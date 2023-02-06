Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

New Orleans Saints 2022 season recap | Wide receiver Tre'Quan Smith

The fifth-year veteran played in the most games since his rookie year.

Feb 06, 2023 at 09:00 AM
Justin Vlosich
Gerald Herbert/AP Photo
New Orleans Saints wide receiver Tre'Quan Smith (10) catches a touchdown pass against Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Mike Hilton (21) during the first half of an NFL football game in New Orleans, Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022. (AP Photo/)

Tre'Quan Smith 2022 season analysis:

In 15 games, New Orleans Saints wide receiver Tre'Quan Smith finished the season with 19 receptions for 278 yards, and one touchdown. Smith's 15 games is the most games he's played in since his rookie year. In a career peppered with injuries, Smith was able to find a little bit of stability in 2022.

Best game of Tre'Quan Smith's 2022 season:

In the Saints' 30-26 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals, Smith scored his lone touchdown of the 2022 season. He finished with three receptions for 43 yards and the one TD. He reached his season-high in receiving yards during the Week 3 loss to the Carolina Panthers, though where he achieved 105 yards.

Best quote from Tre'Quan Smith's 2022 season:

"Yeah, guys are in the NFL so when we get an opportunity we've got to take advantage of it. Sadly, we went down with a couple of injuries, but I know they are going to get back as soon as possible. I know they are all going to get treatment and rehab. Marquez Callaway and Tre'Quan Smith, they both stepped up in a huge way. I am proud of them and I can't wait to see what they do the rest of the year." - Chris Olave on next-man-up mentality

Photos: Tre'Quan Smith | 2022 Saints Season Recap

Check out photos of New Orleans Saints wide receiver Tre'Quan Smith in action throughout the 2022 season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
