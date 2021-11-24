Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

New Orleans Saints veteran Terron Armstead leads Pro Bowl voting among tackles

Armstead has tallied 44,135 fan votes

Nov 24, 2021 at 10:57 AM
Thumbnail-LogoBlk-2560x1440-050118
New Orleans Saints
CP-Armstead-2560x1440-11421
Michael C. Hebert

New Orleans Saints tackle ﻿Terron Armstead﻿ is the top vote-getter among NFC tackles, according to the first returns of Pro Bowl voting released by the NFL on Wednesday, November 24. Armstead has tallied 44,135 fan votes.

Roster selections are determined by the consensus votes of fans, players and coaches. Each group's vote counts one-third toward determining the 88 All-Star players. Voting will also begin on Twitter on December 1, with the final two days counting as double votes (December 15-16).

Click here to vote for your favorite Saints player now through Thursday, Dec. 16, and help send them to Las Vegas for the 2022 NFL Pro Bowl.

Five New Orleans Saints were voted to the 2021 Pro Bowl, making it the 13th consecutive season that the club has at least one Pro Bowl selection.

Advertising