New Orleans Saints and Pelicans team up with Second Harvest, WDSU to host donation drive for tornado relief

Fans can bring donations to the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Friday

Mar 24, 2022
In an effort to support the ongoing response to the March 22 tornadoes in St. Bernard Parish, the Lower Ninth Ward, and the greater New Orleans area, the New Orleans Saints and Pelicans teamed up with Second Harvest Food Bank and WDSU to host a donation drive for those affected by the storm. Several large donation bins placed will be placed outside the Ochsner Sports Performance Center at 5800 Airline Drive in Metairie starting on Friday, March 25 at 6:00 a.m. through 6:00 p.m.

Members of the community are encouraged to come out and donate the following items:

  • Cleaning & Cleanup Supplies
  • Gloves
  • Tarps
  • Contractor trash bags
  • Rakes
  • Shovels
  • Protective eyewear
  • Non-Perishable Food Items

The flow of traffic for this event will filter from Airline Drive onto Tom Benson Way, where a Jefferson Parish Sherriff's Officer will maintain flow of traffic to and from the highway.

Monetary donations and sign up to volunteer for Second Harvest Food Bank is available at: no-hunger.org.

