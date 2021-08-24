Saints vs. Jaguars halftime update from Week 2 of the 2021 NFL preseason

The former No. 1 overall draft pick was 9 of 10 for 123 yards with a 157.5 passer rating as the Saints took a 17-3 halftime lead over the Jaguars at the Caesars Superdome. Callaway caught five passes for 104 yards and the two TDs. It was the second game action Winston saw this preseason after throwing for 96 yards with a touchdown and an interception in the preseason opener vs. Baltimore.