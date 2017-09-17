Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Presented by

Saints vs. Patriots: Postgame notes

Postgame notes from the Saints vs. Patriots Week 2 contest.

Sep 17, 2017 at 10:00 AM

With the loss, the New Orleans Saints start the regular season 0-2. The Saints return to action on Sunday, Sept. 24 when they play the Carolina Panthers in their first divisional contest of the season. Kickoff is set for noon. and the game will be aired on Fox (WVUE-8 locally).

* Playing in his 176th career game as a Saint, QB Drew Brees, moved into sole possession of sixth place all-time on the club's games played list past TE Hoby Brenner. Brees played in his 234th game all-time moving him into sole possession eighth place in games played among quarterbacks all-time past John Elway. He completed 27-of-45 passes for a total of 356 yards while also throwing two touchdowns to WR Brandon Colemanand TE Coby Fleenerwith a 99.9 rating.

* RB Mark Ingram II moved into second place on club's all-time list with 4,307 rushing yards, passing former Heisman Trophy winner RB George Rogers (1981-84). Ingram led the Saints in rushing with eight carries for 52 yards and also caught four passes for 24 yards.

* RBAlvin Kamarahad three catches for a total of 51 yards, including a 41-yard reception. Kamara also led the Saints special teams with three returns for a total of 71 yards (23.7 avg.).

* This marks C Max Unger's 100th career NFL game played as he anchored the middle of an offensive line that gained 429 total net yards.

* TE Coby Fleener finished with three catches for 33 yards and a four-yard touchdown catch. It was his first contest with back-to-back touchdown grabs since the 2014 season as a member of the Indianapolis Colts.

* WR Michael Thomasled the team in receiving with 89 yards on five catches.

* WR Brandon Coleman recorded his first touchdown of the season and the Saints first touchdown of the game, hauling in a five-yard scoring grab from Brees. Coleman also recorded the longest catch of the day for the Saints with a 42-yard reception. He finished with four catches for 82 yards.

* DE Hau'oli Kikaharecorded the first sack, sending Patriots QB Tom Bradyfor a 7-yard loss, forcing a punt. For Kikaha, who missed the entire 2016 season with a knee injury, it was his first sack since Oct. 15, 2015 vs. Atlanta.

* LB Alex Anzalone recorded the second sack for the Saints, creating a takedown for a five-yard loss. Anzalone finished with five tackles.

* CB P.J. Williamsled the team with 10 tackles (eight solo).

* CBMarshon Lattimorefinished with seven tackles and a team-high two passes defensed.

* K Wil Lutz nailed a 46-yard field goal and a 35-yard field goal before he missed a third attempt. Before the miss, he had drilled 20 consecutive field goals. Lutz's streak (12/4/16-9/17/17) ended tied with Morton Andersen (10/25-87-11/6/88) for second all-time in consecutive made field goals (20).

* P Thomas Morstead punted three times for 121 yards (40.3 avg.) with a long of 51 yards and two punts dropped inside the 20-yard line.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

2022 NFL Schedule to be released Thursday, May 12

'Schedule Release '22' Show on NFL Network airs Thursday, May 12 at 7 p.m.

news

Flashback: Best of Saints Fan Photos during the 2021 NFL Season

A collection of the best Saints fan photos on the road and in the Caesars Superdome

news

New Orleans top market for 'Sunday Night Football' ratings for fourth consecutive season

It was the seventh time in the past 12 seasons that the Crescent City had best ratings

news

New Orleans Saints 2021 Season Recap

Game-by-game review of the Saints 2021 NFL season

news

Receiver Tre'Quan Smith gives New Orleans Saints offense boost against Atlanta | Helmet Stickers from NFL Week 18

CB Paulson Adebo has interception, two passes defensed

news

New Orleans Saints finish season with strong overall performance against Atlanta | NFL Week 18 analysis

Offense scored three touchdowns, defense forced three turnovers

news

New Orleans Saints beat Atlanta Falcons 30-20 but denied spot in playoffs | NFL Week 18

Los Angeles Rams blow 17-point lead, keeping Saints from playoff spot in loss to San Francisco

news

Live Updates from Saints at Falcons Week 18 | 2021 NFL

Atlanta Falcons vs. New Orleans Saints live game updates from social media for their week 18 matchup during the 2021 NFL season

news

New Orleans Saints inactives vs. the Atlanta Falcons | NFL Week 18

Right tackle Ryan Ramczyk is active; Mark Ingram is inactive

news

New Orleans Saints vs. Atlanta Falcons | Series History 2021

A look back at the series history, records and stats between these NFC South rivals

news

Saints rally towels available to fans at Ochsner Sports Performance Center in advance of showdown against Falcons in Atlanta

Saints fans traveling to Atlanta urged to create a playoff atmosphere at Mercedes-Benz Stadium

news

Saints at Falcons Game Preview | 2021 NFL Week 18

A New Orleans victory in Atlanta combined with a San Francisco 49ers loss to the Los Angeles Rams would catapult New Orleans into the conference's seventh playoff spot ahead of San Francisco and set up a road matchup at the Rams on NFL Wild Card weekend.

Advertising