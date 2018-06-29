Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Todd Fruge, Saints fan who caught Mark Ingram following Lambeau Stadium end zone leap, dies following battle with cancer

Ingram welcomed Fruge to Saints practice after the experience

Jun 29, 2018 at 11:40 AM

Todd Fruge, a longtime New Orleans Saints fan who caught Mark Ingram when he jumped into the end zone stands following a touchdown last season at Lambeau Field, died Thursday, June 28, 2018. He was 48.

Fruge was diagnosed with colon cancer in March 2015. He completed 12 rounds of chemotherapy in December 2015, but the cancer returned three months later. This time, the cancer had spread to his lungs and liver. In October 2017, Fruge's friend John Hartmann asked if he wanted to make the trip to Green Bay to watch the Saints take on the Green Bay Packers in Lambeau Field. Fruge and Hartmann had seats in the first row of Section 133, near the end zone. When Ingram scored a touchdown and looked for Black & Gold fans in the crowd, that's when he found Fruge and Harmann and made a leap right to them, where the two welcomed him with a warm embrace.

"We truly believe that things happen for a reason," Susan Fruge, John's wife, told The Advocate following the game. "Todd needed a pick-me-up with everything going on. God knew what he was doing when he put Todd in the end zone right there. Hopefully this is a good motivator to give him strength to keep fighting,"

Ingram later learned of Fruge's story and welcomed him to a Saints practice in order to meet him and his family.

Fruge, who was a volunteer assistant football coach at St. Michael the Archangel in Baton Rouge, was one of several Saints fans who caught players when they jumped into the end zone following touchdowns last season. The fans were featured in one episode of the team's video series #LoveTheSaints. This is what Fruge said the moment meant to him:

"I was struggling a little bit. Mark scored in the corner of our end zone and we were yelling his name and all of a sudden he looked up and pointed at us and I'm like, 'Oh, my God he is coming.' And sure enough he ran there. It was so surreal and it meant the world to me to be there and have that experience."

Fruge is survived by his wife Susan, his daughters Ashlyn and Londyn and his son Hunter.

Related Content

news

Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan named to 2023 Pro Bowl Games

Jordan's eight Pro Bowl nods are the most for a defensive player in club history

news

New Orleans Saints legend Marques Colston launches One Dream Academy to benefit student-athletes in the greater New Orleans area

One Dream Academy is focused on developing the next generation of athletes

news

New Orleans Saints owner Gayle Benson stresses camaraderie, innovation to make Louisiana its best during keynote speech in Washington

'The message was hope and that if we all work together, we can accomplish many positive things'

news

New Orleans Saints sign four to reserve/future contracts

news

New Orleans Saints wide receiver Chris Olave selected to PFWA All-Rookie Team

Rookie WR finished the 2022 NFL season with 72 receptions for 1,042 yards (14.5 avg.) with four touchdowns

news

New Orleans Saints assistant coach Ronald Curry to serve as National team offensive coordinator at Senior Bowl

Senior Bowl will be broadcast Saturday, Feb. 4 at 1:30 p.m.

news

New Orleans Saints announce 2022 High School Coach of the Year is Destrehan's Marcus Scott

The Don Shula NFL High School Coach of the Year Award represents the best at the high school level

news

New Orleans Saints linebacker Demario Davis named Associated Press All-Pro

It marks the fourth consecutive season and fourth time overall Davis has been selected All-Pro.

news

New Orleans Saints 2023 opponents finalized

Saints will play NFC North, AFC South

news

Quarterback Jameis Winston selected for Saints 2022 Ed Block Courage Award

The award recognizes one player from every NFL team who best exemplifies a commitment to sportsmanship and courage

news

New Orleans Saints and Pelicans provide automated external defibrillators (AEDs) to local recreational facilities

40 NORD facilities and 27 JPRD facilities will receive AEDs and staff training sessions

news

New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan named NFC Defensive Player of the Week for fifth time in his career

Jordan had three sacks in win over Eagles

Advertising