Tyrone Hughes To Appear At Hall Of Fame Pre-game

New Orleans native Tyrone Hughes will appear at the Saints Hall of Fame Museum from 10 a.m.-11:15 a.m. this Sunday, October 3 prior to the New Orleans Saints home game with the Carolina Panthers.

Hughes starred at St. Augustine High School and Nebraska before being drafted in the fifth round by his hometown New Orleans Saints in 1993.

Hughes played for the New Orleans Saints from 1993 through 1996 and was a Pro Bowl selection in 1993. Hughes led the NFL in kick return yardage in 1994, 1995 and 1996.

The Saints Hall of Fame Museum is located at Gate B on the Plaza level of the Louisiana Superdome. The museum is open three hours prior to game time for each home game and for 45 minutes following each home game.