5 great quotes from Monday's Saints training camp practice, Aug. 24, 2020

The best quotes from New Orleans Saints Coach Sean Payton and players after Monday's training camp practice

Aug 24, 2020 at 04:42 PM
Five of the best quotes from the media session following Monday's New Orleans Saints training camp practice

Coach Sean Payton on the situational part in the two-minute drill offensively and defensively:

"I think it's very important. When we look at the breakdowns every offseason, you're going to be, offensively and defensively, in that type of situation at the end of the first half and, man, in a large majority of the games, you're going to be in that situation at the end of the game. Comparatively, when you look at your goal-line cut up, if you will, you might be at 14, 16 snaps, but two-minute, you're going to be over 100 snaps and oftentimes with the game on the line. So I think it's huge. It's having to defend to win a game or having to score to win a game."

Payton on the team's plan to practice at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome:

"Yeah, look, the plan is to be at the Superdome on Friday, and then we'll be back at the Superdome next week as well. So we'll have two practices there. We'll have some live work done there. We'll also get some live work done here on campus."

Offensive lineman Erik McCoy on building chemistry with rookie draft pick Cesar Ruiz:

"Yeah, it's coming along well. Me at center, him at guard, me at guard, him at center. The communication is there. And it's just been a big emphasis between the two of us being young players, making sure that we're on the same page."

Safety Marcus Williams on talent, versatility in the defensive secondary:

"We're a talented group, everybody's out there, everybody knows what to do. It's a versatile group. Everybody's working together. We have that chemistry and (are) trying to create that culture so when we go out there on the field, there's no let up. If somebody goes down, next man up. That's what we do back here and that's what's going to help us when the season comes."

Defensive end Carl Granderson on his offseason focus:

"I focused on, mainly my strength. You know, trying to get stronger, bigger and faster. So, I put on a couple of pounds this offseason, maybe like 10 pounds, because we're in the trenches now. So my strength and then I've been in the playbook more. That was a key thing for me this offseason, getting smarter with the plays, learning the defense a little better and getting stronger."

Transcript: New Orleans Saints offensive lineman Erik McCoy training camp interview - Monday, Aug. 24

Transcript: New Orleans Saints safety Marcus Williams training camp interview - Monday, Aug. 24

Transcript: New Orleans Saints Coach Sean Payton training camp interview - Monday, Aug. 24

Transcript: New Orleans Saints Coach Sean Payton training camp interview - Sunday, Aug. 23

Transcript: New Orleans Saints running back Latavius Murray training camp interview - Sunday, Aug. 23

Transcript: New Orleans Saints cornerback P.J. Williams training camp interview - Sunday, Aug. 23

Transcript: New Orleans Saints linebacker Zack Baun training camp interview - Sunday, Aug. 23

