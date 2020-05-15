Walks with Graff: LaSalle Park

Todd Graffagnini, a digital contributor for the New Orleans Saints, is a walker. You can find Graff pounding the pavement somewhere around this great city almost every day. During this pause in games we've asked the New Orleans native to let fans tag along and learn about the routes he takes and some of the city's sports history.

Hello again, fellow walkers. Time for another edition of Walks With Graff. Hope you are all continuing to stay safe as we inch closer to being able to get out of the house more and more. As we head into mid-May, it really has been a stretch of some of the best weather we've had around here in a while, and judging from the feedback from this column and the people I see out and about walking and jogging a lot of you are certainly taking advantage of it. This walk was certainly no exception as I headed out to Metairie and the BIG loop at LaSalle Park. It's a walk/jog that draws people from the area, and I know for a fact that many a Saints/Pelican employee has gotten their exercise in over lunch breaks around that loop. Located just off Airline Drive and Dickory, it's easy to get to as well.