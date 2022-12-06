Buccaneers vs. Saints Live Updates - December 5, 2022 - NFL Week 13
Tamp Bay Buccaneers vs. New Orleans Saints live game updates from social media on Monday Night Football for their Week 13 game during the 2022 NFL season.
Dec 05, 2022 at 06:15 PM
Game will be on December 18 at noon at the Caesars Superdome
New Orleans to wear black helmets and color rush uniforms for Week 13 against Buccaneers
How to watch, listen and live stream New Orleans Saints at Tampa Bay Buccaneers on December 5, 2022
Saints shut out for first time since end of 2001 season
Saints fall to 4-8; suffer first shutout since 2002
