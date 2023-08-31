Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Statement from Saints Executive Vice President/General Manager Mickey Loomis following the passing of Pro Football Hall of Fame executive Gil Brandt

Aug 31, 2023 at 01:15 PM
Ron Jenkins/AP

"I am deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Gil Brandt. He was a legend, icon and pioneer of our industry. I first met Gil in 1984, at a combine that the Cowboys, Bills, Seahawks and 49ers conducted. Gil was the architect of that combine and his influence can still be seen, not only in the current combine, but also in the way that teams evaluate college prospects today. He was keen on not just understanding the metrics of players, but also the intangible qualities that would lead to their success. He had an uncanny ability to recall the smallest details about a person. He helped so many people get started in their careers in the NFL and then continued to guide and mentor them. I am grateful to be included in that group. He was a great friend, a true Hall of Famer and he will be sorely missed."

Photos: Best of Saints Fans vs. Texans | 2023 NFL Preseason Week 3

Catch the best 25 best photos from the New Orleans Saints fans in their preseason week 3 matchup against the Houston Texans on Aug. 27, 2023.

New Orleans Saints
Fans get ready for the Preseason Week 3 battle with a pregame party at Champions Square featuring the ringing of the bell by former Saints running back Mike Strachan.
Fans get ready for the Preseason Week 3 battle with a pregame party at Champions Square featuring the ringing of the bell by former Saints running back Mike Strachan.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints fans cheered on the team during 2023 Preseason Week 3 against the Houston Texans on August 27, 2023 at the Caesars Superdome.
New Orleans Saints fans cheered on the team during 2023 Preseason Week 3 against the Houston Texans on August 27, 2023 at the Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints fans cheered on the team during 2023 Preseason Week 3 against the Houston Texans on August 27, 2023 at the Caesars Superdome.
New Orleans Saints fans cheered on the team during 2023 Preseason Week 3 against the Houston Texans on August 27, 2023 at the Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Fans get ready for the Preseason Week 3 battle with a pregame party at Champions Square featuring the ringing of the bell by former Saints running back Mike Strachan.
Fans get ready for the Preseason Week 3 battle with a pregame party at Champions Square featuring the ringing of the bell by former Saints running back Mike Strachan.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
The Saints Cheer Krewe entertained our fans during Preseason Week 3 between New Orleans and the Houston Texans at the Caesars Superdome on August 27, 2023.
The Saints Cheer Krewe entertained our fans during Preseason Week 3 between New Orleans and the Houston Texans at the Caesars Superdome on August 27, 2023.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
The Saints Cheer Krewe entertained our fans during Preseason Week 3 between New Orleans and the Houston Texans at the Caesars Superdome on August 27, 2023.
The Saints Cheer Krewe entertained our fans during Preseason Week 3 between New Orleans and the Houston Texans at the Caesars Superdome on August 27, 2023.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
The Saints Cheer Krewe entertained our fans during Preseason Week 3 between New Orleans and the Houston Texans at the Caesars Superdome on August 27, 2023.
The Saints Cheer Krewe entertained our fans during Preseason Week 3 between New Orleans and the Houston Texans at the Caesars Superdome on August 27, 2023.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
The Saints Cheer Krewe entertained our fans during Preseason Week 3 between New Orleans and the Houston Texans at the Caesars Superdome on August 27, 2023.
The Saints Cheer Krewe entertained our fans during Preseason Week 3 between New Orleans and the Houston Texans at the Caesars Superdome on August 27, 2023.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints fans cheered on the team during 2023 Preseason Week 3 against the Houston Texans on August 27, 2023 at the Caesars Superdome.
New Orleans Saints fans cheered on the team during 2023 Preseason Week 3 against the Houston Texans on August 27, 2023 at the Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints fans cheered on the team during 2023 Preseason Week 3 against the Houston Texans on August 27, 2023 at the Caesars Superdome.
New Orleans Saints fans cheered on the team during 2023 Preseason Week 3 against the Houston Texans on August 27, 2023 at the Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Fans get ready for the Preseason Week 3 battle with a pregame party at Champions Square featuring the ringing of the bell by former Saints running back Mike Strachan.
Fans get ready for the Preseason Week 3 battle with a pregame party at Champions Square featuring the ringing of the bell by former Saints running back Mike Strachan.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Fans get ready for the Preseason Week 3 battle with a pregame party at Champions Square featuring the ringing of the bell by former Saints running back Mike Strachan.
Fans get ready for the Preseason Week 3 battle with a pregame party at Champions Square featuring the ringing of the bell by former Saints running back Mike Strachan.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints fans cheered on the team during 2023 Preseason Week 3 against the Houston Texans on August 27, 2023 at the Caesars Superdome.
New Orleans Saints fans cheered on the team during 2023 Preseason Week 3 against the Houston Texans on August 27, 2023 at the Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Fans get ready for the Preseason Week 3 battle with a pregame party at Champions Square featuring the ringing of the bell by former Saints running back Mike Strachan.
Fans get ready for the Preseason Week 3 battle with a pregame party at Champions Square featuring the ringing of the bell by former Saints running back Mike Strachan.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Fans get ready for the Preseason Week 3 battle with a pregame party at Champions Square featuring the ringing of the bell by former Saints running back Mike Strachan.
Fans get ready for the Preseason Week 3 battle with a pregame party at Champions Square featuring the ringing of the bell by former Saints running back Mike Strachan.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints fans cheered on the team during 2023 Preseason Week 3 against the Houston Texans on August 27, 2023 at the Caesars Superdome.
New Orleans Saints fans cheered on the team during 2023 Preseason Week 3 against the Houston Texans on August 27, 2023 at the Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
The Saints Cheer Krewe entertained our fans during Preseason Week 3 between New Orleans and the Houston Texans at the Caesars Superdome on August 27, 2023.
The Saints Cheer Krewe entertained our fans during Preseason Week 3 between New Orleans and the Houston Texans at the Caesars Superdome on August 27, 2023.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Fans get ready for the Preseason Week 3 battle with a pregame party at Champions Square featuring the ringing of the bell by former Saints running back Mike Strachan.
Fans get ready for the Preseason Week 3 battle with a pregame party at Champions Square featuring the ringing of the bell by former Saints running back Mike Strachan.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Fans get ready for the Preseason Week 3 battle with a pregame party at Champions Square featuring the ringing of the bell by former Saints running back Mike Strachan.
Fans get ready for the Preseason Week 3 battle with a pregame party at Champions Square featuring the ringing of the bell by former Saints running back Mike Strachan.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Check out the pregame warmups from the New Orleans Saints ahead of their game against the Houston Texans in Week 3 of the 2023 NFL Preseason.
Check out the pregame warmups from the New Orleans Saints ahead of their game against the Houston Texans in Week 3 of the 2023 NFL Preseason.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Fans get ready for the Preseason Week 3 battle with a pregame party at Champions Square featuring the ringing of the bell by former Saints running back Mike Strachan.
Fans get ready for the Preseason Week 3 battle with a pregame party at Champions Square featuring the ringing of the bell by former Saints running back Mike Strachan.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Fans get ready for the Preseason Week 3 battle with a pregame party at Champions Square featuring the ringing of the bell by former Saints running back Mike Strachan.
Fans get ready for the Preseason Week 3 battle with a pregame party at Champions Square featuring the ringing of the bell by former Saints running back Mike Strachan.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Fans get ready for the Preseason Week 3 battle with a pregame party at Champions Square featuring the ringing of the bell by former Saints running back Mike Strachan.
Fans get ready for the Preseason Week 3 battle with a pregame party at Champions Square featuring the ringing of the bell by former Saints running back Mike Strachan.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints fans cheered on the team during 2023 Preseason Week 3 against the Houston Texans on August 27, 2023 at the Caesars Superdome.
New Orleans Saints fans cheered on the team during 2023 Preseason Week 3 against the Houston Texans on August 27, 2023 at the Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Fans get ready for the Preseason Week 3 battle with a pregame party at Champions Square featuring the ringing of the bell by former Saints running back Mike Strachan.
Fans get ready for the Preseason Week 3 battle with a pregame party at Champions Square featuring the ringing of the bell by former Saints running back Mike Strachan.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
