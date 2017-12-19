Six New Orleans Saints named to 2018 Pro Bowl

Kamara and Lattimore have been significant contributors to a rookie class, as only five Saints rookies before them (K Tom Dempsey in 1969, RB George Rogers in 1981, P Brian Hansen in 1984, RB Rueben Mayes in 1986 and ST Tyrone Hughes in 1993) have been selected to the Pro Bowl. They are the first Saints to be selected to the Pro Bowl as rookies since Sean Payton was hired as head coach in 2006. They are the first Saints rookie duo to be selected in the same season as well.

Selected in the third round of the 2017 NFL Draft out of Tennessee (67th overall), Kamara ranks seventh in the NFL in total yards from scrimmage (1,336), as he has carried 99 times for 652 yards (6.6 avg.) with seven touchdowns and one two-point conversion, while catching 68 passes for 684 yards (10.1 avg.) with five touchdowns for a club-best 12 total scores, which is tied for second in the NFL. Kamara is ranked first in the league in yards per carry.

Kamara and his teammate Ingram are the first tailback duo to be selected to the Pro Bowl since the St. Louis Cardinals' Jim Otis and Terry Metcalf in 1975 (the Tampa Bay duo of Warrick Dunn and Mike Alstott were selected in 1997 and 2000 with Dunn as a running back and Alstott as a fullback). Together, Ingram and Kamara have combined for 2,756 total yards from scrimmage, the sixth-highest total since the NFL adopted a 16-game schedule in 1978.

Lattimore, the 11th overall pick by the Saints out of Ohio State, has enjoyed a standout season as he is the only the fourth cornerback in franchise history to be selected to the Pro Bowl and the first since Eric Allen in 1995. At 21 years old, he is the club's youngest selection in franchise history. The Cleveland native has started all 11 games he has played in and has posted 44 tackles (36 solo), a club-best four interception returns for 85 yards with one returned for a touchdown, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery. Lattimore's four picks are tied for first among NFL rookies.

Thomas is the first Saints wide receiver to be selected to the Pro Bowl since Joe Horn in 2004 and the first since Payton was hired as head coach of New Orleans as well. A second-round pick in the 2016 NFL Draft (47th overall) out of Ohio State, Thomas has followed up a standout rookie season with a second campaign where he ranks third in the NFL in receiving, recording 94 receptions for 1,085 yards and five touchdowns.