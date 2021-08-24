Saints vs. Jaguars halftime update from Week 2 of the 2021 NFL preseason

New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston got his shot with the first-team offense in Monday's preseason game vs. the Jacksonville Jaguars and made the most of it.
Winston connected with wide receiver Marquez Callawayon two deep scoring passes in the first quarter, the first a 43-yard bomb down the middle and the second a 29-yard shot down the left side.
The former No. 1 overall draft pick was 9 of 10 for 123 yards with a 157.5 passer rating as the Saints took a 17-3 halftime lead over the Jaguars at the Caesars Superdome. Callaway caught five passes for 104 yards and the two TDs. It was the second game action Winston saw this preseason after throwing for 96 yards with a touchdown and an interception in the preseason opener vs. Baltimore.
Quarterback Taysom Hill, who started in the Ravens game and who was 8 of 12 for 81 yards with one interception against Baltimore, entered Monday at the end of the first quarter and finished the half 6 of 13 for 86 yards. He led the team on a scoring drive that ended with new Saints kicker Aldrick Rosas making a 52-yard field goal as the half ended.
The Jaguars scored on a 34-yard field goal by Josh Lambo. He missed a 43-yard attempt late in the second quarter.
Star running back Alvin Kamara sat out his second consecutive preseason game.
