Demario Davis shares on Bart Starr Award, community efforts on the Saints Podcast presented by SeatGeek

Well, you rose to the challenge recently with your foundation's Shield One. What is it? How did it begin? Who does it benefit? Can you tell us about Shield One?

"Yeah, so Shield One is essentially started by Josh, and I. Josh Norman and I. And early on in the process, we brought Drew Brees on, and got some other players that are getting engaged with it as well. But Josh and I have been doing this for a while. And it's really just a crisis response organization. You know, a crisis that happened all the time, like, you know, we had at the border. So Josh and I went down there. And we had was going on in Flint (Mich.). So Josh, and I went out there. Then when everybody was marching in the streets last year, Josh and I went to five different cities. And what we realized in all these places is kind of the same mechanism of a problem. There are people in it that are on the ground, people kind of impoverished situations that don't have access to resources. And the politicians in the area and legislators are kind of disconnected from the people. And so there's just a breakdown in communication. And so you have us with these platforms, a lot of us coming from these communities, we can walk in and talk and understand the people. And they listen to us, and they share their concerns with us. But we can also walk into meet with politicians and legislators and say, 'OK, how can we work together to bring to alleviate these problems?' And so, our goal at that point was, you know, we went to Flint, we realized one thing we wanted to stop, like taking water bottles and want to start bringing water wells. And so how do you help people have sustainability where they're self-sustaining? Once you leave, they don't need you to come back in with a program to try to help alleviate their problem. They can help they can alleviate their own problem. And so what we essentially want on a search to do is to find organizations that are creating a sustainable model. And we want to work with the city and its leaders in the community to implement those sustainable models and scale them out in the best way possible that benefits the citizens, and it benefits those communities that suffer. Because if you think about it, when we're dealing with Covid, and we're dealing with the storms that are coming in and we're dealing with, you know, the social unrest, a lot of communities can't sustain those things. So it's almost like a healthy person, if they catch pneumonia, if they catch a cold in these struggling communities, they catch pneumonia. And so that's what we want to be able to be in position to alleviate. And so we have projects in Minnesota, in Buffalo, in Tulsa, in LA and DC and Atlanta. And we're bringing projects to New Orleans as well. And so Josh, Drew, and I were working on it, even in the season. We had a team put together that that was working on it during the season. And now that it's offseason, we're able to kind of get into it full swing. And so this plan is going to roll itself out beautifully. And so, or has been rolling itself out beautifully. And a lot of support has been coming in. So it's been great."

Well, we know that you don't just have one organization, because that would be too easy for you Demario Davis. You also have Devoted Dreamers Foundation, which on the website, it says it's created to equip the next generation of leaders with the tools to be successful spiritually, mentally and physically. And it's younger men, right? or younger men and women, right?

"Younger men and women. Yes."

So Demario, my question for you when you were young, did you feel this call to action? Were you involved in your community? Were you as active as you are when you were younger? And are you trying to do the same for the next generation?

"No. When I was that age, I was wayward. I was I was a kid, I was getting in a lot of mischief. And, I ran with a lot of guys that were getting into mischief. And the thing that I noticed was how when I made it to the league, and none of my friends that I felt like were a lot more talented than I was hadn't made it. I wanted, like, what was the difference? Like, what did I do different? And I really didn't do a lot different, I made a lot of those same mistakes, a lot of my peers didn't get a chance to go to college because of grades or they got a girl pregnant or you know, they got on drugs and jail or lost a life. And there's a lot of different things. And I realized that I hadn't made a lot of decisions that were different than them. Other than I was a little more disciplined, I performed a little bit better in school. But it was, I felt like God had really allowed me to become the one that was successful, so that I could go back like that I was going to be the one that remembered like, OK, realize that it wasn't you and it was some things that weren't in place that could have protected you and could have helped you make it and it helped a lot of other guys make it that aren't in place. And you need to go back and put holes, like filling those holes over those cracks. And so like that's really what I wanted to do is go no build bridges to create access for the next generation. When you talk about sustainability in any community, sustainability is in the young people. Right, that's the greatest investment you can make. And so that's what I wanted. I mean, it's so much talent in these impoverished communities, so many great minds, so many, so many with great, great skills outside of the ball field, even though a lot of them are talented as well. But with the area they're gonna struggle is not with their talent. Areas they're going to struggle is with their character. Like nobody's teaching them decision-making. Nobody's teaching them how to have a mentor and how to deal with a mentor. And nobody's teaching them like financial literacy and sex education, and drug awareness and all these things that they're dealing with on a day-to-day basis. And nobody's given them a positive role model, when they don't realize, OK, I don't have to look, I don't have to go and be like this drug dealer to be a really like- so if you say like a big time person, I don't have to go be like this drug dealer, I can be like this guy, a positive role model. I want to be like that. So it gives them an option. And so you want to equip them with those life skills. They have to be better person in a lot of ways that we do that, and we share the gospel with them. The Gospel changed my life. You know, I was a kid that was expelled from school. That went to jail. And the gospel radically transformed my life. So I believe that can happen with anybody. And so we teach them character, and we got it through through the gospel, but also like making sure they can perform in the classroom. A lot of the kids by the time they enter third grade, they read at a kindergarten, first grade reading level, and they just been passed along. And if you don't catch it at that age, they're just gonna fall farther and farther behind. And so you look at Mississippi, or places like Mississippi with the lowest test scores around the nation. That happens because they can't understand the question that is asked to them. Like, if somebody was to explain it to them, they can answer the question, but they can't read it in a timely manner and comprehend what it's saying. So that's a big difference. So like, making sure they have reading comprehension, make sure that they have mathematic fundamentals, make sure they have tutoring, make sure that they're like, you're connecting with their counselor. And it's been amazing. It's been amazing. We've been running our organization since 2013. It's taking new heights since 2018. But we have 100 percent graduation rate,. You know, we have a 707 travel team. We have 100 percent scholarship rate in two years. You know, that's 30 guys that are going to college on scholarship. We haven't lost one. And they're talented kids, so it's not anything that we done it but like making sure they have the resources around them, it just proves that they can be successful important tool. And so it is a blessing. I say like those are my babies, but that's the next generation and that's what that what we want to be making sure that we're looking out for the next generation is going to be flooded with leaders who can you know take our country to the heights needs to go to."

Changing the world one starfish at a time Demario. Well we can do a completely separate podcast on your on-the-field abilities because oh, by the way, he plays football for the New Orleans Saints too. This past season you recorded 119 tackles, 74 of them being solo tackles, four sacks, and six pass deflections. You know Demario, I know I've kept you more than the time allotted. But last question, are you going to do any more pool workouts this year? What's the offseason regimen for you?

"I got some things in place. I'm working on some things right now. I ain't gonna share it just yet. Stay tuned."

All right, Demario. We appreciate you coming on the show. Good luck with changing the world, literally. And we appreciate your time. And hopefully, we are seeing each other soon.