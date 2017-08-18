Sean Kelley's observations from Saints-Chargers practice Friday, Aug. 18

Costa Mesa, Calif. - The New Orleans Saints and the Los Angeles Chargers practiced jointly for a second straight day at the Jack Hammett Sports Complex on Friday, Aug. 18. The teams did not practice in full pads and worked a shorter time than they did Thursday. The Saints and Chargers are scheduled to have a light walk through Saturday leading up to a preseason game at the StubHub Center in Carson on Sunday. Here are some observations from Friday's session: