Saints vs Chargers 2020 Week 5 Preview

Saints vs. Chargers | Week 5 Matchup

Following a 35-29 road win at Detroit, the Saints (2-2) return to the Mercedes-Benz Superdome for a Monday Night Football showdown hosting the Chargers (1-3).

The Saints delivered in all phases of the game to secure a win against the Lions and break a two-game losing streak. The New Orleans offense headed into the game with injury losses of WR ﻿Michael Thomas﻿ and TE ﻿Jared Cook﻿. They put up 35 consecutive points, overcoming a two-touchdown deficit to start. QB ﻿Drew Brees﻿ led an efficient offense on Sunday afternoon, completing 19 of 25 with 246 passing yards, two touchdowns and one interception. Brees consistently connected with WR ﻿Emmanuel Sanders﻿ and WR ﻿Tre'Quan Smith﻿ throughout the contest. Sanders snatched 93 yards, a season-high, on six receptions. Smith had four receptions for 54 yards, two of which reached the end zone for touchdowns.

New Orleans produced a dominant run game, incorporating both RBs ﻿Alvin Kamara﻿ and ﻿Latavius Murray﻿. Kamara carried 19 times for 83 yards, including a pivotal touchdown, his seventh of this season. Murray accounted for 64 yards rushing, with 14 touches and 2 rushing scores. Kamara ended the game averaging 4.4 yards per attempt, along with Murray who averaged 4.6 yards per clip.

The Saints defense came up big at Ford Field, not allowing the Lions to score on four straight possessions following the 14-0 start. The New Orleans defense also faced crucial injuries, losing starting CBs ﻿Janoris Jenkins﻿ and ﻿Marshon Lattimore﻿, and DE ﻿Marcus Davenport﻿. The defense prevailed, coming up with three sacks, a turnover and held Detroit to complete only 4 of 11 in third down conversions. CB ﻿Patrick Robinson﻿ entered the game with his first start in two years. Robinson had a standout performance, consisting of an impactful interception in the second quarter. The Saints defense held Lions RB Adrian Peterson for only 36 yards rushing.

New Orleans will face-off against an electric Los Angeles offense, led by rookie QB Justin Herbert and WR Keenan Allen, as well as a defense with a productive pass rush, conducted by DE Joey Bosa.