Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Saints vs. Jaguars halftime update from Week 2 of the 2021 NFL preseason

Winston-Callaway connection powers Saints to 17-3 lead

Aug 23, 2021 at 08:38 PM
Thumbnail-LogoBlk-2560x1440-050118
New Orleans Saints

New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston got his shot with the first-team offense in Monday's preseason game vs. the Jacksonville Jaguars and made the most of it.

Winston connected with wide receiver Marquez Callaway﻿on two deep scoring passes in the first quarter, the first a 43-yard bomb down the middle and the second a 29-yard shot down the left side.

The former No. 1 overall draft pick was 9 of 10 for 123 yards with a 157.5 passer rating as the Saints took a 17-3 halftime lead over the Jaguars at the Caesars Superdome. Callaway caught five passes for 104 yards and the two TDs. It was the second game action Winston saw this preseason after throwing for 96 yards with a touchdown and an interception in the preseason opener vs. Baltimore.

Related Links

Quarterback Taysom Hill﻿, who started in the Ravens game and who was 8 of 12 for 81 yards with one interception against Baltimore, entered Monday at the end of the first quarter and finished the half 6 of 13 for 86 yards. He led the team on a scoring drive that ended with new Saints kicker Aldrick Rosas making a 52-yard field goal as the half ended.

The Jaguars scored on a 34-yard field goal by Josh Lambo. He missed a 43-yard attempt late in the second quarter.

Star running back Alvin Kamara sat out his second consecutive preseason game.

Photos: Game Action | Saints vs. Jaguars Preseason Week 2 2021

The New Orleans Saints host the Jacksonville Jaguars during preseason play at the Caesars Superdome on August 23, 2021.

Thumbnail-LogoBlk-2560x1440-050118
New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints host the Jacksonville Jaguars during preseason play at the Caesars Superdome on August 23, 2021.
1 / 73

The New Orleans Saints host the Jacksonville Jaguars during preseason play at the Caesars Superdome on August 23, 2021.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints host the Jacksonville Jaguars during preseason play at the Caesars Superdome on August 23, 2021.
2 / 73

The New Orleans Saints host the Jacksonville Jaguars during preseason play at the Caesars Superdome on August 23, 2021.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints host the Jacksonville Jaguars during preseason play at the Caesars Superdome on August 23, 2021.
3 / 73

The New Orleans Saints host the Jacksonville Jaguars during preseason play at the Caesars Superdome on August 23, 2021.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints host the Jacksonville Jaguars during preseason play at the Caesars Superdome on August 23, 2021.
4 / 73

The New Orleans Saints host the Jacksonville Jaguars during preseason play at the Caesars Superdome on August 23, 2021.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints host the Jacksonville Jaguars during preseason play at the Caesars Superdome on August 23, 2021.
5 / 73

The New Orleans Saints host the Jacksonville Jaguars during preseason play at the Caesars Superdome on August 23, 2021.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints host the Jacksonville Jaguars during preseason play at the Caesars Superdome on August 23, 2021.
6 / 73

The New Orleans Saints host the Jacksonville Jaguars during preseason play at the Caesars Superdome on August 23, 2021.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints host the Jacksonville Jaguars during preseason play at the Caesars Superdome on August 23, 2021.
7 / 73

The New Orleans Saints host the Jacksonville Jaguars during preseason play at the Caesars Superdome on August 23, 2021.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints host the Jacksonville Jaguars during preseason play at the Caesars Superdome on August 23, 2021.
8 / 73

The New Orleans Saints host the Jacksonville Jaguars during preseason play at the Caesars Superdome on August 23, 2021.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints host the Jacksonville Jaguars during preseason play at the Caesars Superdome on August 23, 2021.
9 / 73

The New Orleans Saints host the Jacksonville Jaguars during preseason play at the Caesars Superdome on August 23, 2021.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints host the Jacksonville Jaguars during preseason play at the Caesars Superdome on August 23, 2021.
10 / 73

The New Orleans Saints host the Jacksonville Jaguars during preseason play at the Caesars Superdome on August 23, 2021.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints host the Jacksonville Jaguars during preseason play at the Caesars Superdome on August 23, 2021.
11 / 73

The New Orleans Saints host the Jacksonville Jaguars during preseason play at the Caesars Superdome on August 23, 2021.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints host the Jacksonville Jaguars during preseason play at the Caesars Superdome on August 23, 2021.
12 / 73

The New Orleans Saints host the Jacksonville Jaguars during preseason play at the Caesars Superdome on August 23, 2021.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints host the Jacksonville Jaguars during preseason play at the Caesars Superdome on August 23, 2021.
13 / 73

The New Orleans Saints host the Jacksonville Jaguars during preseason play at the Caesars Superdome on August 23, 2021.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints host the Jacksonville Jaguars during preseason play at the Caesars Superdome on August 23, 2021.
14 / 73

The New Orleans Saints host the Jacksonville Jaguars during preseason play at the Caesars Superdome on August 23, 2021.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints host the Jacksonville Jaguars during preseason play at the Caesars Superdome on August 23, 2021.
15 / 73

The New Orleans Saints host the Jacksonville Jaguars during preseason play at the Caesars Superdome on August 23, 2021.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints host the Jacksonville Jaguars during preseason play at the Caesars Superdome on August 23, 2021.
16 / 73

The New Orleans Saints host the Jacksonville Jaguars during preseason play at the Caesars Superdome on August 23, 2021.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints host the Jacksonville Jaguars during preseason play at the Caesars Superdome on August 23, 2021.
17 / 73

The New Orleans Saints host the Jacksonville Jaguars during preseason play at the Caesars Superdome on August 23, 2021.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints host the Jacksonville Jaguars during preseason play at the Caesars Superdome on August 23, 2021.
18 / 73

The New Orleans Saints host the Jacksonville Jaguars during preseason play at the Caesars Superdome on August 23, 2021.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints host the Jacksonville Jaguars during preseason play at the Caesars Superdome on August 23, 2021.
19 / 73

The New Orleans Saints host the Jacksonville Jaguars during preseason play at the Caesars Superdome on August 23, 2021.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints host the Jacksonville Jaguars during preseason play at the Caesars Superdome on August 23, 2021.
20 / 73

The New Orleans Saints host the Jacksonville Jaguars during preseason play at the Caesars Superdome on August 23, 2021.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints host the Jacksonville Jaguars during preseason play at the Caesars Superdome on August 23, 2021.
21 / 73

The New Orleans Saints host the Jacksonville Jaguars during preseason play at the Caesars Superdome on August 23, 2021.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints host the Jacksonville Jaguars during preseason play at the Caesars Superdome on August 23, 2021.
22 / 73

The New Orleans Saints host the Jacksonville Jaguars during preseason play at the Caesars Superdome on August 23, 2021.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints host the Jacksonville Jaguars during preseason play at the Caesars Superdome on August 23, 2021.
23 / 73

The New Orleans Saints host the Jacksonville Jaguars during preseason play at the Caesars Superdome on August 23, 2021.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints host the Jacksonville Jaguars during preseason play at the Caesars Superdome on August 23, 2021.
24 / 73

The New Orleans Saints host the Jacksonville Jaguars during preseason play at the Caesars Superdome on August 23, 2021.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints host the Jacksonville Jaguars during preseason play at the Caesars Superdome on August 23, 2021.
25 / 73

The New Orleans Saints host the Jacksonville Jaguars during preseason play at the Caesars Superdome on August 23, 2021.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints host the Jacksonville Jaguars during preseason play at the Caesars Superdome on August 23, 2021.
26 / 73

The New Orleans Saints host the Jacksonville Jaguars during preseason play at the Caesars Superdome on August 23, 2021.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints host the Jacksonville Jaguars during preseason play at the Caesars Superdome on August 23, 2021.
27 / 73

The New Orleans Saints host the Jacksonville Jaguars during preseason play at the Caesars Superdome on August 23, 2021.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints host the Jacksonville Jaguars during preseason play at the Caesars Superdome on August 23, 2021.
28 / 73

The New Orleans Saints host the Jacksonville Jaguars during preseason play at the Caesars Superdome on August 23, 2021.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints host the Jacksonville Jaguars during preseason play at the Caesars Superdome on August 23, 2021.
29 / 73

The New Orleans Saints host the Jacksonville Jaguars during preseason play at the Caesars Superdome on August 23, 2021.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints host the Jacksonville Jaguars during preseason play at the Caesars Superdome on August 23, 2021.
30 / 73

The New Orleans Saints host the Jacksonville Jaguars during preseason play at the Caesars Superdome on August 23, 2021.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints host the Jacksonville Jaguars during preseason play at the Caesars Superdome on August 23, 2021.
31 / 73

The New Orleans Saints host the Jacksonville Jaguars during preseason play at the Caesars Superdome on August 23, 2021.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints host the Jacksonville Jaguars during preseason play at the Caesars Superdome on August 23, 2021.
32 / 73

The New Orleans Saints host the Jacksonville Jaguars during preseason play at the Caesars Superdome on August 23, 2021.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints host the Jacksonville Jaguars during preseason play at the Caesars Superdome on August 23, 2021.
33 / 73

The New Orleans Saints host the Jacksonville Jaguars during preseason play at the Caesars Superdome on August 23, 2021.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints host the Jacksonville Jaguars during preseason play at the Caesars Superdome on August 23, 2021.
34 / 73

The New Orleans Saints host the Jacksonville Jaguars during preseason play at the Caesars Superdome on August 23, 2021.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints host the Jacksonville Jaguars during preseason play at the Caesars Superdome on August 23, 2021.
35 / 73

The New Orleans Saints host the Jacksonville Jaguars during preseason play at the Caesars Superdome on August 23, 2021.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints host the Jacksonville Jaguars during preseason play at the Caesars Superdome on August 23, 2021.
36 / 73

The New Orleans Saints host the Jacksonville Jaguars during preseason play at the Caesars Superdome on August 23, 2021.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints host the Jacksonville Jaguars during preseason play at the Caesars Superdome on August 23, 2021.
37 / 73

The New Orleans Saints host the Jacksonville Jaguars during preseason play at the Caesars Superdome on August 23, 2021.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints host the Jacksonville Jaguars during preseason play at the Caesars Superdome on August 23, 2021.
38 / 73

The New Orleans Saints host the Jacksonville Jaguars during preseason play at the Caesars Superdome on August 23, 2021.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints host the Jacksonville Jaguars during preseason play at the Caesars Superdome on August 23, 2021.
39 / 73

The New Orleans Saints host the Jacksonville Jaguars during preseason play at the Caesars Superdome on August 23, 2021.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints host the Jacksonville Jaguars during preseason play at the Caesars Superdome on August 23, 2021.
40 / 73

The New Orleans Saints host the Jacksonville Jaguars during preseason play at the Caesars Superdome on August 23, 2021.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints host the Jacksonville Jaguars during preseason play at the Caesars Superdome on August 23, 2021.
41 / 73

The New Orleans Saints host the Jacksonville Jaguars during preseason play at the Caesars Superdome on August 23, 2021.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints host the Jacksonville Jaguars during preseason play at the Caesars Superdome on August 23, 2021.
42 / 73

The New Orleans Saints host the Jacksonville Jaguars during preseason play at the Caesars Superdome on August 23, 2021.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints host the Jacksonville Jaguars during preseason play at the Caesars Superdome on August 23, 2021.
43 / 73

The New Orleans Saints host the Jacksonville Jaguars during preseason play at the Caesars Superdome on August 23, 2021.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints host the Jacksonville Jaguars during preseason play at the Caesars Superdome on August 23, 2021.
44 / 73

The New Orleans Saints host the Jacksonville Jaguars during preseason play at the Caesars Superdome on August 23, 2021.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints host the Jacksonville Jaguars during preseason play at the Caesars Superdome on August 23, 2021.
45 / 73

The New Orleans Saints host the Jacksonville Jaguars during preseason play at the Caesars Superdome on August 23, 2021.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints host the Jacksonville Jaguars during preseason play at the Caesars Superdome on August 23, 2021.
46 / 73

The New Orleans Saints host the Jacksonville Jaguars during preseason play at the Caesars Superdome on August 23, 2021.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints host the Jacksonville Jaguars during preseason play at the Caesars Superdome on August 23, 2021.
47 / 73

The New Orleans Saints host the Jacksonville Jaguars during preseason play at the Caesars Superdome on August 23, 2021.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints host the Jacksonville Jaguars during preseason play at the Caesars Superdome on August 23, 2021.
48 / 73

The New Orleans Saints host the Jacksonville Jaguars during preseason play at the Caesars Superdome on August 23, 2021.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints host the Jacksonville Jaguars during preseason play at the Caesars Superdome on August 23, 2021.
49 / 73

The New Orleans Saints host the Jacksonville Jaguars during preseason play at the Caesars Superdome on August 23, 2021.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints host the Jacksonville Jaguars during preseason play at the Caesars Superdome on August 23, 2021.
50 / 73

The New Orleans Saints host the Jacksonville Jaguars during preseason play at the Caesars Superdome on August 23, 2021.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints host the Jacksonville Jaguars during preseason play at the Caesars Superdome on August 23, 2021.
51 / 73

The New Orleans Saints host the Jacksonville Jaguars during preseason play at the Caesars Superdome on August 23, 2021.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints host the Jacksonville Jaguars during preseason play at the Caesars Superdome on August 23, 2021.
52 / 73

The New Orleans Saints host the Jacksonville Jaguars during preseason play at the Caesars Superdome on August 23, 2021.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints host the Jacksonville Jaguars during preseason play at the Caesars Superdome on August 23, 2021.
53 / 73

The New Orleans Saints host the Jacksonville Jaguars during preseason play at the Caesars Superdome on August 23, 2021.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints host the Jacksonville Jaguars during preseason play at the Caesars Superdome on August 23, 2021.
54 / 73

The New Orleans Saints host the Jacksonville Jaguars during preseason play at the Caesars Superdome on August 23, 2021.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints host the Jacksonville Jaguars during preseason play at the Caesars Superdome on August 23, 2021.
55 / 73

The New Orleans Saints host the Jacksonville Jaguars during preseason play at the Caesars Superdome on August 23, 2021.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints host the Jacksonville Jaguars during preseason play at the Caesars Superdome on August 23, 2021.
56 / 73

The New Orleans Saints host the Jacksonville Jaguars during preseason play at the Caesars Superdome on August 23, 2021.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints host the Jacksonville Jaguars during preseason play at the Caesars Superdome on August 23, 2021.
57 / 73

The New Orleans Saints host the Jacksonville Jaguars during preseason play at the Caesars Superdome on August 23, 2021.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints host the Jacksonville Jaguars during preseason play at the Caesars Superdome on August 23, 2021.
58 / 73

The New Orleans Saints host the Jacksonville Jaguars during preseason play at the Caesars Superdome on August 23, 2021.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints host the Jacksonville Jaguars during preseason play at the Caesars Superdome on August 23, 2021.
59 / 73

The New Orleans Saints host the Jacksonville Jaguars during preseason play at the Caesars Superdome on August 23, 2021.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints host the Jacksonville Jaguars during preseason play at the Caesars Superdome on August 23, 2021.
60 / 73

The New Orleans Saints host the Jacksonville Jaguars during preseason play at the Caesars Superdome on August 23, 2021.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints host the Jacksonville Jaguars during preseason play at the Caesars Superdome on August 23, 2021.
61 / 73

The New Orleans Saints host the Jacksonville Jaguars during preseason play at the Caesars Superdome on August 23, 2021.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints host the Jacksonville Jaguars during preseason play at the Caesars Superdome on August 23, 2021.
62 / 73

The New Orleans Saints host the Jacksonville Jaguars during preseason play at the Caesars Superdome on August 23, 2021.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints host the Jacksonville Jaguars during preseason play at the Caesars Superdome on August 23, 2021.
63 / 73

The New Orleans Saints host the Jacksonville Jaguars during preseason play at the Caesars Superdome on August 23, 2021.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints host the Jacksonville Jaguars during preseason play at the Caesars Superdome on August 23, 2021.
64 / 73

The New Orleans Saints host the Jacksonville Jaguars during preseason play at the Caesars Superdome on August 23, 2021.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints host the Jacksonville Jaguars during preseason play at the Caesars Superdome on August 23, 2021.
65 / 73

The New Orleans Saints host the Jacksonville Jaguars during preseason play at the Caesars Superdome on August 23, 2021.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints host the Jacksonville Jaguars during preseason play at the Caesars Superdome on August 23, 2021.
66 / 73

The New Orleans Saints host the Jacksonville Jaguars during preseason play at the Caesars Superdome on August 23, 2021.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints host the Jacksonville Jaguars during preseason play at the Caesars Superdome on August 23, 2021.
67 / 73

The New Orleans Saints host the Jacksonville Jaguars during preseason play at the Caesars Superdome on August 23, 2021.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints host the Jacksonville Jaguars during preseason play at the Caesars Superdome on August 23, 2021.
68 / 73

The New Orleans Saints host the Jacksonville Jaguars during preseason play at the Caesars Superdome on August 23, 2021.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints host the Jacksonville Jaguars during preseason play at the Caesars Superdome on August 23, 2021.
69 / 73

The New Orleans Saints host the Jacksonville Jaguars during preseason play at the Caesars Superdome on August 23, 2021.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints host the Jacksonville Jaguars during preseason play at the Caesars Superdome on August 23, 2021.
70 / 73

The New Orleans Saints host the Jacksonville Jaguars during preseason play at the Caesars Superdome on August 23, 2021.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints host the Jacksonville Jaguars during preseason play at the Caesars Superdome on August 23, 2021.
71 / 73

The New Orleans Saints host the Jacksonville Jaguars during preseason play at the Caesars Superdome on August 23, 2021.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints host the Jacksonville Jaguars during preseason play at the Caesars Superdome on August 23, 2021.
72 / 73

The New Orleans Saints host the Jacksonville Jaguars during preseason play at the Caesars Superdome on August 23, 2021.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints host the Jacksonville Jaguars during preseason play at the Caesars Superdome on August 23, 2021.
73 / 73

The New Orleans Saints host the Jacksonville Jaguars during preseason play at the Caesars Superdome on August 23, 2021.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Saints vs. Jaguars Live Updates 2021 NFL Preseason Week 2

Jacksonville Jaguars at New Orleans Saints live game updates from social media for their week 2 matchup during the 2021 NFL preseason.
news

Erik McCoy's growth, consistency paying dividends for New Orleans Saints offense

Saints center is the gameday program cover story
news

New Orleans Saints players to watch in preseason game vs. Jacksonville Jaguars

Receiver Kevin White can take another step forward for Saints against Jacksonville
news

Saints Gameday Guide 2020: Preseason Week 2 vs. Jaguars

Helpful tips and information for New Orleans preseason home opener against Jacksonville
news

Ways to Watch: Jaguars at Saints 2021 NFL Preseason Week 2

How to watch, listen and live stream New Orleans Saints vs. Jacksonville Jaguars on August 23, 2020
news

A statement from the New Orleans Saints

news

Game recap: Baltimore Ravens 17, New Orleans Saints 14

Six turnovers too much for Saints to overcome in preseason opener
news

Halftime update: New Orleans Saints 14, Baltimore Ravens 9

Tony Jones Jr. scores on 18-yard run
news

Live updates from Saints at Ravens 2021 NFL Preseason Week 1

The latest game updates from social media on the New Orleans Saints at Baltimore Ravens preseason week 1 matchup during the 2021 NFL season.
news

Broadcasting Information for Saints at Ravens 2021 NFL Preseason Week 1

New Orleans plays Baltimore on the road on Saturday, Aug. 14 at 6 p.m. (CST) at M&T Bank Stadium
news

2021 New Orleans Saints opponent profile: Miami Dolphins

Saints will face Dolphins on 'Monday Night Football' in Week 16
Advertising