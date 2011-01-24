See Lombardi Trophy and Saints Alumni in Jackson Area

The New Orleans Saints have announced a three-day tour at nine locations in the Jackson region from January 31-February 2 at select BankPlus branches where fans can view the Lombardi Trophy and purchase copies signed on-site by a pair of black and gold legends of "World Champs", the official, behind-the-scenes book that highlights the club's Super Bowl XLIV Championship season. Director of Player Development Fred McAfee, a Philadelphia, Miss. native and graduate of Mississippi College, who excelled at running back and on specials teams with the club for ten years of his 16-year NFL career and club ambassador Michael Lewis, who was a legendary return man for the club from 2001-06 will accompany the trophy and personally autograph purchased copies of the book.

The 264-page hard cover book, which features the photos of team photographer, Michael C. Hebert, highlights his unprecedented behind-the-scenes access that he used in capturing images throughout the entire season, as well as in team meetings and in his travels with the Saints. Photographs of the team and the individuals that compromised the 2009 Saints are highlighted throughout the book. Countless other images taken by the Saints' long-time photographer bears witness to the team's Super Bowl Championship Parade through New Orleans, the Super Bowl victory party and subsequent Ring Ceremony, as well as hundreds of never-before shots of the Saints' march to the World championship.

The foreword of the book was written by Saints' Owner Tom Benson, while special commentaries on many of the images accompany the corresponding images, including remarks by Owner Rita Benson LeBlanc, Head Coach Sean Payton, Executive Vice President/General Manager Mickey Loomis, Super Bowl MVP quarterback Drew Brees, and players and coaches. Below is the schedule of the BankPlus stops on the tour:

Monday, January 31

Byram, Ms.: 10 a.m. – noon, 7340 Siwell Road

Clinton, Ms.: 1 p.m. - 3 p.m., 217 Clinton Blvd.

Jackson State University: 4 p.m. – 6 p.m., 912 Dalton St., Jackson

Tuesday, February 1

Downtown Brandon, Ms: 9 a.m. – 11 a.m., 241 West Government Street

Spillway Brandon branch.: 12:00 p.m. - 2 p.m., 1845 Spillway Road

Ridgeland Pear Orchard branch: 3 p.m. – 5 p.m., 740 South Pear Orchard Rd.

Wednesday, February 2

Madison, Ms: 9 a.m. – 11 a.m., 2020 Strawberry Hill

Ridgeland Renaissance at Colony Park branch: 12:00 p.m. - 2 p.m., 1010 Highland Colony Parkway