The Athletes' Corner, Devoted Dreamers Foundation to launch 'Tackling Hunger With Demario Davis' for the NFL playoffs

For every tackle Demario Davis makes in the playoffs, 1,000 meals will be donated to a local food bank in New Orleans.

Jan 06, 2021 at 04:36 PM
The Athletes' Corner and The Devoted Dreamers Foundation announced Wednesday that they will be launching 'Tackling Hunger with Demario Davis' for the NFL Playoffs. The campaign was created to fight hunger in the city of New Orleans, by linking meal-donations with the on-field performance of Demario Davis and the New Orleans Saints defense.

Here's how it works: The campaign will be active for every Saints playoff game. For every tackle Davis makes, The Athletes' Corner and The Devoted Dreamers Foundation will provide 1,000 meals to a local food bank. For every sack the Saints defense records, they will provide 2,000 meals. In addition, the two foundations will donate 2,000 more meals for every turnover the Saints defense forces.

"A cornerstone of my faith is rooted in serving others. It embodies how I try to live my life and the work we do with Devoted Dreamers. Too many of our fellow New Orleanians are wondering where their next meal will come from and it's a privilege to partner with Athletes Corner to help feed our neighbors." said Davis, Saints All-Pro, 2021 Bart Starr Award Winner, 2020 Saints Man of the Year and and co-founder of the Devoted Dreamers Foundation.

"For The Athletes' Corner, everything goes back to our faith, and it's no secret that Demario Davis embodies our core values," said Kelenna Azubuike, co-founder of The Athletes' Corner and Golden State Warriors color analyst. "Demario is an amazing father, and he is constantly demonstrating what it means to be a true servant leader. As the NFL playoffs kick off, we could not be happier to support him and his foundation to fight hunger in the city of New Orleans!."

The Saints (12-4) host the Chicago Bears (8-8) on Sunday at 3:40 p.m. CT during the NFC Wild Card round.

ABOUT THE ATHLETES' CORNER

The Athletes' Corner is a 501c3 non-profit organization that works with professional athletes and teams to help those who are struggling mentally, spiritually, and physically – all through the vehicle of sports. One of their primary focuses is their program called, 'The Athletes' Corner vs. Hunger', where they link meal donations with the in-game performances of the athletes and teams they partner with. The Athletes' Corner vs. Hunger has already helped provide more than 750,000 meals through partnerships with the Golden State Warriors, Super Bowl champion Zach Ertz and former NFL MVP Adrian Peterson. To make The Athletes' Corner vs. Hunger possible, The Athletes' Corner partnered with the largest hunger-relief organization in the country, Feeding America, to maximize the meal donations and distribution. The Athletes' Corner is openly faith-based, with Matthew 25 as their driving motive to "Feed the Hungry." In addition to The Athletes' Corner vs. Hunger, The Athletes' Corner also creates faith-based content on their social media channels. In the last 12 months, they have generated more than 50 million impressions with the messages focused on faith and family. Visit https://theathletescorner.org/ to learn more.

ABOUT THE DEVOTED DREAMERS FOUNDATION

The Devoted Dreamers Foundation was founded in 2013 by Demario Davis and his wife Tamela. Demario, who grew up in an impoverished environment, was always a talented athlete and excelled in school. However, the influence of his surroundings led him to drugs, alcohol, gangs, violence and eventually jail. In 2008, while a student at Arkansas State, Demario was shepherded into a relationship with Jesus Christ by the team chaplain. As the transformation took place in his heart, his life was transformed as well. Demario soon realized he had a heart to reach not only his teammates, but the next generation of leaders for the Kingdom of God. Demario, along with his wife, want to impact generations the way he was impacted by the Gospel. To learn more about the Devoted Dreamers Foundation, please visit https://devoteddreamers.org/.

