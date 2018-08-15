Tenth SAINTS Louisiana Lottery Scratch-off Boasts Instant Cash Prizes Plus Second-Chance Game-Day Experiences & Autographed Merchandise Prizes

The Louisiana Lottery is proud to announce the launch of its tenth consecutive Saints-branded scratch-off game, $5 SAINTS, on sale now. The latest game includes three ticket scenes that prominently feature the team's iconic fleur de lis logo with metallic gold ink, four top prizes of $100,000 and the opportunity to enter nonwinning tickets into a series of three second-chance drawings to win unique game-day prize experiences or official autographed Saints merchandise. In addition to the specialty ink, this year's ticket will also include high definition images and symbols underneath the scratch-off material to provide a more engaging play experience.

"Coming up on a decade now, the Lottery has launched a New Orleans Saints themed scratch-off game in conjunction with the season," said Lottery President Rose Hudson. "A fan favorite, these games are among our top performing $5 games, averaging $5.4 million in revenue year after year, 35 percent of which directly benefits K-12 public education."

Besides thousands in cash prizes, the game includes three second-chance drawings, which involve a total of 38 winners­. The type of experiences to be given away depends upon the entry period.

Participants in the first second-chance drawing, whose entries are received by Oct. 8, will be eligible to win one of three 2018 Saints Suite Access Prize Packages to the Nov. 18 game against Philadelphia, including four tickets to the exclusive Louisiana Lottery 300 level suite and a visit by a former Saints player.

One lucky name will also be drawn then to be the winner of the 2018 Saints Tunnel Team Prize Package for the winner and three friends, to the Nov. 18 game, including four Plaza Club sideline tickets, four entertainment passes allowing the winner's crew to stay on the field even longer, one parking pass, one-night hotel accommodations (two rooms) and $500 spending cash.

Entries received from Oct. 9 through Nov. 19 will be eligible to win one of five 2018 Saints Suite Access Prize Packages to the Dec. 30 game versus Carolina, including four tickets to the Louisiana Lottery 400 level suite and a visit from a Saints' alumni.

Also during the second drawing, one winner will be selected to receive a 2018 Saints Deluxe Prize Package, including four Plaza Club Sideline tickets, four pregame field passes to the Dec. 30 game, one-night hotel accommodations (two rooms), limo transportation to and from the game, accompanied by a former Saints player, four authentic Saints jerseys and $500 spending cash.

Entries received from Nov. 20 until the to-be-announced deadline will be eligible to win one Saints 2019 Season Prize Package, including four Plaza Sideline tickets for the 2019 football season, four pregame field passes for every home game, a 2019 parking pass and a VIP tour of the Saints practice facility. The winner and three guests will receive round-trip limo service to the facility in Metairie (or overnight accommodations if the distance exceeds 75 miles) where they will also view a team practice and have lunch in the team cafeteria.

During the first and second drawings, additional entries will be drawn to receive one of the following prizes: an official autographed Saints jersey, football or helmet. Twelve winners will be randomly chosen during the first drawing and 15 during the second.

"We are proud to have Louisiana Lottery as one of our corporate partners. Their games speak to the same kind of excitement our fans expect with the Saints brand," said New Orleans Saints President Dennis Lauscha.

To enter the second-chance drawings, players should complete the information on the back of nonwinning $5 SAINTS scratch-off tickets and mail one ticket per envelope (no larger than 4.5" by 9.5") to the drawing address printed on the back of the ticket. Players can enter as many times as they wish, but each entry should be mailed in a separate envelope.