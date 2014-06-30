Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Twitter Report: Players' reactions to the 2014 FIFA World Cup

A roundup of what Saints players have been tweeting about the 2014 FIFA World Cup action

Jun 30, 2014 at 04:35 AM

Man 2 outta the 4 games this weekend coming down to penalty kicks?! LOVE IT! #FifaWorldCup #CostaRicaGreece — Mark Ingram (@MarkIngram22) June 29, 2014

Going bananas out here!!! Brazil Goalie is the truth. He's in the running for golden glove. — JAHRIEVANS (@J7TREE) June 28, 2014

Great atmosphere at the game today! ! We lost but still won!! #GoUSA #final16 #FifaWorldCup pic.twitter.com/PyDLDu1WnZ — Mark Ingram (@MarkIngram22) June 26, 2014

On to the next round!!! @ussoccer #WorldCup #USA — Pierre Thomas (@Pierre_Thomas) June 26, 2014

Merica' pic.twitter.com/veIbC3n1xs — Kenny Stills (@KSTiLLS) June 26, 2014

Went to USA/Portugal and the Switz/Honduras games!! Watched Brazil/CAM at fanfest!! Send yall love from USA/Germ 2day pic.twitter.com/UGqDg6z8ZP — Mark Ingram (@MarkIngram22) June 26, 2014

Manaus was an awesome host city for @FIFAWorldCup!! Next stop, Recife!! #GoUSA #FifaWorldCup pic.twitter.com/Q9gEawvhkS — Mark Ingram (@MarkIngram22) June 26, 2014

Great game tho. We still in it! — Nick Toon (@Nick2oon) June 22, 2014

WOWW #USA Looking Very Impressive And Altidore Not Even Playing‼️  — SACKMAN (@JuniorG93) June 22, 2014

GOOOOOOOOOOOOAL!!!!!! — Nick Toon (@Nick2oon) June 22, 2014

 — jonathan goodwin (@jgoody59) June 22, 2014

GOAL!!! AMERICA!!! — Pierre Thomas (@Pierre_Thomas) June 22, 2014

USA — Joseph Morgan (@jmthegreat) June 22, 2014

Big second half @ussoccer! Let's go! #USAvsPOR pic.twitter.com/4i7qnjW22A — Benjamin Watson (@BenjaminSWatson) June 22, 2014

From What I've seen With #Ronaldo And #Messi ...#Ronaldhino Is da Greatest I've Seen In My Life Span — SACKMAN (@JuniorG93) June 22, 2014

#USA seems to be responding very well to that early goal! #WorldCup2014 — akiem hicks (@The_Dream99) June 22, 2014

I BELIEVE THAT WE WILL WIN!!! #USA #WorldCup — Pierre Thomas (@Pierre_Thomas) June 22, 2014

All the best to #USA #USMNT — jairus byrd (@jairusbyrd) June 22, 2014

'Merica. Let's go USA! pic.twitter.com/uFpSn79jJI — Ryan Griffin (@Griffin_11) June 22, 2014

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

New Orleans Saints coaching update, roster moves

Run game coordinator/tight ends coach Dan Roushar will attend Sunday's game vs. Patriots 
news

Communication can help remedy protection issues that arose for New Orleans Saints

'Once we struggled to handle a look or two, we just got more of it'
news

New Orleans Saints announce roster moves, gameday updates

Seven Saints coaches sidelined for Week 2 vs. Carolina
news

New Orleans Saints announce roster moves

Aldrick Rosas elevated to active roster
news

New Orleans Saints announce roster moves

Former Saints wide receiver rejoins the practice squad
news

New Orleans Saints defense started, finished strong against Green Bay

'You're trying to defend every blade of grass while you're on the field'
news

New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston was different from Day One

Tight-knit extended family in Alabama helped raise Winston for greatness
news

New Orleans Saints acquire cornerback Bradley Roby from Houston Texans

Roby has recorded 310 total tackles (278 solo), 75 passes defensed, and three interceptions returned for touchdowns in 99 career games
news

Quarterback Jameis Winston leads new pack into regular season with New Orleans Saints

'It's been more than a year removed for me having the opportunity, and I'm not taking it for granted'
news

New Orleans Saints announce roster moves

Saints add defensive back to roster
news

Receiver Marquez Callaway enters second season as pivotal player for New Orleans Saints

'He's got some juice to him, the guys want to be around him'
news

Linebacker Kwon Alexander declares himself ready for New Orleans Saints season opener

'I'm playing this week, for sure'
Advertising