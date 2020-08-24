5 great quotes from Monday's Saints training camp practice, Aug. 24, 2020

Five of the best quotes from the media session following Monday's New Orleans Saints training camp practice

Coach Sean Payton on the situational part in the two-minute drill offensively and defensively:

"I think it's very important. When we look at the breakdowns every offseason, you're going to be, offensively and defensively, in that type of situation at the end of the first half and, man, in a large majority of the games, you're going to be in that situation at the end of the game. Comparatively, when you look at your goal-line cut up, if you will, you might be at 14, 16 snaps, but two-minute, you're going to be over 100 snaps and oftentimes with the game on the line. So I think it's huge. It's having to defend to win a game or having to score to win a game."

Payton on the team's plan to practice at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome: