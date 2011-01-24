Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

See Lombardi Trophy and Saints Alumni in Jackson Area

McAfee and Lewis greet Saints fans, promote "World Champs" book

Jan 24, 2011 at 04:47 AM

The New Orleans Saints have announced a three-day tour at nine locations in the Jackson region from January 31-February 2 at select BankPlus branches where fans can view the Lombardi Trophy and purchase copies signed on-site by a pair of black and gold legends of "World Champs", the official, behind-the-scenes book that highlights the club's Super Bowl XLIV Championship season. Director of Player Development Fred McAfee, a Philadelphia, Miss. native and graduate of Mississippi College, who excelled at running back and on specials teams with the club for ten years of his 16-year NFL career and club ambassador Michael Lewis, who was a legendary return man for the club from 2001-06 will accompany the trophy and personally autograph purchased copies of the book.

The 264-page hard cover book, which features the photos of team photographer, Michael C. Hebert, highlights his unprecedented behind-the-scenes access that he used in capturing images throughout the entire season, as well as in team meetings and in his travels with the Saints. Photographs of the team and the individuals that compromised the 2009 Saints are highlighted throughout the book. Countless other images taken by the Saints' long-time photographer bears witness to the team's Super Bowl Championship Parade through New Orleans, the Super Bowl victory party and subsequent Ring Ceremony, as well as hundreds of never-before shots of the Saints' march to the World championship.

The foreword of the book was written by Saints' Owner Tom Benson, while special commentaries on many of the images accompany the corresponding images, including remarks by Owner Rita Benson LeBlanc, Head Coach Sean Payton, Executive Vice President/General Manager Mickey Loomis, Super Bowl MVP quarterback Drew Brees, and players and coaches. Below is the schedule of the BankPlus stops on the tour:

Monday, January 31

Byram, Ms.: 10 a.m. – noon, 7340 Siwell Road

Clinton, Ms.: 1 p.m. - 3 p.m., 217 Clinton Blvd.

Jackson State University: 4 p.m. – 6 p.m., 912 Dalton St., Jackson

Tuesday, February 1

Downtown Brandon, Ms: 9 a.m. – 11 a.m., 241 West Government Street

Spillway Brandon branch.: 12:00 p.m. - 2 p.m., 1845 Spillway Road

Ridgeland Pear Orchard branch: 3 p.m. – 5 p.m., 740 South Pear Orchard Rd.

Wednesday, February 2

Madison, Ms: 9 a.m. – 11 a.m., 2020 Strawberry Hill

Ridgeland Renaissance at Colony Park branch: 12:00 p.m. - 2 p.m., 1010 Highland Colony Parkway

Jackson Adkins branch: 3 p.m. – 6 p.m., 730 Adkins Blvd.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

2023 New Orleans Saints opponent profile: Los Angeles Rams

Saints will head to Los Angeles for a Week 16 matchup against the Rams.

news

2023 New Orleans Saints opponent profile: New York Giants

Saints will stay home for a Week 15 matchup against the New York Giants.

news

2023 New Orleans Saints opponent profile: Detroit Lions

Saints will return home for a Week 13 matchup against the Detroit Lions.

news

2023 New Orleans Saints opponent profile: Atlanta Falcons

Saints will face division rival Falcons in Week 12 and Week 18

news

2023 New Orleans Saints opponent profile: Minnesota Vikings

Saints will face Minnesota in a Week 10 matchup on the road.

news

2023 New Orleans Saints opponent profile: Chicago Bears

Saints will face Chicago in a Week 9 matchup at the Caesars Superdome

news

2023 New Orleans Saints opponent profile: Indianapolis Colts

Saints will face Indianapolis in a Week 8 matchup on the road

news

2023 New Orleans Saints opponent profile: Jacksonville Jaguars

Saints will face Jacksonville in a 'Thursday Night Football' game in Week 7

news

2023 New Orleans Saints opponent profile: Houston Texans

Saints will travel to Houston for a matchup with the Texans in Week 6.

news

2023 New Orleans Saints opponent profile: New England Patriots

Saints will travel to Foxborough for a game with New England in Week 5

news

2023 New Orleans Saints opponent profile: Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Saints will face division rival Buccaneers in Week 4 and Week 17

news

2023 New Orleans Saints opponent profile: Green Bay Packers

Saints will travel to Lambeau Field for a matchup with Green Bay in Week 3.

Advertising