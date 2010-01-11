The Last Time the Saints and Cardinals Met (2007)

<span style=""> <span style="text-decoration: underline;">The Last Time</span>

<span style="text-decoration: underline;">Saints vs. Cardinals (Regular Season)</span>

<span style="">LAST MEETING </span> <span style="">Dec. 16, 2007:</span> <span style="">New Orleans Saints 31, [Arizona Cardinals](http://www.azcardinals.com/) 24 @ Louisiana Superdome</span> – The Saints defeated the Cardinals behind the pinpoint passing day of Drew Brees, a powerful rushing attack, led by Aaron Stecker and two big defensive plays.

Brees completed 26-of-30 passes for 315 yards and two touchdowns for a completion percentage of nearly 87% and Stecker gained 95 yards on a career-high 22 carries for a 4.3 average and career-best two touchdown runs to pace the Saints.

The Saints churned out 421 yards of total offense and limited the Cardinals to 321 yards. New Orleans converted 44% of its third downs while limiting Arizona to a 27% conversion rate and the Saints averaged seven yards per play.

New Orleans was extremely balanced throughout the day---running 29 times and passing 31 times. New Orleans quickly responded when a lost Stecker fumble on their first possession led to an Arizona touchdown. Upon getting the ball back, Brees would lead the Saints on an 11-play, 86 yard scoring drive and would tie the game up when he found WR Marques Colston for a 19-yard scoring strike.

Colston enjoyed a big day, producing eight catches for 114-yards, and in the process went over the 1,000-yard receiving mark in each of his first two seasons. Many of his catches demonstrated his ability to use body position and long reach to prevent defenders from breaking up throws in tight coverage.

At the end of the opening quarter, the Saints had out gained the Cardinals 132-4 in total yards and 8-0 in first downs but yet still trailed 7-0 after the Cardinals' fumble return to the Saints' one-yard line.

The two teams then traded touchdowns, but at the end of the second quarter, Brees found WR David Patten for a 32-yard bomb in the end zone to give the Saints the lead, which they made stand up the remainder of the game.

On the first possession of the second half, LB Scott Fujita sacked Arizona QB Kurt Warner and forced a fumble at the Cardinals 14, setting up a Stecker touchdown. The Cardinals came back within seven on a pass play, but the scoring ended when newly signed Saints placekicker Martin Gramatica scored his first field goal as a Saint (31 yards and four extra points).

Warner, who fumbled and was intercepted and was sacked twice, alternated between his worst and best. He completed six of seven throws on an 80-yard scoring drive in the third quarter that pulled Arizona to 28-21. The 3-yard touchdown toss was among his best, as he alertly dumped the ball straight ahead to tight end Ben Patrick just before getting crushed in a collapsing pocket.

Warner finished 19-of-30 for 233 yards and three touchdowns. Warner took advantage of Anquan Boldin's return from a dislocated toe, hitting the receiver six times for 83 yards.

Warner's first touchdown went to tight end Troy Bienemann on fourth-and-goal from the 1. He also hit Larry Fitzgerald for an 18-yard score.

A fourth quarter field goal by Cardinals K Neil Rackers closed out the game's scoring as the Saints clinched the victory, evened their record at 7-7 and remained in the thick of the NFC Wild Card playoff chase.

