Saints Wednesday Injury Report: 2020 Week 3 vs. Green Bay Packers

Six New Orleans Saints players were listed on Wednesday's Injury Report for their Week 3 game against the Green Bay Packers. Note: The Saints did not practice on Wednesday, September 23. The below is an estimation of their practice status.
NEW ORLEANS SAINTS
|Position
|Name
|Injury
|Wednesday
|DE
|Marcus Davenport
|Elbow
|DNP
|WR
|Michael Thomas
|Ankle
|DNP
|LB
|Chase Hansen
|Hip
|DNP
|DE
|Trey Hendrickson
|Groin
|LP
|DT
|Malcom Brown
|Foot
|LP
|T
|Terron Armstead
|Groin
|LP
GREEN BAY PACKERS
|Position
|Name
|Injury
|Wednesday
|WR
|Davante Adams
|Hamstring
|DNP
|DT
|Kenny Clark
|Groin
|DNP
|DE
|Montravius Adams
|Toe
|LP
|TE
|Josiah Degura
|Ankle
|LP
|LB
|Randy Ramsey
|Groin
|LP
|CB
|Jaire Alexander
|Hand
|FP
|C
|Corey Linsley
|Thumb
|FP
|T
|Billy Turner
|Knee
|FP