 at TPC Louisiana.

Playing in a group with former Saints quarterback Drew Brees and PGA Tour pros Ryan Palmer and Jon Rahm, Payton hit his tee shot on the tough par-3 ninth hole (the group's 18th hole of the day) far right into a hospitality area.

Facing a tight lie, a steep bank and a water hazard on the other side of the green, Payton hit a tour-worthy pitch and made the par putt. The PGA Tour social team was there to capture it all on video. Nicely played Coach.

Saints head coach Sean Payton, Drew Brees play in 2021 Zurich Classic of New Orleans pro-am

New Orleans Saints
