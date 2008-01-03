Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Sklyer Green Discusses Return to New Orleans

Jan 03, 2008 at 05:35 AM
sklyer-green-discusses-return-to-new-orleans-a227a.jpg 
    <span>              <span style="">You were born in Louisiana and attended LSU; how does it feel to be signed by a team so close to home?</span>

"It is definitely a big thing for me because ever since Katrina I have wanted to come home and play football for the New Orleans Saints. Hopefully I can do some things to change the things that are going on in New Orleans and possibly get some foundations going and things like that."

Besides being so close to home, what made you want to come play for the Saints?

"I think it is a better opportunity. I think that coach Payton has done well and coached the guys up well. I also think he knows how to use his players very well, so I think I will have a better opportunity here with the Saints."

Did the fact that the Saints have some UFA's (Unrestricted Free Agent) at the wide receiver position also play a role in you wanting to be a Saint?

"I think so because my agent and I sat down and talked, and he told me that a couple guys were up and I am just looking forward for the opportunity to go out and hopefully I can make the roster."

You played in Cincinnati this past year, and they have twp Pro-Bowl caliber receivers. What did you learn anything from them?

"I think I did learn a lot from those guys. Just looking for the certain defenses, it may be man or zone, but you just have to find your spots and know that sometimes that your route is not going to go exactly how it was supposed to go and you just have to be an athlete and make the play."

What are you looking forward to this off season?

"I want to improve from last year. Over this off season I am going to train hard and do the things that I have to do to come into training camp ready to make the 53-man roster."

Are you excited about the fact that you may be playing alongside a former LSU teammate in Devery Henderson?

"Definitely, it will be a big reunion for us. I have not seen Devery (Henderson) in a while, the last time I saw him actually was when we played the Saints in the pre-season when I was with the Bengals. I think for both of us reuniting, it could be a fun thing and a lot of big plays could be made from this thing."

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

2021 Saints Schedule Breakdown: Isaac Toups 'Scorched Bird Wings' Gameday Recipe

New Orleans famed chef Isaac Toups shares his special gameday recipe
news

2021 Saints schedule: Need to know about Saints regular and preseason opponents

Saints schedule features five prime-time games for the fifth time in franchise history
news

New Orleans Saints 2021 Schedule presented by SeatGeek announced

Saints 2021 regular season kicks off against Green Bay on Sept. 12
news

New Orleans Saints remain prime-time draw for 2021 NFL season

Saints have five schedule national TV games; open season vs. Green Bay on Sept. 12
news

New Orleans Saints will host Green Bay Packers to open the 2021 NFL season

Fox announces 3:25 p.m. game on Sept. 12 at Mercedes-Benz Superdome between two of the best in the NFC
news

Transcript: Tampa Bay Buccaneers Postgame Quotes | Saints-Buccaneers 2020 Divisional

Get postgame reactions from Tampa Bay head coach Bruce Arians and Tom Brady.
news

Transcript - New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees and Saints players postgame quotes | Saints-Buccaneers 2020 Divisional

Get postgame reactions from New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees and Saints players.
news

Transcript - New Orleans Saints Coach Sean Payton postgame quotes | Saints-Buccaneers 2020 Divisional

Get postgame reactions from New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton
news

Four turnovers too much for New Orleans Saints to overcome in divisional playoff game loss to Tampa Bay

Three turnovers led to three touchdowns in 30-20 loss
news

Postgame notes from the New Orleans Saints' 30-20 playoff loss to Tampa Bay

Saints fall in divisional round after losing the turnover battle 4-0
news

Zatarain's game recap - New Orleans Saints fall to Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Divisional round, 30-20

Saints lost the turnover battle 4-0
news

Saints Gameday Guide 2020: NFC Divisional Round vs. Buccaneers

Helpful tips and information for the Saints Divisional matchup against the Buccaneers
Thank-You-Drew-QHD[2]
WATCH: THANK YOU, #9
BEST 100 DREW BREES PHOTOS
DREW BREES CAREER MILESTONES
READ: BREES' REMARKABLE 20-YEAR NFL CAREER
Advertising