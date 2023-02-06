New Orleans Saints 2022 season recap | Wide receiver Tre'Quan Smith

Best quote from Tre'Quan Smith's 2022 season:

"Yeah, guys are in the NFL so when we get an opportunity we've got to take advantage of it. Sadly, we went down with a couple of injuries, but I know they are going to get back as soon as possible. I know they are all going to get treatment and rehab. Marquez Callaway and Tre'Quan Smith, they both stepped up in a huge way. I am proud of them and I can't wait to see what they do the rest of the year." - Chris Olave on next-man-up mentality