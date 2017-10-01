Saints vs. Dolphins: Postgame notes

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS VS MIAMI DOLPHINS

SUNDAY, OCT. 1, 2017 ● WEMBLEY STADIUM

SAINTS POSTGAME NOTES

• With the win, New Orleans Saints moves to 2-2 on the season. The Saints have a Week five bye and then return to action on Sunday, Oct. 15 when they play NFC North opponent Detroit Lions at Mercedes-Benz Superdome. Kickoff is set for 12:00 p.m. CST. The the game will be aired on FOX (WVUE-FOX 8 in the New Orleans area).



• With the win, the Saints improved to 6-6 overall and 2-3 on the road against Miami.



• Today's game marks the fewest points by the Dolphins against the Saints in the series.



• The Saints' last shutout was 12/16/12 vs. Tampa Bay 41-0.



• The Saints became the third team since 1933 to not have a turnover in four consecutive games joining the 1995 St. Louis Rams and the 2013 Tennessee Titans.



• Saints Head Coach Sean Payton tallied his 102nd win as Saints head coach (regular season and postseason), putting him in a tie with former San Francisco 49ers Head Coach Bill Walsh for career wins, which would be 43rd all-time.



• The win improved the Saints record to 7-3 against the AFC East under Head Coach Sean Payton.



• The last time Saints surrendered under 200 yards was vs. Dallas 11/10/03 (193 yards)



• The Saints outgained the Dolphins 347-185.



• QB Drew Brees, completed 29-of-41 passes for a total of 268 yards while also throwing touchdowns to WR Michael Thomas, RB Alvin Kamara and posting a 104.5 passer rating. Brees joined Peyton Manning and Brett Favre as only the third NFL quarterback with 67,000 career passing yards.

