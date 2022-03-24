New Orleans Saints and Pelicans team up with Second Harvest, WDSU to host donation drive for tornado relief

In an effort to support the ongoing response to the March 22 tornadoes in St. Bernard Parish, the Lower Ninth Ward, and the greater New Orleans area, the New Orleans Saints and Pelicans teamed up with Second Harvest Food Bank and WDSU to host a donation drive for those affected by the storm. Several large donation bins placed will be placed outside the Ochsner Sports Performance Center at 5800 Airline Drive in Metairie starting on Friday, March 25 at 6:00 a.m. through 6:00 p.m.