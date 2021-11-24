New Orleans Saints veteran Terron Armstead leads Pro Bowl voting among tackles

New Orleans Saints tackle ﻿Terron Armstead﻿ is the top vote-getter among NFC tackles, according to the first returns of Pro Bowl voting released by the NFL on Wednesday, November 24. Armstead has tallied 44,135 fan votes.

Roster selections are determined by the consensus votes of fans, players and coaches. Each group's vote counts one-third toward determining the 88 All-Star players. Voting will also begin on Twitter on December 1, with the final two days counting as double votes (December 15-16).

