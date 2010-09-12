Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Seven Highlight Notes from NFL Opening Weekend

A look at seven statistical highlights from games played at 1 p.m. ET and 4 p.m. ET on Sunday, Sept. 12, the first week of the 2010 season.

Sep 12, 2010 at 01:41 PM

SEVEN FROM SUNDAY – KICKOFF WEEKEND

  • Houston running back ARIAN FOSTER rushed for a franchise-record 231 yards and three touchdowns in the Texans' 34-24 victory over the Indianapolis Colts. Foster is the first player in NFL history to rush for at least 200 yards and three touchdowns on Kickoff Weekend. He also became the seventh player all-time to reach 200 rushing yards on Kickoff Weekend.
  • Chicago running back MATT FORTÉ had a career-high 151 receiving yards in the Bears' 19-14 win over the Detroit LionsForté's 151 receiving yards are the most by a running back in NFL history on Kickoff Weekend. Forté's 89-yard touchdown reception in the second quarter is the longest TD from scrimmage by a Bears running back in franchise history.
  • Tennessee running back CHRIS JOHNSON rushed for 142 yards and two touchdowns in the Titans' 38-13 victory over the Oakland RaidersJohnson has now rushed for at least 100 yards in 12 consecutive games, passing Pro Football Hall of Famer MARCUS ALLEN (11) for the second-longest streak in NFL history.  Pro Football Hall of Famer BARRY SANDERS holds the NFL record with 14 consecutive 100-yard rushing games.
  • The PITTSBURGH STEELERS, who defeated the Atlanta Falcons 15-9 in overtime, have won eight consecutive games on Kickoff Weekend, the longest current streak in the NFL.
  • Indianapolis Colts quarterback PEYTON MANNING passed for 433 yards against the Houston TexansManning now has eight career 400-yard passing games, surpassing Pro Football Hall of Famers JOE MONTANA (7) and WARREN MOON (7) for the second-most 400-yard games in NFL history.  Pro Football Hall of Famer DAN MARINO passed for 400 yards in 13 games.
  • Atlanta Falcons tight end TONY GONZALEZ had two receptions for 35 yards against the Pittsburgh Steelers.   Gonzalez (1,001) became the first tight end in NFL history – and the seventh player overall – to reach 1,000 career receptions.
  • Cincinnati wide receiver TERRELL OWENS had 53 receiving yards on seven catches in the Bengals' 38-24 loss to the New England PatriotsOwens now has 15,004 career receiving yards and joins Pro Football Hall of Famer JERRY RICE (22,895) and ISAAC BRUCE (15,208) as the only players in NFL history with 15,000 receiving yards.
