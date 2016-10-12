Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

This Day in New Orleans Saints History - October 12

A look back at 50 seasons of Saints history

Oct 12, 2016 at 03:00 AM
101216_freddy_article.jpg


On October 12, 2004 the New Orleans Saints resigned former running back Fred McAfee.

The Saints drafted McAfee 154th overall in the sixth round of the 1991 draft.

McAfee went on to play for the Saints from 1991-1993 and 2000-2006.

He has been the Saints Director of Player Development since 2007.

McAfee was inducted into the Mississippi Sports Hall of Fame in 2015.

Fred McAfee with the New Orleans Saints

Photos of Fred McAfee with the New Orleans Saints

