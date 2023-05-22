Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Presented by

Xavier University of Louisiana graduate to complete medical rotation with Saints

Schyler Morton will join the team’s Sports Medicine department during 2023 Training Camp

May 22, 2023 at 01:57 PM
Thumbnail-LogoBlk-2560x1440-050118
New Orleans Saints
CP-Schyler-Morton-Training-Camp-Xavier-052223

In participation with the National Football League's expansion of its Diversity in Sports Medicine Pipeline Initiative, Xavier University Louisiana graduate and Meharry Medical College student Schyler Morton will complete a clinical rotation with the team's Sports Medicine department during training camp.

Morton is a New Orleans native who attended Xavier from 2012-15 and was a member of the Gold Rush's women's basketball team, graduating with a bachelor's degree in biology in 2015. In 2020, she received her master's degree in health services/allied health/health sciences from Meharry Medical College in Nashville, Tenn. She is currently a student at Meharry's medical school, scheduled to graduate in 2024. Morton is also a recipient of the Armed Forces Health Professions Scholarship Program, issued by the U.S. Navy.

The Diversity in Sports Medicine Pipeline Initiative is a joint program of the National Football League, NFL Physicians Society (NFLPS) and Professional Athletic Trainers Society (PFATS). The goal of the initiative is to increase the pipeline of diverse students interested in careers in sports medicine. After the program provided 14 students from four HBCU medical schools the opportunity to complete clinical rotations with eight clubs in 2022, the program has been expanded in 2023 to match students from 20 medical schools with clubs across the league.

"Words cannot express how grateful I am to participate in a once-in-a-lifetime dream such as The NFL Diversity in Sports Medicine Pipeline Initiative," said Morton. "This initiative will provide me with invaluable experiences and opportunities to learn from both industry professionals and athletes, which will help me develop the skills and knowledge necessary to succeed in this highly competitive field. I am elated at the opportunity to return to my hometown."

Photos: New Orleans Saints participate in 2023 voluntary offseason workouts

Get an inside look as New Orleans Saints players head back to the Ochsner Sports Performance Center for voluntary offseason workouts ahead of the 2023 NFL season.

Thumbnail-LogoBlk-2560x1440-050118
New Orleans Saints
Get an inside look as New Orleans Saints players head back to the Ochsner Sports Performance Center for voluntary offseason workouts ahead of the 2023 NFL season.
1 / 15

Get an inside look as New Orleans Saints players head back to the Ochsner Sports Performance Center for voluntary offseason workouts ahead of the 2023 NFL season.

Alex Restrepo/New Orleans Saints
Get an inside look as New Orleans Saints players head back to the Ochsner Sports Performance Center for voluntary offseason workouts ahead of the 2023 NFL season.
2 / 15

Get an inside look as New Orleans Saints players head back to the Ochsner Sports Performance Center for voluntary offseason workouts ahead of the 2023 NFL season.

Alex Restrepo/New Orleans Saints
Get an inside look as New Orleans Saints players head back to the Ochsner Sports Performance Center for voluntary offseason workouts ahead of the 2023 NFL season.
3 / 15

Get an inside look as New Orleans Saints players head back to the Ochsner Sports Performance Center for voluntary offseason workouts ahead of the 2023 NFL season.

Alex Restrepo/New Orleans Saints
Get an inside look as New Orleans Saints players head back to the Ochsner Sports Performance Center for voluntary offseason workouts ahead of the 2023 NFL season.
4 / 15

Get an inside look as New Orleans Saints players head back to the Ochsner Sports Performance Center for voluntary offseason workouts ahead of the 2023 NFL season.

Alex Restrepo/New Orleans Saints
Get an inside look as New Orleans Saints players head back to the Ochsner Sports Performance Center for voluntary offseason workouts ahead of the 2023 NFL season.
5 / 15

Get an inside look as New Orleans Saints players head back to the Ochsner Sports Performance Center for voluntary offseason workouts ahead of the 2023 NFL season.

Alex Restrepo/New Orleans Saints
Get an inside look as New Orleans Saints players head back to the Ochsner Sports Performance Center for voluntary offseason workouts ahead of the 2023 NFL season.
6 / 15

Get an inside look as New Orleans Saints players head back to the Ochsner Sports Performance Center for voluntary offseason workouts ahead of the 2023 NFL season.

Alex Restrepo/New Orleans Saints
Get an inside look as New Orleans Saints players head back to the Ochsner Sports Performance Center for voluntary offseason workouts ahead of the 2023 NFL season.
7 / 15

Get an inside look as New Orleans Saints players head back to the Ochsner Sports Performance Center for voluntary offseason workouts ahead of the 2023 NFL season.

Alex Restrepo/New Orleans Saints
Get an inside look as New Orleans Saints players head back to the Ochsner Sports Performance Center for voluntary offseason workouts ahead of the 2023 NFL season.
8 / 15

Get an inside look as New Orleans Saints players head back to the Ochsner Sports Performance Center for voluntary offseason workouts ahead of the 2023 NFL season.

Alex Restrepo/New Orleans Saints
Get an inside look as New Orleans Saints players head back to the Ochsner Sports Performance Center for voluntary offseason workouts ahead of the 2023 NFL season.
9 / 15

Get an inside look as New Orleans Saints players head back to the Ochsner Sports Performance Center for voluntary offseason workouts ahead of the 2023 NFL season.

Alex Restrepo/New Orleans Saints
Get an inside look as New Orleans Saints players head back to the Ochsner Sports Performance Center for voluntary offseason workouts ahead of the 2023 NFL season.
10 / 15

Get an inside look as New Orleans Saints players head back to the Ochsner Sports Performance Center for voluntary offseason workouts ahead of the 2023 NFL season.

Alex Restrepo/New Orleans Saints
Get an inside look as New Orleans Saints players head back to the Ochsner Sports Performance Center for voluntary offseason workouts ahead of the 2023 NFL season.
11 / 15

Get an inside look as New Orleans Saints players head back to the Ochsner Sports Performance Center for voluntary offseason workouts ahead of the 2023 NFL season.

Alex Restrepo/New Orleans Saints
Get an inside look as New Orleans Saints players head back to the Ochsner Sports Performance Center for voluntary offseason workouts ahead of the 2023 NFL season.
12 / 15

Get an inside look as New Orleans Saints players head back to the Ochsner Sports Performance Center for voluntary offseason workouts ahead of the 2023 NFL season.

Alex Restrepo/New Orleans Saints
Get an inside look as New Orleans Saints players head back to the Ochsner Sports Performance Center for voluntary offseason workouts ahead of the 2023 NFL season.
13 / 15

Get an inside look as New Orleans Saints players head back to the Ochsner Sports Performance Center for voluntary offseason workouts ahead of the 2023 NFL season.

Alex Restrepo/New Orleans Saints
Get an inside look as New Orleans Saints players head back to the Ochsner Sports Performance Center for voluntary offseason workouts ahead of the 2023 NFL season.
14 / 15

Get an inside look as New Orleans Saints players head back to the Ochsner Sports Performance Center for voluntary offseason workouts ahead of the 2023 NFL season.

Alex Restrepo/New Orleans Saints
Get an inside look as New Orleans Saints players head back to the Ochsner Sports Performance Center for voluntary offseason workouts ahead of the 2023 NFL season.
15 / 15

Get an inside look as New Orleans Saints players head back to the Ochsner Sports Performance Center for voluntary offseason workouts ahead of the 2023 NFL season.

Alex Restrepo/New Orleans Saints
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

2023 Saints Hall of Fame Night set for June 2

Saints legends will be in attendance.

news

New Orleans Saints sign offensive lineman Scott Lashley

Shift4 Transaction Alert: Lashley spent two seasons at Mississippi State (2020-21) as a graduate transfer

news

New Orleans Saints finalize 2023 preseason schedule

Saints preseason kicks off on August 13 against the Kansas City Chiefs

news

Saints assistant coach Ronald Curry to participate in NFL's second annual Coach Accelerator program in Minneapolis

Curry is in his 18th season overall in the National Football League and his seventh as an assistant coach with the Saints

news

New Orleans Saints sign defensive tackle Bryan Bresee and QB Jake Haener to four-year contracts

Shift4 Transaction Alert: Bresee was the Saints' first pick in the first round (29th overall) of the 2023 NFL Draft out of Clemson

news

New Orleans Saints announce roster moves

Shift4 Transaction Alert: Saints add two defensemen to roster

news

New Orleans Saints announce roster moves

Shift4 Transaction Alert: Saints add three to roster, waive two

news

New Orleans Saints sign four draft picks

Shift4 Transaction Alert: Kendre Miller, Nick Saldiveri, Jordan Howden and A.T. Perry sign four-year deals

news

Saints agree to terms with tight end Foster Moreau on multiyear contract

New Orleans native finished with career-bests in receptions and receiving yardage in 2022 for Las Vegas

news

2023 NFL Schedule to be released Thursday, May 11

All 32 team scheduled to be announced on NFL Network at 7 p.m. CT

news

New Orleans Saints agree to terms with 11 undrafted free agents

The Saints undrafted free agents join the roster with seven Saints draft picks from the 2023 NFL Draft.

Advertising