New Orleans Saints, Verizon partner to host 'Truth be Told: From the Stacks to the Streets' exhibition and community discussion

The New Orleans Saints and Verizon are proud to announce their collaboration with the Amistad Research Center to co-host the inaugural traveling exhibition, "Truth Be Told: From the Stacks to the Streets," along with a dynamic community discussion and podcast session focused on Black history, sports, and civil rights. The event will take place on February 23, 2024, from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at Baldwin & Co. Bookstore.

The exhibition and discussion aim to amplify the narratives and voices of Black individuals, explore the intersection of sports and civil rights throughout history, and underscore the significance of the Amistad Research Center and its extensive collection. Special guest Tyrann Mathieu will make an appearance at the event, enriching the dialogue with his unique perspective and experiences.

"We are thrilled to partner with the Amistad Research Center and Verizon to bring this important exhibition and community discussion to fruition," said Dr, Darvelle Hutchins, Vice President, Equity and Social Impact of the New Orleans Saints. "This event not only celebrates Black history and the intersection of sports and civil rights but also underscores our collective commitment to fostering meaningful dialogue and promoting social change."