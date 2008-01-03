Sklyer Green Discusses Return to New Orleans

<span> <span style="">You were born in Louisiana and attended LSU; how does it feel to be signed by a team so close to home?</span>

"It is definitely a big thing for me because ever since Katrina I have wanted to come home and play football for the New Orleans Saints. Hopefully I can do some things to change the things that are going on in New Orleans and possibly get some foundations going and things like that."

Besides being so close to home, what made you want to come play for the Saints?

"I think it is a better opportunity. I think that coach Payton has done well and coached the guys up well. I also think he knows how to use his players very well, so I think I will have a better opportunity here with the Saints."

Did the fact that the Saints have some UFA's (Unrestricted Free Agent) at the wide receiver position also play a role in you wanting to be a Saint?

"I think so because my agent and I sat down and talked, and he told me that a couple guys were up and I am just looking forward for the opportunity to go out and hopefully I can make the roster."

You played in Cincinnati this past year, and they have twp Pro-Bowl caliber receivers. What did you learn anything from them?

"I think I did learn a lot from those guys. Just looking for the certain defenses, it may be man or zone, but you just have to find your spots and know that sometimes that your route is not going to go exactly how it was supposed to go and you just have to be an athlete and make the play."

What are you looking forward to this off season?

"I want to improve from last year. Over this off season I am going to train hard and do the things that I have to do to come into training camp ready to make the 53-man roster."

Are you excited about the fact that you may be playing alongside a former LSU teammate in Devery Henderson?