Tickets available for Saints-Giants contest on Sunday

The New Orleans Saints were given an allotment of tickets back from the New York Giants for Sunday's contest between the two clubs in the Caesars Superdome. Tickets the club supplies on a weekly basis to the opponent that are returned to the club are sold to fans when they are unsold by the visiting team. Seats from this allotment are now available for purchase by fans by clicking here. Tickets need to be purchased online prior to entry. Tickets will not be sold in person out of the ticket office at the Caesars Superdome.