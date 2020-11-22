Tickets available for Saints-Falcons contest

The New Orleans Saints were given an allotment of tickets back from the Atlanta Falcons for today's contest between the two clubs in the Mercedes-Benz Superdome, tickets the club supplies on a weekly basis to the opponent and are returned to the club for sale to fans when they are unsold by the visiting team.
Seats from this allotment are now available for purchase by fans here: https://seatgeek.com/falcons-at-saints-tickets/11-22-2020-new-orleans-louisiana-mercedes-benz-superdome/nfl/5325589. Tickets need to be purchased online prior to entry. Tickets will not be sold in person out of the ticket office at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome.