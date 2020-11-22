Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Gameday

Tickets available for Saints-Falcons contest

Limited allotment of tickets available for purchase via SeatGeek

Nov 22, 2020 at 10:45 AM
Thumbnail-LogoBlk-2560x1440-050118
New Orleans Saints
Gallery_19WK10-NOSATL-Action2-0007
Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out photos of the on-field action between the New Orleans Saints and Atlanta Falcons in Week 10 of the 2019 NFL season.

The New Orleans Saints were given an allotment of tickets back from the Atlanta Falcons for today's contest between the two clubs in the Mercedes-Benz Superdome, tickets the club supplies on a weekly basis to the opponent and are returned to the club for sale to fans when they are unsold by the visiting team.

Seats from this allotment are now available for purchase by fans here: https://seatgeek.com/falcons-at-saints-tickets/11-22-2020-new-orleans-louisiana-mercedes-benz-superdome/nfl/5325589. Tickets need to be purchased online prior to entry. Tickets will not be sold in person out of the ticket office at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome.

