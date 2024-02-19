 Skip to main content
New Orleans Saints
Advertising

Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Presented by

New Orleans Saints, Verizon partner to host 'Truth be Told: From the Stacks to the Streets' exhibition and community discussion

Inaugural traveling exhibition will focus on Black history, sports, and civil rights

Feb 19, 2024 at 02:15 PM
Thumbnail-LogoBlk-2560x1440-050118
New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints safety Tyrann Mathieu and wide receiver Jarvis Landry join Erin Andrews of FOX Sports to talk about returning home and playing for the Black and Gold ahead of the team's 2022 home opener against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Zeke Robinson/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints safety Tyrann Mathieu and wide receiver Jarvis Landry join Erin Andrews of FOX Sports to talk about returning home and playing for the Black and Gold ahead of the team's 2022 home opener against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The New Orleans Saints and Verizon are proud to announce their collaboration with the Amistad Research Center to co-host the inaugural traveling exhibition, "Truth Be Told: From the Stacks to the Streets," along with a dynamic community discussion and podcast session focused on Black history, sports, and civil rights. The event will take place on February 23, 2024, from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at Baldwin & Co. Bookstore.

The exhibition and discussion aim to amplify the narratives and voices of Black individuals, explore the intersection of sports and civil rights throughout history, and underscore the significance of the Amistad Research Center and its extensive collection. Special guest Tyrann Mathieu will make an appearance at the event, enriching the dialogue with his unique perspective and experiences.

"We are thrilled to partner with the Amistad Research Center and Verizon to bring this important exhibition and community discussion to fruition," said Dr, Darvelle Hutchins, Vice President, Equity and Social Impact of the New Orleans Saints. "This event not only celebrates Black history and the intersection of sports and civil rights but also underscores our collective commitment to fostering meaningful dialogue and promoting social change."

The event is expected to draw approximately 150 attendees, including community members, students, representatives from the New Orleans Saints and Verizon, and other VIP guests.

Related Content

news

31st Annual Saints Hall of Fame Celebrity Golf Classic set for May 20

news

Klint Kubiak named offensive coordinator of the New Orleans Saints

news

New Orleans Saints center Erik McCoy named to 2024 Pro Bowl Games

McCoy replaced Detroit Lions center Frank Ragnow
news

New Orleans Saints linebacker Demario Davis named to 2024 Pro Bowl Games

Davis replaces San Francisco 49ers linebacker Fred Warner
news

New Orleans Saints part ways with three assistant coaches

news

Rashid Shaheed, Demario Davis named to Associated Press All-Pro team

Shaheed voted to first-team; Davis voted to second-team and becomes second Saints player selected All-Pro five consecutive times
news

New Orleans Saints to pick 14th in 2024 NFL Draft

Saints finished 9-8, second in NFC South
news

New Orleans Saints and Atlanta Falcons join forces for ALS support through 50/50 raffles on January 7 clash in Caesars Superdome

Fans can purchase tickets three hours ahead of kickoff through the third quarter
news

New Orleans Saints return specialist Rashid Shaheed named to 2024 Pro Bowl Games

Shaheed's selection as a starter at the return specialist position marks the 16th consecutive season that the club has at least one Pro Bowl selection
news

New Orleans Saints owner and Pelicans governor Gayle Benson announces donation to Good Shepherd School

Benson concludes her annual Month of Giving with a gift that will help the Good Shepherd School launch a second location on Desire Street
news

Tight end Foster Moreau selected for Saints 2023 Ed Block Courage Award

Award given annually to a player from each NFL team that has persevered through adversity
Advertising