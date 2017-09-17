Saints vs. Patriots: Postgame notes

With the loss, the New Orleans Saints start the regular season 0-2. The Saints return to action on Sunday, Sept. 24 when they play the Carolina Panthers in their first divisional contest of the season. Kickoff is set for noon. and the game will be aired on Fox (WVUE-8 locally).

* Playing in his 176th career game as a Saint, QB Drew Brees, moved into sole possession of sixth place all-time on the club's games played list past TE Hoby Brenner. Brees played in his 234th game all-time moving him into sole possession eighth place in games played among quarterbacks all-time past John Elway. He completed 27-of-45 passes for a total of 356 yards while also throwing two touchdowns to WR Brandon Colemanand TE Coby Fleenerwith a 99.9 rating.

* RB Mark Ingram II moved into second place on club's all-time list with 4,307 rushing yards, passing former Heisman Trophy winner RB George Rogers (1981-84). Ingram led the Saints in rushing with eight carries for 52 yards and also caught four passes for 24 yards.

* RBAlvin Kamarahad three catches for a total of 51 yards, including a 41-yard reception. Kamara also led the Saints special teams with three returns for a total of 71 yards (23.7 avg.).

* This marks C Max Unger's 100th career NFL game played as he anchored the middle of an offensive line that gained 429 total net yards.

* TE Coby Fleener finished with three catches for 33 yards and a four-yard touchdown catch. It was his first contest with back-to-back touchdown grabs since the 2014 season as a member of the Indianapolis Colts.

* WR Michael Thomasled the team in receiving with 89 yards on five catches.

* WR Brandon Coleman recorded his first touchdown of the season and the Saints first touchdown of the game, hauling in a five-yard scoring grab from Brees. Coleman also recorded the longest catch of the day for the Saints with a 42-yard reception. He finished with four catches for 82 yards.

* DE Hau'oli Kikaharecorded the first sack, sending Patriots QB Tom Bradyfor a 7-yard loss, forcing a punt. For Kikaha, who missed the entire 2016 season with a knee injury, it was his first sack since Oct. 15, 2015 vs. Atlanta.

* LB Alex Anzalone recorded the second sack for the Saints, creating a takedown for a five-yard loss. Anzalone finished with five tackles.

* CB P.J. Williamsled the team with 10 tackles (eight solo).

* CBMarshon Lattimorefinished with seven tackles and a team-high two passes defensed.

* K Wil Lutz nailed a 46-yard field goal and a 35-yard field goal before he missed a third attempt. Before the miss, he had drilled 20 consecutive field goals. Lutz's streak (12/4/16-9/17/17) ended tied with Morton Andersen (10/25-87-11/6/88) for second all-time in consecutive made field goals (20).