Live Updates from Saints at Buccaneers Week 15 | 2021 NFL

Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. New Orleans Saints live game updates from social media for their week 15 matchup during the 2021 NFL season

Dec 19, 2021 at 06:00 PM
Defensive end Cam Jordan returns and leads dominant defense in New Orleans Saints win over Tampa Bay | Helmet Stickers for Week 15

Marquez Callaway has first 100-yard receiving game of his career
New Orleans Saints defense produces one for the ages in victory over Tampa Bay | Week 15 analysis

Defense forces two turnovers, generates four sacks, allows 302 yards
New Orleans Saints dominate Tampa Bay Buccaneers 9-0 | NFL Week 15

Saints register first shutout since 2017 season, improve to 7-7
Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan hits century mark for career sacks

Jordan records 1.5 sacks vs. Buccaneers to hit 100 for his career
New Orleans Saints inactives for Tampa Bay Buccaneers game | NFL Week 15

Saints will be playing without their two starting tackles
Ways to Watch: Saints at Buccaneers 2021 NFL Week 15

How to watch, listen and live stream New Orleans Saints vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Dec. 19, 2021
Saints at Buccaneers Game Preview | 2021 NFL Week 15

Tampa Bay boasts a 6-0 record at Raymond James Stadium this season, hosting a New Orleans squad unafraid of visiting stadiums, with their 24 road wins since 2018 ranked first in the NFL.
New Orleans Saints partnered with Microsoft Teams for Pregame Huddle Experience with local military members

Military members joined Marquez Callaway, Adam Trautman and Garrett Griffin for pregame talk
New Orleans Saints ride balance to victory over New York Jets

Offense, defense and special teams all provide bright spots
Running back Alvin Kamara exerts influence for New Orleans Saints in victory over Jets | Helmet Stickers for NFL Week 14

Linebacker Kwon Alexander paces defense with two sacks
Alvin Kamara powers New Orleans Saints to 30-9 win over New York Jets | NFL Week 14

Saints end five-game losing streak, improve to 6-7
