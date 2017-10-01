Saints vs. Dolphins: Postgame notes

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS VS MIAMI DOLPHINS
SUNDAY, OCT. 1, 2017 ● WEMBLEY STADIUM
SAINTS POSTGAME NOTES
• With the win, New Orleans Saints moves to 2-2 on the season. The Saints have a Week five bye and then return to action on Sunday, Oct. 15 when they play NFC North opponent Detroit Lions at Mercedes-Benz Superdome. Kickoff is set for 12:00 p.m. CST. The the game will be aired on FOX (WVUE-FOX 8 in the New Orleans area).
• With the win, the Saints improved to 6-6 overall and 2-3 on the road against Miami.
• Today's game marks the fewest points by the Dolphins against the Saints in the series.
• The Saints' last shutout was 12/16/12 vs. Tampa Bay 41-0.
• The Saints became the third team since 1933 to not have a turnover in four consecutive games joining the 1995 St. Louis Rams and the 2013 Tennessee Titans.
• Saints Head Coach Sean Payton tallied his 102nd win as Saints head coach (regular season and postseason), putting him in a tie with former San Francisco 49ers Head Coach Bill Walsh for career wins, which would be 43rd all-time.
• The win improved the Saints record to 7-3 against the AFC East under Head Coach Sean Payton.
• The last time Saints surrendered under 200 yards was vs. Dallas 11/10/03 (193 yards)
• The Saints outgained the Dolphins 347-185.
• QB Drew Brees, completed 29-of-41 passes for a total of 268 yards while also throwing touchdowns to WR Michael Thomas, RB Alvin Kamara and posting a 104.5 passer rating. Brees joined Peyton Manning and Brett Favre as only the third NFL quarterback with 67,000 career passing yards.
• RB Mark Ingram II led the Saints in rushing with 14 carries for 45 yards. Ingram also hauled in four catches for 17 yards. Ingram become only the seventh Saint to have 5,500 total yards from scrimmage.
• RB Alvin Kamara recorded his second touchdown of his NFL career with a 12-yard touchdown catch. He finished the game with ten catches for 71 yards and five carries for 25 yards.
• WR Michael Thomas scored the Saints first touchdown of the game, hauling in a three-yard touchdown pass. He finished the game with eight catches for 89 yards.
• WR Brandon Coleman recorded the longest catch of the game with a 31-yard reception.
• DE Cameron Jordan, played in his 100th career game and became the 56th Saint to do so. He became only the seventh Saint to appear in 100 consecutive regular season contests. He had a sack and forced fumble in the fourth quarter.
• DE David Onymeta sacked QB Jay Cutler with 47 seconds left in the game his first career takedown.
• LB A.J. Klein sacked Cutler for an eight-yard loss for the Saints second sack of the game. Klein finished the game with four total tackles.
• CB Ken Crawley created the first turnover of the game, intercepting Cutler in the end zone. Crawley finished the game with four tackles and two passes defensed.
• CB Marcus Williams led the defense in tackles with five.
• S Rafael Bush recorded the first sack of the game for the Saints, sacking Cutler for a 10-yard loss.
• K Wil Lutz nailed a 43-yard field goal bringing the Saints lead to 3-0 ending the first half. He also nailed a 45-yard field goal.m.
• P Thomas Morstead punted three times for 141 yards (47.0 avg.) with a long of 58 yards. Morstead appeared in his 130th career game, tying him for 25th on the club's all-time games played list with LB Joe Federspiel.