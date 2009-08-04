Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Unrestricted Free Agency Period Ends

Aug 04, 2009 at 07:56 AM
unrestricted-free-agency-period-ends-cc3f0.jpg 
Eighty-six unrestricted free agents re-signed with their old teams this year during the free-agency signing period, while 128 signed with new teams, the National Football League announced today. The five-month UFA signing period, under terms of the NFL Collective Bargaining Agreement between the league and players, ended July 27.

The Denver Broncos signed the most unrestricted free agents from other teams (14), followed by the Detroit Lions with nine. The New Orleans Saints were among the busier teams with the signings of the following players: TE Darnell Dinkins (Cleveland Browns), FB Pierre Thomas/Heath Evans.aspx">Heath Evans (New England Patriots), CB Jabari Greer B(Buffalo Bills), DE Anthony Hargrove (Buffalo Bills), C Heath Evans/Nick Leckey.aspx">Nick Leckey (St. Louis Rams), S Pierson Prioleau (Jacksonville Jaguars) and S Darren Sharper (Minnesota Vikings). 

