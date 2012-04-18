Theresa Andersson, Mia Borders and 610 Stompers Will Perform at Wednesday at the Square

The YLC Wednesday at the Square concert series continues Wednesday, April 18 , with Theresa Andersson and Mia Borders performing at Lafayette Square on St. Charles Avenue in the CBD across from Gallier Hall from 5-8 pm CT.

The 610 Stompers will also have a special performance at the square.

Parking is available at metered spots around the downtown area. Please pay the meter or you will be ticketed! There's also a number of downtown office buildings that have open parking garages for a fee.

You can purchase food and drink tickets may online in advance to beat the lines here.

In addition to the music, YLC Wednesday at the Square has an Artist Village, showcasing handcrafted items including glass art, jewelry, ceramics, photographs, t-shirts, paintings and more. A varied selection of food and beverages is available with proceeds from these sales benefitting YLC's many community projects, which seek to build leadership and enhance the quality of life in New Orleans.

This year's concerts are sponsored by the New Orleans Saints, Republic National Beverage Company and Abita Beer, Townsend, Fidelity Homestead Savings Bank, Bellwether Technology and HP, Luzianne Iced Tea and the Downtown Development District, which originated the series in 1999.

The YLC, which is the oldest, independent young professionals' organization in the country, recruits and retains young professionals to New Orleans and develops young leaders through volunteer-created community projects. Since its founding in 1986, the YLC has raised more than $25 million for the community.