Saints Wednesday Injury Report: 2020 Week 3 vs. Green Bay Packers

Six New Orleans players listed in Wednesday's estimated report

Sep 23, 2020 at 03:46 PM
New Orleans Saints
Six New Orleans Saints players were listed on Wednesday's Injury Report for their Week 3 game against the Green Bay Packers. Note: The Saints did not practice on Wednesday, September 23. The below is an estimation of their practice status.

Position Name Injury Wednesday
DE Marcus Davenport Elbow DNP
WR Michael Thomas Ankle DNP
LB Chase Hansen Hip DNP
DE Trey Hendrickson Groin LP
DT Malcom Brown Foot LP
T Terron Armstead Groin LP

Position Name Injury Wednesday
WR Davante Adams Hamstring DNP
DT Kenny Clark Groin DNP
DE Montravius Adams Toe LP
TE Josiah Degura Ankle LP
LB Randy Ramsey Groin LP
CB Jaire Alexander Hand FP
C Corey Linsley Thumb FP
T Billy Turner Knee FP

