The Malcolm Jenkins Foundation transforms its Holiday Hunger Relief Initiative to safely feed families during Covid-19

This week, New Orleans Saints safety Malcolm Jenkins and The Malcolm Jenkins Foundation hosted its 10th annual Holiday Dinner Basket Surprise. This holiday surprise provided a nourishing feast for 135 New Orleans families in need, even more so this year, as families struggle for normalcy amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The TMJF signature program, which began in 2011 in New Orleans, has brightened the holiday season, providing food and hunger relief to nearly 10,000 family members. Packaged in holiday wrapping, the baskets are full of grocery items fit for the perfect family holiday meal. The Holiday Dinner Basket Surprise underscores the spirit of giving during the holidays and the importance of community engagement and partnership.

"It's important to me that we give as many families the opportunity to have a nourishing meal at all times, and especially during this time of the year. I cherish our partnerships with all of the organizations and volunteers who help in this endeavor each year," said Jenkins, Founder and Chairman of The Malcolm Jenkins Foundation.

This year, through its partnership with Winn-Dixie and following the CDC guidelines, TMJF successfully transitioned from the in-person packaging and distribution of gift baskets, thereby ensuring the safety and well-being of all involved. In keeping with Malcolm Jenkins' jersey number (27) which he represents on the football field, and to ensure community involvement in the program, each year TMJF invites 27 community organizations to register five deserving families. This year, through its partnership with Winn-Dixie, each family received a hand-delivered surprise gift package which included: a $50 Winn Dixie Gift Card, a greeting card signed by Malcolm Jenkins, and a grocery list representing the items traditionally included in the holiday basket.

"Seeing the joy TMJF is able to bring to so many families during this time of year, represents the true spirit of the season and warms the heart. Malcolm, through his Foundation, has never wavered from his commitment to support the New Orleans community, even during times when he played outside of the city. It means a great deal to Malcolm to continue the Foundation's presence in our community. The Holiday Dinner Basket Surprise and other TMJF programs have positively impacted the lives of many New Orleanians " said Loyce Pierce Wright, TMJF Treasurer.

About The Malcolm Jenkins Foundation

Founded in 2010, The Malcolm Jenkins Foundation (TMJF) is a 501(c)(3) non-profit public charity with a mission to effectuate positive change in the lives of youth, particularly those in underserved communities. The Foundation is dedicated to youth development programs and initiatives that provide innovative learning opportunities, resources, and experiences that will help them succeed in life and become productive and contributing members of their community. For more information, visit: http://www.themalcolmjenkinsfoundation.org/

About Winn-Dixie

Founded in 1925, Winn-Dixie grocery stores, liquor stores and in-store pharmacies serve communities throughout five southeastern states - Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana and Mississippi. Winn-Dixie Stores, Inc. is a subsidiary of Southeastern Grocers, which is one of the largest supermarket chains based in the Southeast. For more information, please visit www.winndixie.com.