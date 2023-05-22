Xavier University of Louisiana graduate to complete medical rotation with Saints

In participation with the National Football League's expansion of its Diversity in Sports Medicine Pipeline Initiative, Xavier University Louisiana graduate and Meharry Medical College student Schyler Morton will complete a clinical rotation with the team's Sports Medicine department during training camp.

Morton is a New Orleans native who attended Xavier from 2012-15 and was a member of the Gold Rush's women's basketball team, graduating with a bachelor's degree in biology in 2015. In 2020, she received her master's degree in health services/allied health/health sciences from Meharry Medical College in Nashville, Tenn. She is currently a student at Meharry's medical school, scheduled to graduate in 2024. Morton is also a recipient of the Armed Forces Health Professions Scholarship Program, issued by the U.S. Navy.

The Diversity in Sports Medicine Pipeline Initiative is a joint program of the National Football League, NFL Physicians Society (NFLPS) and Professional Athletic Trainers Society (PFATS). The goal of the initiative is to increase the pipeline of diverse students interested in careers in sports medicine. After the program provided 14 students from four HBCU medical schools the opportunity to complete clinical rotations with eight clubs in 2022, the program has been expanded in 2023 to match students from 20 medical schools with clubs across the league.