Saints vs Chargers 2020 Week 5 Preview

Saints vs. Chargers | Week 5 Matchup
Following a 35-29 road win at Detroit, the Saints (2-2) return to the Mercedes-Benz Superdome for a Monday Night Football showdown hosting the Chargers (1-3).
The Saints delivered in all phases of the game to secure a win against the Lions and break a two-game losing streak. The New Orleans offense headed into the game with injury losses of WR Michael Thomas and TE Jared Cook. They put up 35 consecutive points, overcoming a two-touchdown deficit to start. QB Drew Brees led an efficient offense on Sunday afternoon, completing 19 of 25 with 246 passing yards, two touchdowns and one interception. Brees consistently connected with WR Emmanuel Sanders and WR Tre'Quan Smith throughout the contest. Sanders snatched 93 yards, a season-high, on six receptions. Smith had four receptions for 54 yards, two of which reached the end zone for touchdowns.
New Orleans produced a dominant run game, incorporating both RBs Alvin Kamara and Latavius Murray. Kamara carried 19 times for 83 yards, including a pivotal touchdown, his seventh of this season. Murray accounted for 64 yards rushing, with 14 touches and 2 rushing scores. Kamara ended the game averaging 4.4 yards per attempt, along with Murray who averaged 4.6 yards per clip.
The Saints defense came up big at Ford Field, not allowing the Lions to score on four straight possessions following the 14-0 start. The New Orleans defense also faced crucial injuries, losing starting CBs Janoris Jenkins and Marshon Lattimore, and DE Marcus Davenport. The defense prevailed, coming up with three sacks, a turnover and held Detroit to complete only 4 of 11 in third down conversions. CB Patrick Robinson entered the game with his first start in two years. Robinson had a standout performance, consisting of an impactful interception in the second quarter. The Saints defense held Lions RB Adrian Peterson for only 36 yards rushing.
New Orleans will face-off against an electric Los Angeles offense, led by rookie QB Justin Herbert and WR Keenan Allen, as well as a defense with a productive pass rush, conducted by DE Joey Bosa.
The Saints remain effective and successful in all phases, including their special teams. K Wil Lutz and P Thomas Morstead lead the charge of specialists, coming up consistently week after week, while the coverage units ranked first in the NFL in opponent punt return average.
Saints vs. Chargers | Week 5 Broadcast Information
- Date: Monday, October 12, 2020 – 7:15 P.M. (CST)
- Location: Mercedes-Benz Superdome - New Orleans, LA
- TV: ESPN (WDSU 6 locally) – Steve Levy (play-by-play), Brian Griese and Louis Riddick (color analysts) and Lisa Salters (sideline)
- NATIONAL RADIO: Westwood One – Kevin Harlan (play-by-play) and Kurt Warner (color analyst)
- LOCAL RADIO: WWL (870 AM and 105.3 FM) – Zach Strief (play-by-play) and Deuce McAllister (color analyst)
- SPANISH LANGUAGE RADIO: KGLA (830 AM and 105.7 FM) – Mario Jerez (play-by-play), Juan Carlos Ramos (color analyst) and Victor Quinonez (sideline)
Los Angeles Chargers | Top Stats in Week 3
- Justin Herbert: 20/25 for 290 yards, 3 TD, 1 INT
- Keenan Allen: 8 catches for 62 yards
- Kenneth Murray: 10 tackles (6 solo, 4 assisted)
New Orleans Saints | Top Stats in Week 4
- Drew Brees: 19-25 for 246 yards, 2 TD, 1 INT
- Alvin Kamara: 19 carries for 83 yards and 1 TD + 3 catches for 36 yards
- Latavius Murray: 14 carries for 64 yards and 2 TD
- Tre'Quan Smith: 4 catches for 54 yards and 2 TD
Los Angeles Chargers | Week 4 Recap at Tampa Bay Buccaneers
from Chargers.com
The Los Angeles Chargers are 1-3 on the season after a 38-31 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
The Chargers won the toss and elected to defer. Tampa Bay opened the game with a 10-play, 75-yard drive that ended with a three-yard touchdown reception by Cameron Brate from Tom Brady. Running back Ronald Jones touched the ball five times on the opening drive and wide receiver Mike Evans caught two passes for 41 yards.
It took less than two minutes for Justin Herbert and the Chargers offense to respond. On the fourth play of the drive, Herbert went deep to wide receiver Tyron Johnson for a 53-yard touchdown. It was Johnson's first reception and touchdown – in his first NFL game – to tie the score at 7-7.
Saints vs Chargers | Series history
The Saints and Chargers have played 12 times in the regular season, with San Diego leading the series 7-5. Most recently, the Saints defeated the Chargers on October 2, 2016 in a contest in San Diego where New Orleans came back from a fourth quarter 34-21 deficit. Seven games in the series have been decided by a touchdown or less.
Check out the game actions between the Saints and Chargers in Week 4.
Advertising
Saints vs Chargers | Statistical Comparison from 2020
|Saints
|Chargers
|Record
|2-2
|1-3
|Scoring Avg. (NFL Rank)
|30.8 (5t)
|20.8 (27)
|Opp. Scoring Avg. (NFL Rank)
|30.8 (25)
|23.8 (11)
|Total Off. (NFL Rank)
|371.0 (17)
|400.3 (8)
|Rushing Off. (NFL Rank)
|120.0 (13)
|125.3 (12)
|Passing Off. (NFL Rank)
|251.0 (17)
|275.0 (7)
|Total Def. (NFL Rank)
|334.3 (6)
|373.8 (19)
|Rushing Def. (NFL Rank)
|97.5 (6t)
|110.8 (12t)
|Passing Def. (NFL Rank)
|236.8 (13)
|263.0 (25)
|Kickoff Return Avg. (NFL Rank)
|24.1 (10)
|25.7 (8)
|Punt Return Avg. (NFL Rank)
|13.3 (5)
|5.0 (24)
|Turnover Margin (NFL Rank)
|+2 (8t)
|-4 (25t)
|Penalties
|28
|27
|Penalty Yards
|398
|195
|Opp. Penalties
|19
|29
|Opp. Penalty Yards
|375
|254
Saints vs Chargers | Connections
- Saints QB Drew Brees was originally selected by the Chargers in the second round (32nd overall) of the 2001 NFL Draft. He played for the Bolts from 2001 to 2005 and was named to the Pro Bowl in 2004 before joining the Black and Gold prior to the 2006 campaign. Brees and Chargers Special Assistant LaDainian Tomlinson were both selected by the club in the 2001 NFL Draft as fellow Texas High School football stars and were teammates in San Diego from 2001-05
- New Orleans Head Coach Sean Payton and Los Angeles Head Coach Anthony Lynn served on the same Dallas Cowboys offensive coaching staff in 2005
- Chargers Assistant Defensive Line Coach La'Roi Glover played for New Orleans from 1997-2001, amassing 50 sacks and ten forced fumbles, including a league-high 17 quarterback takedowns in 2000, the second-most by an NFL defensive lineman at the time. Glover was selected as an Associated Press All-Pro twice during his Saints tenure and to the Pro Bowl twice. He is a member of both the Saints Hall of Fame and the club's All-50th team
- CB Patrick Robinson played for the Chargers in 2015
- Saints Offensive Coordinator Pete Carmichael was an offensive assistant and later an assistant wide receivers coach for the Chargers from 2002 to 2005 before joining the Saints coaching staff in 2006
- Saints Defensive Coordinator Dennis Allen, Chargers Assistant Special Teams Coach Keith Burns, Defensive Backs Coach Ron Milus, Linebackers Coach Richard Smith and Burns served on the same Broncos staff in 2011. Allen and Milus served on the same Texas A&M coaching staff in 1999. Allen and Chargers Special Teams Coordinator/Assistant Head Coach George Stewart served on the same Atlanta staff from 2004-05
- Saints RB Dwayne Washington prepped at Gahr (Calif.) HS
- Saints WR Michael Thomas was born in Los Angeles and attended William Howard Taft Charter (Woodland Hills, Calif.) HS
- Saints S Marcus Williams was born in Corona, Calif. and attended Eleanor Roosevelt (Eastvale, Calif.) HS. Williams and Chargers T Sam Tevi were teammates at Utah
- In 2010, the California football team included both Saints DE Cameron Jordan and Chargers WR Keenan Allen
- Defensive Line Coach Ryan Nielsen tutored Chargers DT Justin Jones at North Carolina State prior to taking the reigns of the Saints defensive line in 2017
- Saints QB Taysom Hill and Chargers CB Michael Davis were college teammates at Brigham Young
- T Ryan Ramczyk and Chargers RB Derek Watt were college teammates at Wisconsin in 2015
- In 2014 and 2015, the Ohio State football roster included Saints WR Michael Thomas, CB Marshon Lattimore and Chargers DE Joey Bosa
- Los Angeles Quality Control-Defense Addison Lynch served as a graduate assistant at Mississippi College in 2011
- Chargers Wide Receivers Coach Phil McGeoghan was with the Saints in 2003
- Saints Special Teams Coordinator Darren Rizzi and Assistant Head Coach/Tight Ends Dan Campbell served on the same coaching staff with McGeoghan in Miami from 2012-15
- Los Angeles Defensive Line Coach Giff Smith coached the Tulane University defensive line in 1999
- Chargers Offensive Line Coach James Campen played at Tulane from 1984-85 and for the Saints from 1987-88.
Saints vs Chargers | Series Fast Facts
Saints' Largest Margin of Victory: Seven points, Saints won 31-24 on 10/7/12 at Mercedes-Benz Superdome.
Chargers' Largest Margin of Victory: 35 points, Chargers won 35-0 on 12/9/79 at the Superdome.
Current Series Streak: Saints have won the last three games, 10/26/08-
Saints' Longest Win Streak: Three games, 10/26/08-.
Chargers' Longest Win Streak: Three games, most recently from 11/17/91 to 9/7/97.
Most Points by Saints in a Game: 37 points, Saints won 37-32 on 10/26/08 at Wembley Stadium.
Most Points by Chargers in a Game: 43 points, Chargers won 43-17 on 11/7/04 at Qualcomm Stadium.
Most Combined Points (Both Teams): 69 points (two times), Saints won 37-32 on 10/26/08 at Wembley Stadium and Saints won 35-34 on 10/2/16 at Qualcomm Stadium.
Fewest Points by Saints in a Game: 0 points, most recently Chargers won 35-0 on 12/9/79 at Superdome. First time Chargers won 14-0 on 10/9/77 at Superdome.
Fewest Points by Chargers in a Game: 14 points, Chargers won 14-0 on 10/9/77 at the Super-dome.
Fewest Combined Points (Both Teams): 14 points, Chargers won 14-0 on 10/9/77 at the Super-dome.