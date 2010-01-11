Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

The Last Time the Saints and Cardinals Met (2007)

Jan 11, 2010 at 10:45 AM
the-last-time-the-saints-and-cardinals-met-2007-aceaf.jpg 
    <span style="">                 <span style="text-decoration: underline;">The Last Time</span>                

            <span style="text-decoration: underline;">Saints vs. Cardinals (Regular Season)</span>                

            <span style="">LAST MEETING </span>                   
            <span style="">Dec. 16, 2007:</span> <span style="">New Orleans Saints 31, [Arizona Cardinals](http://www.azcardinals.com/) 24 @ Louisiana Superdome</span> – The Saints defeated the Cardinals behind the pinpoint passing day of Drew Brees, a powerful rushing attack, led by Aaron Stecker and two big defensive plays.

Brees completed 26-of-30 passes for 315 yards and two touchdowns for a completion percentage of nearly 87% and Stecker gained 95 yards on a career-high 22 carries for a 4.3 average and career-best two touchdown runs to pace the Saints.

The Saints churned out 421 yards of total offense and limited the Cardinals to 321 yards. New Orleans converted 44% of its third downs while limiting Arizona to a 27% conversion rate and the Saints averaged seven yards per play.

New Orleans was extremely balanced throughout the day---running 29 times and passing 31 times. New Orleans quickly responded when a lost Stecker fumble on their first possession led to an Arizona touchdown. Upon getting the ball back, Brees would lead the Saints on an 11-play, 86 yard scoring drive and would tie the game up when he found WR Marques Colston for a 19-yard scoring strike.

Colston enjoyed a big day, producing eight catches for 114-yards, and in the process went over the 1,000-yard receiving mark in each of his first two seasons. Many of his catches demonstrated his ability to use body position and long reach to prevent defenders from breaking up throws in tight coverage.

At the end of the opening quarter, the Saints had out gained the Cardinals 132-4 in total yards and 8-0 in first downs but yet still trailed 7-0 after the Cardinals' fumble return to the Saints' one-yard line.

The two teams then traded touchdowns, but at the end of the second quarter, Brees found WR David Patten for a 32-yard bomb in the end zone to give the Saints the lead, which they made stand up the remainder of the game.

On the first possession of the second half, LB Scott Fujita sacked Arizona QB Kurt Warner and forced a fumble at the Cardinals 14, setting up a Stecker touchdown. The Cardinals came back within seven on a pass play, but the scoring ended when newly signed Saints placekicker Martin Gramatica scored his first field goal as a Saint (31 yards and four extra points).

Warner, who fumbled and was intercepted and was sacked twice, alternated between his worst and best. He completed six of seven throws on an 80-yard scoring drive in the third quarter that pulled Arizona to 28-21. The 3-yard touchdown toss was among his best, as he alertly dumped the ball straight ahead to tight end Ben Patrick just before getting crushed in a collapsing pocket.

Warner finished 19-of-30 for 233 yards and three touchdowns. Warner took advantage of Anquan Boldin's return from a dislocated toe, hitting the receiver six times for 83 yards.

Warner's first touchdown went to tight end Troy Bienemann on fourth-and-goal from the 1. He also hit Larry Fitzgerald for an 18-yard score.

A fourth quarter field goal by Cardinals K Neil Rackers closed out the game's scoring as the Saints clinched the victory, evened their record at 7-7 and remained in the thick of the NFC Wild Card playoff chase.

BOX SCORE
New Orleans Saints vs. Arizona Cardinals, Dec. 16, 2007: Louisiana Superdome
SCORING SUMMARY

1st Q.
 Time
 Description
 ARI
 NO
TD
 12:00
 Troy Bienemann 1 yd. pass from Kurt Warner (N. Rackers kick)
 7
 0
TD
 6:18
 Marques Colston 19 yd. pass from Drew Brees (M. Gramatica kick)
 7
 7
2nd Q. 
 Time  
 Description
    
TD
 13:47
 Aaron Stecker 1 yd. run (Gramatica kick)
 7
 14
TD
 10:01
 Larry Fitzgerald 18 yd. pass from Kurt Warner (Rackers kick)
 14
 14
TD
 1:56
 David Patten 32 yd. pass from Drew Brees (Gramatica kick)
 14
 21
3rd Q.
 Time
 Description
    
TD
 12:02
 Aaron Stecker 6 yd. run (Gramatica kick)
 14
 28
TD
 6:14
 Ben Patrick 3 yd. pass from Kurt Warner (Rackers kick)
 21
 28
FG
 00:50  
 Martin Gramatica 31 yd. field goal
 21
 31
4th Q.
 Time
 Description

FG
 9:11
 Neil Rackers 26 yd. field goal
 24
 31

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Ways to Watch: Saints at Buccaneers 2021 NFL Week 15

How to watch, listen and live stream New Orleans Saints vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Dec. 19, 2021
news

Saints at Buccaneers Game Preview | 2021 NFL Week 15

Tampa Bay boasts a 6-0 record at Raymond James Stadium this season, hosting a New Orleans squad unafraid of visiting stadiums, with their 24 road wins since 2018 ranked first in the NFL.
news

New Orleans Saints partnered with Microsoft Teams for Pregame Huddle Experience with local military members

Military members joined Marquez Callaway, Adam Trautman and Garrett Griffin for pregame talk
news

New Orleans Saints ride balance to victory over New York Jets

Offense, defense and special teams all provide bright spots
news

Running back Alvin Kamara exerts influence for New Orleans Saints in victory over Jets | Helmet Stickers for NFL Week 14

Linebacker Kwon Alexander paces defense with two sacks
news

Alvin Kamara powers New Orleans Saints to 30-9 win over New York Jets | NFL Week 14

Saints end five-game losing streak, improve to 6-7
news

Alvin Kamara sets record for most receptions by a running back in his first five seasons

Kamara passes 49ers great Roger Craig
news

Live Updates from Saints at Jets Week 14 | 2021 NFL

New York Jets vs. New Orleans Saints live game updates from social media for their week 14 matchup during the 2021 NFL season
news

New Orleans Saints inactives vs. New York Jets | NFL Week 14

Receiver Lil'Jordan Humphrey inactive after being listed as questionable
news

Saints at Jets Game Preview | 2021 NFL Week 14

New Orleans has a 7-6 lead over the New York Jets in the all-time series, posting a 7-2 record since 1989 after dropping four of the first five meetings.
news

Ways to Watch: Saints at Jets 2021 NFL Week 14

How to watch, listen and live stream New Orleans Saints vs New York Jets on Dec. 12, 2021
news

Interception, personal foul penalty significant factors for New Orleans Saints against Dallas | Turning Point of the Game for Week 13

Interception erased scoring opportunity in second quarter
Advertising