Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Super Bowl XLIV Recollections: MLB Jonathan Vilma

In Their Words

Feb 14, 2010 at 11:25 AM

SUPER BOWL XLIV RECOLLECTIONS

New Orleans Saints 31 vs. Indianapolis Colts 17
February 7, 2010
* Sun Life Stadium, Miami Gardens, Fla. *

NEW ORLEANS LB JONATHAN VILMA

021410-SB-Rec-Vilma.jpeg

 (on the play of the defense against the Colts offense) "We did a great job. This is what we worked for all year. We came out here and showed we belonged. It was a great job by our entire defense. I can't thank our coaches enough. They did a great job getting us ready."

(on what winning the Super Bowl means to the Saints and the city of New Orleans) "This is a blessing to the city of New Orleans. I am so happy we were able to bring it to them."

(on winning the Super Bowl in Miami) "It is a dream come true. I cannot express what it means to win this game, it is absolutely a dream come true."

(on Tony Dungy's prediction that the Colts would blowout the Saints) "I didn't watch SportsCenter, NFL Network, or any of that. I don't know about that. A blowout? That didn't happen."

(on his emotions after the interception) "We wanted to be excited at that point, but we remember watching that New England game. We watched that on film. They were up by two scores with minimal time on the clock and Indy was able to pull it out and win the game. We were happy at first, excited that we got up by two scores, but we realized that we still had to keep the pressure on, especially with Peyton Manning."

(on limiting Peyton Manning's production) "That's what we want to do to all quarterbacks, we try to limit them. We know he is a great quarterback, if not one of the best quarterbacks. We understand that he is going to make those plays. He is going to make tight throws and get the ball downfield, but we want to go out and keep the pressure on him."

(on switching schemes) "We didn't really switch too much. We started getting a little more aggressive in the fourth quarter. That is what we did all year, be aggressive and get after the quarterback. We felt like if we were going to win the game, or lose the game, whichever one happened, we were going to play that way."

(on Porter and Greer) "With Tracy Porter and Jabari Greer in the game, we are a better defense. There is no doubt about it. With them healthy, we are a great defense. They came out and have been healthy throughout the playoffs and it's been great for us."

(on the defense during the fourth quarter) "That's what we've been doing. The fourth quarter we've always said we're going to blitz. We want to go out there and play our defense and if they score, so be it, but we are not going to back down to anybody. We are going to go out there and play tough defense."

(on the goal line stand in the fourth quarter) "The key was really playing to execute. We really didn't do anything magical down there, we just executed."

(on what winning the Super Bowl means for the city of New Orleans)"The win for us is great and exciting, it truly is. But words can't describe what it means to be a champion for the city of New Orleans. The New Orleans Saints are Super Bowl champions and the city of New Orleans are Super Bowl Champions."

(on Saints Defensive Coordinator Gregg Williams' plan) "He does a great job (and) he's done a great job all year with play-calling, game planning and understanding not only the offensive coordinator, but the quarterback, the running back."

(on being the captain) "At this point, being the captain comes natural. It's what I do. I am glad that my teammates voted me captain. It comes with a lot of responsibility. That right there is part of the responsibility, getting the defense into the right checks, making plays on the ball."

(on what he was saying to the team when they took the lead) "It is not over. With Colts QB Peyton Manning, it is never over until it's 0:00 on the clock."

(on winning the Super Bowl in Miami) "It's something that I was really downplaying all year long, but this is a tremendous feeling. To be selected to the Pro Bowl in Miami and not play in it because I'm in the Super Bowl in Miami and to come out here and win, this is great."

(on how winning the Super Bowl compares to winning the National Championship at the University of Miami) "The feeling is pretty much the same. We were so dominant back then and it was a blowout game. We knew we were going to win the game early on. This game was a little different and it makes it that much more satisfying."

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Saints Gameday Guide 2021: Week 17 vs. Panthers

Helpful tips and information for New Orleans Week 17 game against Panthers
news

Saints vs Panthers Game Preview | 2021 NFL Week 17

The New Orleans Saints (7-8) will need to manage a quick turnaround to take on the Carolina Panthers (5-10) in their final home regular season contest of the 2021 NFL season.
news

Ways to Watch: Saints vs. Panthers 2021 NFL Week 17

How to watch, listen and live stream New Orleans Saints vs Carolina Panthers on Jan. 2, 2022
news

Defensive ends Cam Jordan, Marcus Davenport make impact for New Orleans Saints against Miami | NFL Week 16 Helmet Stickers

Duo combined for three sacks, four quarterback hits
news

Shorthandedness of New Orleans Saints shows in play against Miami in loss Monday night | NFL Week 16 analysis

Saints had 22 players on Reserve/Covid-19 list for game
news

Miami Dolphins beat New Orleans Saints 20-3 on 'Monday Night Football' | NFL Week 16

With New Orleans missing 22 players because of Covid, offense struggles; Saints fall to 7-8
news

Live Updates from Saints vs. Dolphins Week 16 | 2021 NFL

Miami Dolphins at New Orleans Saints live game updates from social media for their week 16 matchup during the 2021 NFL season.
news

New Orleans Saints inactives vs. the Miami Dolphins | NFL Week 16

Left tackle Terron Armstead is inactive for 'Monday Night Football'
news

New Orleans Saints make roster moves ahead of Monday's game vs. Miami | 2021 NFL Week 16

Linebacker Kwon Alexander placed on Covid-19 reserve list
news

Saints Gameday Guide 2021: Week 16 vs. Dolphins

Helpful tips and information for New Orleans Week 16 game against Dolphins
news

Ways to Watch: Saints vs. Dolphins 2021 NFL Week 16

How to watch, listen and live stream New Orleans Saints at Miami Dolphins on Dec. 27, 2021
news

Saints vs Dolphins Game Preview | 2021 NFL Week 16

New Orleans captured the last meeting with Miami with a 20-0 shutout win at London's Wembley Stadium on October 1, 2017
Advertising